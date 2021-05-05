DESERT HILLS DYI Hands-on renovations with Southwestern flair

Inside and out, winter visitors Wayne and Gayle St. Amour are turning their Green Valley townhome into a stylish Southwestern winter retreat that suits their tastes.
Thanks to Wayne's construction skills, the couple have added upgrades to their front entry with a new gate and more, installed a colorful arched window opening between their eat-in kitchen and living room, and built decorative décor with Native American and Sonoran Desert motifs and styles. The latter includes a striking metal punch man-in-the-maze wall hanging, copper sconces and a raised TV to make the most of the space in their two-bedroom, two-bath townhome in Desert Hills.
“I let my creative juices flow,” says Wayne, pointing out his eye-catching epoxy Saguaro and a clever guitar pick table he built. Raising the flat screen television allowed for more seating space in the living room, which this couple from Michigan's Upper Peninsula loves in their 1,100-square-foot winter home here.
“Wayne likes the man-in-the-maze and I love all his artwork,” Gayle says, pointing out that their “cactus corner” is quite unique. He also loves to make signs and has a name for everything he creates, such as “Rico's Roost” — a big rooster perched with a copper band stating his name.
Patio perfection
Their latest renovation centered on their back patio, which offers a wonderful view of the towering Santa Rita Mountains.
After having some overgrown cactus removed from the patio last December, Wayne got started adding pavers and constructing the new patio furniture in February.
“My husband made a beautiful sunbrella/table, four chairs and a bench with two hassocks for our 'new' back patio. It is made of redwood and trimmed with copper. He loves to work with copper and has made many very nice things,” Gayle points out.
“Building one piece at a time, with several trips to Lowe's, he finished the table and chair set first, then built the bench and ottomans,” Gayle explains. To seal and protect the table top, Wayne coated it with layers of epoxy before wrapping patio projects in March.
For the shade cover support above the table and chair set, Wayne chose 8-by-8 pieces of Douglas fir. Topping the attractive table and chairs is breathable, wind-resistant shade cloth that cuts the sun's intense rays by 50 percent. This sturdy, handmade umbrella and stand with framed legs and a ballast bottom make life a breeze for the homeowners and can be stored under the patio overhang when not in use.
Complementing the new, comfortable seating areas is their corner bar, dubbed the Javelina Cantina, an earlier project that Wayne created out on the patio.
“He is making two new bar stools for the Javelina Cantina because he now wants them to match his other work,” Gayle points out.
Although they had not done much entertaining due to COVID-19, the couple loves their extra living space and the outdoor environment to entertain up to eight people and watch the sunset color the mountains.
Gayle notes that their winter home “will always be a work in progress, so whatever he comes up with next will be a surprise!”