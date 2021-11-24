Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A sampling of holiday events in and around Sahuarita and Green Valley.

DEC. 1 to JAN. 2: “elf'd”

Enjoy the live stage holiday show at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway in east Tucson. Dates, times and tickets: 520-886-9428.

DEC. 2: Nochebuena: A Traditional Mexican Christmas Spectacular

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar present a colorful, musical holiday show at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.

DEC. 3: GVR Artisans' Shop Holiday Open House

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. & also on Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Coffee, cookies and beautiful art, home decor, jewelry and other hand-crafted items.

DEC. 3: Messy Church

Join a new worship experience for all ages to hear the Christmas story with activities, crafts and dinner at 6 p.m. at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road. Register: at https://scvumc.breezechms.com/form/598ad226

DEC. 3-5: The Nutcracker: A Holiday Tradition

A perennial favorite presented by Ballet Continental at the Sahuarita Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Available show times: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 4 & Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets: https://balletcontinental.ticketleap.com/nutcracker2021/

DEC. 3 to 19: Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

Enjoy a Christmas Sing-A-Long on the Children’s Theatre Stage at Tucson’s Live Theatre Workshop with Snowflake, a band of misfit reindeer and elves, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets: https://www.livetheatreworkshop.org or 520-327-4242 for reservations.

DEC. 3 to 19: White Christmas: The Musical

This classic-style musical based on the 1954 film of two iconic song-and-dance men following a sister act to a nearly bankrupt lodge in Vermont takes the stage at Arts Express Theatre, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #214 in Tucson. Tickets: https://www.simpletix.com/e/white-christmas-tickets-67852

DEC. 4: A Southwest Nutcracker

The entire family can enjoy this original full-length classical ballet that translates the traditional Nutcracker to Tucson in the 1880s, at the Tucson Convention Center – Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: https://azcentral.eventsabout.com/performer.aspx?perf_id=2451261

DEC. 4: Holiday Book Fair

The Society of Southwestern Authors, Green Valley Chapter, presents its annual Holiday Book Fair from 10 a.m. to noon at the recreation center of The Villages of Green Valley, 400 W. San Ignacio. Dozens of authors selling their original works. Free and open to the public. More info: Bonnie at lbpape@cox.net

DEC. 4, 11 & 18: Christmas at Canoa

Enjoy an evening of entertainment with music by Green Valley Concert Band members & Green Valley Community Chorus , food & drink, plus a tree-lighting ceremony, 5 to 8:30 p.m. On other dates in December, stroll through the ranch to see the colorful lights at Historic Canoa Ranch, 6375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

DEC. 5: Sugar Plum Tea 2021

Ballet Tucson hosts its 20th Annual Sugar Plum Tea with confections, a performance, holiday boutique, marketplace and silent auction at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson. Reservations: 520-903-1445 or ballettucson.org/special-events

DEC. 5: The Joyful Spirit Ensemble & The Valley Ringers

Enjoy a variety of music with melodic percussion, along with cookies and hot cocoa, at 2 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol in Green Valley. 520-625-5023.

DEC. 6: Paul McDermand — Christmas Island

Treat yourself to a musical holiday excursion with a tropical twist that includes steel drums, guitar and a vibraphone at 7 p.m. at Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

DEC. 6-7: Holiday Concert

Green Valley Community Chorus presents Live In Concert, with seasonal favorites and more, at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, on Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 payable by cash or check made out to GVCC, and at the door, from any Chorus member, or at The Book Shop, Creative Edges, Nancy Pantz, the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and Donna’s Salon in Tubac.

DEC. 7: Michael Londra's Celtic Christmas

Enjoy a heartwarming show of holiday classics, traditional Irish carols, lively dance music & more at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.

DEC. 8-11: Journey Through Christmas

Experience four amazing nights as the Tucson Baptist Church campus, 1525 Columbus Blvd. in Tucson, is transformed into the birthplace of Jesus. Times & registration: https://www.tucsonbaptist.com/events/journey-through-christmas/

DEC. 9: Jose Hernandez Merry-Achi Christmas

Enjoy this delightful Mariachi Sol de Mexico performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

DEC. 10: An Irish Christmas

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

DEC. 10-12: Green Valley Baptist Church Nativity

The Nativity Drive-Thru returns for a second year, this time with more than 80 characters and signs on display including people, animals, shepherds, a 6-foot Jesus, an 8-foot Angel, Mary and Joseph fleeing to Egypt with baby Jesus, and spectacular lights. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and again on Dec. 17-19.

DEC. 11: Holiday Concert

The Tubac Singers will be spreading musical joy from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. 520-398-2371.

DEC. 11: Drive-in movie: The Polar Express

The Town of Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services presents a free showing of “The Polar Express” (G) during its drive-in movie at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 11: "The Nutcracker

Sahuarita Dance Center presents the classic holiday production at 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at Sahuarita District Auditorium on the SUSD campus. Tickets at the dance center at 18825 S. La Canada Drive & at the door the day of the performance.

DEC. 12: Jingle All the Way

“Jingle All the Way” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two rival fathers desperately trying to purchase an action figure for their respective sons on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve. Plus “Movie Magic: How Did They Do That?” with film director Brian Levant before the movie. 2 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

DEC. 12: Traditions We Love

Enjoy refreshing, exciting and memorable arrangements of December holiday music when the Green Valley Concert Band performs at 3 p.m. at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Doors open 2:15 p.m. Tickets: https://greenvalleyconcertband.org/index.php/tickets

DEC. 15: Upbeat and Sweet with a Holiday Twist

Audience favorite Joe Bourne and his musicians present a healthy taste of classical & secular holiday music, plus jazz, blues & pop at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

DEC. 16: Desert Hills Lutheran Church Christmas Concert

Sunday morning choirs and musicians perform at a free concert at 3 p.m. at the church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Donations welcome for the DHLC music fund. 520-648-1633.

DEC. 17-18: Plaid Tidings

The boys in plaid Christmas Special, presented by Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company, offers a truly “heaven-sent” classic musical holiday treat with 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances on two nights at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-388-1750.

DEC. 17-19: Green Valley Baptist Church Nativity

The Nativity Drive-Thru returns for a second year, this time with more than 80 characters and signs on display including people, animals, shepherds, a 6-foot Jesus, an 8-foot Angel, Mary and Joseph fleeing to Egypt with baby Jesus, and spectacular lights. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

DEC. 18: In The Christmas Mood

Liven up your holidays with Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition! This Holiday Music Spectacular features timeless treasures and new songs that’ll make your season merry and bright. 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

DEC. 18: Music in the Valley Concert

The Valley Chancel Choir “sings in” the holiday season with a program of holiday music at 3 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. 520-625-5023.

DEC. 18: Town of Sahuarita Winter Festival & Lights Parade

The Town of Sahuarita hosta a variety of holiday activities at the Town Hall Municipal Complex for their Winter Festival, with holiday shopping and food trucks at 5 p.m.; a light parade at 6:30 p.m.; the annual tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. and a laser show at 8:45 p.m. Santa Claus will also make a stop. Free. 5 to 9 p.m. Details: 520-445-7850.

DEC. 18: Tucson Boys Chorus Holiday Concert

Revel in the ever-popular Holiday Concert live choral performances, with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road in Tucson. Tickets: https://boyschorus.org/purchase-tickets/

DEC. 31: Delightful Perfection New Year's Eve Celebration

Husband & wife cello duo Kevin and Haeyoon Krentz perform beautiful, virtuosic music from Vivaldi to Ravel at 7: 30 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?