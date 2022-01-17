Games played January 7, 10, & 12, 2022
One team in each Born Again Jocks Association (BAJA) senior softball league has already emerged unbeaten. Shawn Smith REMAX Realty’s Yellow Team of Spirit League, Two Girls Pizzeria of Allison League, and Jeff LeFave Edward Jones of Catino League may be hard to catch.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Enthusiasm filled the Spirit League dugouts as the season started on a beautiful, Friday, Jan. 7, winter day. The three managers — Donna Harrison for the Orange Team, Mac Robinson for the Green Team, and Penny Durgan for the Yellow team — organized their players. Everyone wanted to make Spirit League sponsor, Shawn Smith Remax Realty, proud!
With the crack of his bat first time up, Randy George had a triple. Stacy Michaels followed with a in-the-park-homer. Penny Durgan continued the Home Run Derby. In Game 1, Yellow Team won with 23 runs, while Orange Team scored 18 runs and Green team 17 runs.
In Game 2, Leslie Lang got the dugout cheering with her homer to the fence. Vickie Hubbard showed how second base should be played with a throwout to second. Again, Yellow Team led (6 runs), Orange Team (2 runs) and Green Team (1 run). It was a great start of a challenging and fun Fridays-only season.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
On Jan. 7, sparked by Bill Seavecki’s three homers and timely hitting by Jeff Robinson, Kurt Kohler and Craig Jackson, the 3 ½ Happy Barbers clipped the Hickey Automotive team 20-5 and 19-18. Led by Dave Feagan (HR), Charlie Tarjan, and Mike Hulse, Hickeys got their motors going in the second contest and nearly pulled off the win.
Health Insurance Solutions swept Two Girls Pizza 19-18 and 19-7. In the first contest, Greg Schoenberg’s throw from right field cut down the tying run at the plate to end the game. Steve Heath, Steve Aiken and Lamar Troutman led the Insurance’s offensive attack. Jeff Hanson, Sam Davis and Jack Slama were the leading hitters for the Pizza squad.
In a pair of light-hitting Jan. 10 contests, Two Girls swept Hickey 14-13 and 12-11. The pizza hitters were led by Tom Trecker and Ed Mendoza’s big homer. Dan Coleman was masterful on the mound for Two Girls. Randy Drenning, Dave Feagan, and John Beckner led the mechanics’ sluggers.
On Jan. 13, the 3 ½ Barbers used a strong defense and Rick Keagy’s pitching to sweep Two Girls, 20-8 and 25-13. Bill Seavecki (2) and Vince Robinett launched homers while Doug Arenson, Joe Zimny, Craig Jackson and Jimmy Sears provided timely hits. Ed Mendoza single handedly kept the pizza makers in the contests by hitting three homers, driving in 10 runs.
Hickey beat Health Insurance 21-6 and 13-8 when offensive engines Russ Henegar, Joe Horvath, Alfred Gong and Greg Hartman made key fielding plays. Steve Wentz led the insurance squad going 6 for 7.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
On Jan. 7, Jeff LeFave’s team took both games against Animal Care Center of Green Valley (15-10 and 19-5). Greg Rawlings and Paul Hill went 6 for 7 and Mike Palmer, Don Newman, and Alan Anderson were 5 for 6.
The afternoon was a 94-run slug-fest between Insurance Center of Green Valley and Longhorn Grill & Saloon. The Insurers won game one, 26-25, as 3rd baseman Jim DeWilde hit the first pitch for his first of two homers. Wally Towne was 4 for 4. The Horns countered with Alan Welsch’s 6 RBI’s including a grand slam and Divya DeGarde’s 3-run homer. The Horns took game two 26-17 behind 3-run homers from Jose Escalera and John Newton. Insurer Michelle Schilling’s bat and glove dazzled.
Animal Care and Insurance Center split wins early Jan. 10. The Insurers won the first 18-14. Bobby Kaiser, Dave Erickson, and Harley Thompson provided offense. Wendy Constantine led defense.
Jeff LeFave and Longhorn battled that afternoon. Strong winds led to numerous strikeouts and fly balls that traveled like badly sliced golf shots. The unfazed Investors won both games 11-8 and 14-3. LeFave pitchers Dee Feagan and Dave Hyslop alternated innings to hold the Horns to an astounding total of only 11 runs. Mark Hess had five hits for LeFave while Hyslop added three.
On Jan. 12, the morning saw Longhorn take two from Animal Care by charging back from a 9-1 deficit to take game one 19-16. Game two featured the pitching debut of the Horn’s Paul Vitale. The Horns won 17-7 behind Jim Wray’s three run homer and more big hits from Tom Hostad.
The matinee finished with LeFave taking two from Insurance Center 20-8 and 17-16. Bob Hoyler led LeFave’s offense. The Insurers’ Craig Burgess was 4 for 5 while Steve Sellinger and Rolf Bothke kept the second game close. After eight games the undefeated Jeff Lefave team is clearly the Fave.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.