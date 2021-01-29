Delicious Ideas for Big Game Sunday

With just a grill and a bit of smoke, your menu will be the real MVP of the Big Game.
“The key to making snacks and appetizers more flavorful is with hardwood pellets, which can add rich, wood-fired flavor to just about anything. And, with a few modifications, you don’t even need a pellet grill to achieve that delicious wood-smoked flavor,” says Ben Madden, product manager at Bear Mountain BBQ Woods, crafter of gourmet, hardwood pellets.
Below, Madden shares his winning tips and game-day recipes.
Smoked & Roasted Wings
From classic Buffalo hot sauce to sweet teriyaki, chicken wings are always a crowd-pleaser, especially on game day. Take their flavor to the next level with this recipe for Smoked and Roasted Chicken Wings:
Prep time: 5 min
Cook time: 2 hours depending on size and amount of wings
Ingredients:
• Essential BBQ Rub or poultry seasoning
• Chicken wings
• Sauce of choice
• Bear Mountain’s Savory BBQ Craft Blends pellets
Preparation:
1. Lightly coat wings in seasoning.
2. Arrange wings on smoker or grill at 225 degrees with at least 2 inches of space between.
3. Smoke for 1 to 1.5 hours.
4. Turn up grill to 350 degrees to finish. Start brushing on sauce and turning wings periodically.
5. Once wings hit an internal temperature of 165, remove from the smoker or grill and toss in a bowl with remaining sauce. Then they’re ready to serve!
No pellet grill or smoker? Try using Smoke ‘Ems wood pellet packets in this recipe in the following way:
• On one side of grill, turn burner to medium-high heat or fire up charcoal and place Smoke ‘Ems packet directly over heat until it starts smoking.
• Place wings on other side of grill over medium heat until Smoke ‘Ems has stopped smoking. Note: For more smoke flavor, use a second packet after first has been used.
• Increase temperature under wings and continue with Step 4 above.
Beer Cheese Dip
Bring your appetizer game to a new level with this delicious recipe for Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Ring, from Bear Mountain BBQ ambassador, Jennifer Danella:
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese grated
• 1/2 cup gruyere cheese grated
• 8 ounces cream cheese softened
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1/2 of a 1-ounce Hidden Valley Ranch Packet
• 2 tablespoons green onions chopped.
• 1/4 cup German lager beer
• 2 tablespoons baking soda
• 1 can biscuits
• 1 large egg, mixed with 1 tablespoon water, for brushing biscuits
• 12-inch cast iron skillet
• Bear Mountain’s Bourbon BBQ or Savory BBQ Craft Blends pellets
Preparation:
1. Preheat pellet grill to 350 F.
2. In large bowl, combine 1 cup cheddar, gruyere, cream cheese, Dijon mustard, Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning, beer and 1 tablespoon green onions. Mix evenly.
3. Cut biscuits in half. Roll each half into a ball, then slice an X across top.
4. Boil 2 cups water in medium saucepan. Once boiling, add baking soda and mix immediately.
5. Add biscuits in batches and cook until puffy, approximately 1 minute. Remove and transfer to skillet, forming ring along inside edge.
6. Brush biscuits with egg wash. Sprinkle with salt.
7. Transfer dip to center of skillet. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar.
8. Bake until biscuits are golden and dip is bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes.
9. Garnish with remaining green onions. Serve!
For more recipe ideas and grilling tips, visit bearmountainbbq.com.
By adding smoke to your Big Game playbook, you will score big long before kickoff.