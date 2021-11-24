A sampling of holiday events in and around Sahuarita and Green Valley.
DEC. 1 to JAN. 2: “elf'd”
Enjoy the live stage holiday show at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway in east Tucson. Dates, times and tickets: 520-886-9428.
DEC. 2: Nochebuena: A Traditional Mexican Christmas Spectacular
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar present a colorful, musical holiday show at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
DEC. 3: GVR Artisans' Shop Holiday Open House
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. & also on Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Coffee, cookies and beautiful art, home decor, jewelry and other hand-crafted items.
DEC. 3: Messy Church
Join a new worship experience for all ages to hear the Christmas story with activities, crafts and dinner at 6 p.m. at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road. Register: at https://scvumc.breezechms.com/form/598ad226
DEC. 3-5: The Nutcracker: A Holiday Tradition
A perennial favorite presented by Ballet Continental at the Sahuarita Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Available show times: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 4 & Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets: https://balletcontinental.ticketleap.com/nutcracker2021/
DEC. 3 to 19: Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
Enjoy a Christmas Sing-A-Long on the Children’s Theatre Stage at Tucson’s Live Theatre Workshop with Snowflake, a band of misfit reindeer and elves, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets: https://www.livetheatreworkshop.org or 520-327-4242 for reservations.
DEC. 3 to 19: White Christmas: The Musical
This classic-style musical based on the 1954 film of two iconic song-and-dance men following a sister act to a nearly bankrupt lodge in Vermont takes the stage at Arts Express Theatre, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #214 in Tucson. Tickets: https://www.simpletix.com/e/white-christmas-tickets-67852
DEC. 4: A Southwest Nutcracker
The entire family can enjoy this original full-length classical ballet that translates the traditional Nutcracker to Tucson in the 1880s, at the Tucson Convention Center – Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: https://azcentral.eventsabout.com/performer.aspx?perf_id=2451261
DEC. 4: Holiday Book Fair
The Society of Southwestern Authors, Green Valley Chapter, presents its annual Holiday Book Fair from 10 a.m. to noon at the recreation center of The Villages of Green Valley, 400 W. San Ignacio. Dozens of authors selling their original works. Free and open to the public. More info: Bonnie at lbpape@cox.net
DEC. 4, 11 & 18: Christmas at Canoa
Enjoy an evening of entertainment with music by Green Valley Concert Band members & Green Valley Community Chorus , food & drink, plus a tree-lighting ceremony, 5 to 8:30 p.m. On other dates in December, stroll through the ranch to see the colorful lights at Historic Canoa Ranch, 6375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.
DEC. 5: Sugar Plum Tea 2021
Ballet Tucson hosts its 20th Annual Sugar Plum Tea with confections, a performance, holiday boutique, marketplace and silent auction at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson. Reservations: 520-903-1445 or ballettucson.org/special-events
DEC. 5: The Joyful Spirit Ensemble & The Valley Ringers
Enjoy a variety of music with melodic percussion, along with cookies and hot cocoa, at 2 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol in Green Valley. 520-625-5023.
DEC. 6: Paul McDermand — Christmas Island
Treat yourself to a musical holiday excursion with a tropical twist that includes steel drums, guitar and a vibraphone at 7 p.m. at Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 6-7: Holiday Concert
Green Valley Community Chorus presents Live In Concert, with seasonal favorites and more, at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, on Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 payable by cash or check made out to GVCC, and at the door, from any Chorus member, or at The Book Shop, Creative Edges, Nancy Pantz, the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and Donna’s Salon in Tubac.
DEC. 7: Michael Londra's Celtic Christmas
Enjoy a heartwarming show of holiday classics, traditional Irish carols, lively dance music & more at 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.
DEC. 8-11: Journey Through Christmas
Experience four amazing nights as the Tucson Baptist Church campus, 1525 Columbus Blvd. in Tucson, is transformed into the birthplace of Jesus. Times & registration: https://www.tucsonbaptist.com/events/journey-through-christmas/
DEC. 9: Jose Hernandez Merry-Achi Christmas
Enjoy this delightful Mariachi Sol de Mexico performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
DEC. 10: An Irish Christmas
Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
DEC. 10-12: Green Valley Baptist Church Nativity
The Nativity Drive-Thru returns for a second year, this time with more than 80 characters and signs on display including people, animals, shepherds, a 6-foot Jesus, an 8-foot Angel, Mary and Joseph fleeing to Egypt with baby Jesus, and spectacular lights. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and again on Dec. 17-19.
DEC. 11: Holiday Concert
The Tubac Singers will be spreading musical joy from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. 520-398-2371.
DEC. 11: Drive-in movie: The Polar Express
The Town of Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services presents a free showing of “The Polar Express” (G) during its drive-in movie at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. Starts at 7:30 p.m.
DEC. 11: "The Nutcracker
Sahuarita Dance Center presents the classic holiday production at 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at Sahuarita District Auditorium on the SUSD campus. Tickets at the dance center at 18825 S. La Canada Drive & at the door the day of the performance.
DEC. 12: Jingle All the Way
“Jingle All the Way” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two rival fathers desperately trying to purchase an action figure for their respective sons on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve. Plus “Movie Magic: How Did They Do That?” with film director Brian Levant before the movie. 2 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
DEC. 12: Traditions We Love
Enjoy refreshing, exciting and memorable arrangements of December holiday music when the Green Valley Concert Band performs at 3 p.m. at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Doors open 2:15 p.m. Tickets: https://greenvalleyconcertband.org/index.php/tickets
DEC. 15: Upbeat and Sweet with a Holiday Twist
Audience favorite Joe Bourne and his musicians present a healthy taste of classical & secular holiday music, plus jazz, blues & pop at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DEC. 16: Desert Hills Lutheran Church Christmas Concert
Sunday morning choirs and musicians perform at a free concert at 3 p.m. at the church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Donations welcome for the DHLC music fund. 520-648-1633.
DEC. 17-18: Plaid Tidings
The boys in plaid Christmas Special, presented by Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company, offers a truly “heaven-sent” classic musical holiday treat with 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances on two nights at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-388-1750.
DEC. 17-19: Green Valley Baptist Church Nativity
The Nativity Drive-Thru returns for a second year, this time with more than 80 characters and signs on display including people, animals, shepherds, a 6-foot Jesus, an 8-foot Angel, Mary and Joseph fleeing to Egypt with baby Jesus, and spectacular lights. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
DEC. 18: In The Christmas Mood
Liven up your holidays with Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition! This Holiday Music Spectacular features timeless treasures and new songs that’ll make your season merry and bright. 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-547-3040. Box office hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
DEC. 18: Music in the Valley Concert
The Valley Chancel Choir “sings in” the holiday season with a program of holiday music at 3 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. 520-625-5023.
DEC. 18: Town of Sahuarita Winter Festival & Lights Parade
The Town of Sahuarita hosta a variety of holiday activities at the Town Hall Municipal Complex for their Winter Festival, with holiday shopping and food trucks at 5 p.m.; a light parade at 6:30 p.m.; the annual tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. and a laser show at 8:45 p.m. Santa Claus will also make a stop. Free. 5 to 9 p.m. Details: 520-445-7850.
DEC. 18: Tucson Boys Chorus Holiday Concert
Revel in the ever-popular Holiday Concert live choral performances, with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road in Tucson. Tickets: https://boyschorus.org/purchase-tickets/
DEC. 31: Delightful Perfection New Year's Eve Celebration
Husband & wife cello duo Kevin and Haeyoon Krentz perform beautiful, virtuosic music from Vivaldi to Ravel at 7: 30 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Tickets: 520-398-2371.