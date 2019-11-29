A sampling of holiday events in and around Sahuarita and Green Valley. Find a complete list of events online or in the calendar section of the Green Valley News.
DEC. 5-7: “A Christmas Tree Filled With Tradition”
Dinner show, presented by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild, features songs, dances, stories about Christmas family traditions from countries around the world, and holiday music by 30-person chorus. Doors open 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30. Tickets: 520-393-5822.
DEC. 6: Walden's Winter Wonderland
Enjoy a benefit dinner, a silent auction and live music by the Walden Grove High School Music Department, presented by the Red Wolves Music Boosters, at 6 p.m. at Walden Grove High School, 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road. Tickets: bit.ly/waldenwinter
DEC. 6-7: Luminaria Nights in Tubac Village
Thousands of lights line festive streets, 5 to 9 p.m. Plus shops and restaurants offer art, music, drinks & food. Free.
DEC. 6-8: The Nutcracker Ballet
This beloved holiday classic is presented by local Ballet Continental Dance Company Dec. 6 & 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Sahuarita School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets: 520-326-7887.
DEC. 7: Christmas at Canoa
Christmas carolers, horse-drawn wagon rides, wreath making and ornaments, vendors, music & food demonstrations at Historic Canoa Ranch, 1 to 7 p.m. Adults $10, children free. Benefits restoration efforts at ranch.
DEC. 8: Christmas Carol Sing-Along
All are welcome at 2 p.m., followed by free holiday refreshments, at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol.
DEC. 9: WGHS WINTER HOLIDAY CONCERT
Features Walden Grove High School choirs and orchestra, free at 6 p.m. at Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Donations welcome for Community Food Bank.
DEC. 9 and 10: Green Valley Community Chorus Christmas Concert
Holiday concert features 80 chorus members and conductor W. Aaron Rice with serene first half and joyous second half at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Tickets $15 from chorus members, Chamber of Commerce, Green Valley Books, The Book Shop, Nancy Pantz, Creative Edges, American Family Haircutters and Donna’s Salon in Tubac.
DEC. 10: TSO Holiday POPS
Holiday magic, with award-winning conductor Lawrence Golan leading this fun-filled Tucson Symphony Orchestra show for the whole family. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. performance at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
DEC. 11: An Evening of Holiday Musical Magic
Justine and the Metros entertain with holiday hits, presented by Tucson Jazz Society, at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 11: WGHS Winter Holiday Concert
Features Walden Grove High School concert bands and percussion ensemble, free at 6 p.m. at Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Donations welcome for Community Food Bank.
DEC. 12-14: Come To The Manger
View many Nativity-related items from all over the world on Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in conjunction with the free S.O.U.L. Lunch, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Also showing on Dec. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 14, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. 520-625-2612.
DEC. 13: Holiday Spectacular
Stroll through the Village to enjoy caroling by Sahuarita Intermediate School, plus pictures with Santa, raffle and treats, 5 p.m. at Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-6551.
DEC. 13: In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular
Singing, dancing, comedy, six-piece band and holiday magic make your season merry and bright, with 3 p.m & 7 p.m. shows at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 13: Mariachi Christmas
Mariachi Azteca del Sol shares the Christmas spirit with Feliz Navidad and traditional posada music at 7 p.m. at the Javarita Coffeehouse at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita. Tickets: 520-625-1375.
DEC. 13-14: “The Nutcracker”
Sahuarita Dance Center presents this holiday favorite on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets in advance at the Dance Center, 18825 S. La Cañada Drive, or at the door prior to the performances.
DEC. 14: Winter Festival & Parade
The Town of Sahuarita's free annual Winter Festival and Light Parade features ice skating, entertainment, food trucks and pictures with Santa, 6 to 10 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
DEC. 15: Joyous Music of the Season
The Green Valley Concert Band presents its popular holiday concert at 7 p.m. at the Sahuarita School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Tickets: greenvalleyconcertband.org
DEC. 15: Christmas Cantata
“O Magnify the Lord,” presented by Valley Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir. All are welcome at 9:30 a.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley.
DEC. 15: Southwest Folk Music Christmas Concert
The Ted Ramirez Concert Series presents regional & international folks songs and stories framed in a Southwestern Christmas theme, 2 to 4 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St., Tubac. Tickets: 520-398-2252.
DEC. 18: Christmas with the Rat Pack
Holiday music by Lonely Street Productions features a Vegas-style night of standards and swingin' Christmas songs on Dec. 18, with 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. shows, at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 20: Christmas with the Manhattan Dolls
Walk in a Winter Wonderland as the talented Dolls present your favorite Christmas tunes in three-part harmony at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 27: Winter Star Party
Starting at 6 p.m., public affairs officer Amy Oliver from Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory shares forgotten stories, angels and sights of the winter sky at the Historic Canoa Ranch. Following the lecture at 7:15 p.m. telescopes will be available for star gazing. Both events are free.
DEC. 31: New Year's Eve Bash
7 p.m. Premiere ventriloquist David Pendleton's humor and stellar technique will keep you laughing with wide range of comedic characters. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, cocktail snacks & champagne toast at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.