DIY REMODELING THEIR WAY! Hands-on success in Canoa Vistas

Many people are strapping on their tool belts and getting to work on home improvement projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill and Connie Jarvis decided to “kick it up a notch” and remodel their entire home during the stay-at-home advisory.
The couple completely gutted their Canoa Vistas II home, adding the finishing touches by the end of April, with the entire project completed in less than three months from start to finish. The couple discussed the renovation plans and Bill sketched out the details.
“The scope of our remodeling included raising ceilings, removing walls, new kitchen and baths, new floors and tile, paint, trim and décor,” Bill says.
His background is in architecture and construction management. His last project before retiring was overseeing the construction of the new Honors Campus at the University of Arizona, with a budget of $134 million.
“Our home in Canoa Vistas is the fifth home Connie and I have either built or remodeled,” Bill says. “We knew that renovating our home during the pandemic would certainly curb any boredom.”
The couple said that when they first moved into their Canoa Vistas home from their previous Green Valley residence in Country Club Estates, they knew they wanted to redo their entire new home.
“The inside of the house was pink. Everything was a dusty pink,” Connie says. “We are talking pink carpeting throughout, even in the bathrooms.”
The couple selected neutral-colored paint for the walls, flooring, and cabinetry to replace anything pink, then added colorful accents of turquoise and red throughout the house.
Southwest meet modern
“We were very fortunate to have purchased and closed on the home and selected the materials and finishes prior to the shutdown,” Bill says. “I would describe our style as ‘southwest-traditional’ or a mixture of southwest and modern.”
The couple ordered everything online and had materials delivered right to their front door.
“The hardware for the cabinets was so much cheaper online rather than buying it off the store shelves,” Connie says. “Plus the shipping was free.”
Other items were purchased at Home Depot, where Bill used the curbside pickup service.
With his years of experience in construction, Bill says he knew it could be “hard on the back and knees.” He wore thick gel knee pads to install the flooring and tile, working about 10 hours a day.
“A box of tile weighed about 80 pounds, so Bill handled the tiling because it was too hard for me,” Connie says. “He also put down the wooden flooring.”
The couple ordered and assembled their new kitchen cabinets themselves, added a pantry, installed a new sink and faucets, added a new backsplash, replaced the old countertops with granite, raised the kitchen ceiling and installed new LED color-changing rope lighting.
“We found the kitchen sink on eBay at half the retail price,” Connie says. “Part of our renovation criteria was energy efficiency, so all the lighting is LED. The rope lighting adds color to the ceiling and can be set with seasonal colors for the holidays.”
Bill took out an old closet and installed French doors to create an office. The entire house was repainted, including the beehive fireplace in a vibrant turquoise to highlight the Southwest ambiance of the home.
“There’s not a room or surface that hasn’t been altered,” Bill says. “If there were things I need to study before installing, I would check out ‘how to’ videos on You Tube. You can find videos about installing almost anything online.”
The only outside help in the renovation was the professional who put in the gas line for the stove in the kitchen and help with the 600 pounds of granite countertop.
“The gas line is a specialty that needed a certified person to install and the granite was obviously something that was too much for the two of us, but everything else we did ourselves,” Bill says.
Special touches throughout
A colored glass bowl sink replaces the old standard bathroom sink and all the bathroom fixtures have been replaced with updated hardware. New furniture and other home decór were all ordered online, delivered and ready to assemble. Boxes of tile and building materials were stacked throughout the house until the couple needed it.
“We lived in the house during the entire renovation, which in itself presented a few challenges,” Connie says. “We learned to live with it knowing it wouldn’t be chaos for too long since we were working on our own schedule and not on a contractor’s.”
The couple estimated the cost to remodel their home was about $30,000.
“If we paid contractors to do it, we’d be looking at $75,000 to $80,000 or more. We woke up very early every day and we stuck to a strict schedule to get everything done,” Bill says. “It was worth it and since it’s our last home, we wanted it right.”
Bill Jarvis passed way unexpectedly on July 19. Connie asked that this article be published and shared with readers, saying, “Renovating our house was a labor of love.”