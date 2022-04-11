DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT ENTERTAINMENT: Inspirational spirit for season finale

Exhilarating, uplifting and enthralling musical selections have been selected by Musical Conductor John Snavely for the final Green Valley Concert Band performance of the season on Sunday, April 24.
“A World of Musical Wonders” concert opens with the State Anthem of Ukraine, “Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished,” followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Liberty Fanfare” composed by John Williams for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty in 1986.
One of the uplifting selections will be “Fantasy On a Japanese Folk Song,” a musical representation of a young Japanese woman’s emotional struggle when she marries an American and moves to the U.S. away from her culture and family.
“This work features variations on a lovely melody first played by solo flute with harp, and in later selections accompanied by Taiko drumming performed by our own Hawaiian band member Gerald Carrell,” Snavely pointed out.
A very different and extraordinarily entertaining segment of the concert will include “Fiesta De Los Toros” (Festival of the Bulls) with Southern Arizona’s premiere mime artist Rick Wamer. A former student of famed French actor and mime artist Marcel Marceau, Wamer teaches mime and theatrical dance at the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television. and has performed worldwide.
“In this music full of bravura and driving Latin Salsa, Merengue, Paso Doble, Habanera and Afro Cuban dance rhythms, you’ll view Wamer becoming the matador and perhaps even transforming into the bull,” Snavely quipped.
Further complementing this closing-of-the-season concert are a compilation of familiar Italian melodies. “Hymn of the Highlands” portrays the Scottish countryside and thundering melodies with drums and bagpipes of Scottish soldiers in “Dundonnell.”
Snavely and members of the Green Valley Concert Band close with selections from Lerner and Loewe, Dixieland Jam and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone