Welcome to our annual list of local (and sometimes not) holiday-related events in December. The list is not exhaustive; the Community Performance & Art Center and Fox Theatre in Tucson have holiday shows listed but many more available. Several churches are holding events, too. If you'd like to add your group's event to the online list, email: dshearer@gvnews.com.
Note that many events are more than one day. They are listed under the date they start, with additional days noted in the text.
DECEMBER 1
Christmas at Canoa Christmas lights, entertainment, concerts, vendors, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (lights come on at 5:30), Dec. 1-3, 8-9, 15-17. Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road (south of the closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital).
“Holidays Around the World” Jessica Fichot and her band perform French chanson (eras), 1940s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and international folk. GVR West Center, 7 p.m. Ticket info: 520-625-0288 or www.gvrec.org.
“Enchanted Snowfall” Faux snow flurries in the La Encantada shopping center courtyard, 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, Dec. 1-23; Santa visits Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. laencantadashoppingcenter.com/events.
Pueblo Estates Christmas Lightfest Pueblo Estates, with more than 500 homes, has a long tradition of dressing up the community in Christmas lights and decorations. Runs through Dec. 25. La Canada Drive and West Aliso Drive, Green Valley.
“A Carpenters Christmas” Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive by bringing their Christmas songs to the stage. Fox Theatre; 17 W. Congress St., Tucson. Info: foxtucson.com.
DECEMBER 2
“The Nutcracker” Ballet Continental in its 37th season takes the stage for three performances of this timeless classic; 6 p.m. Dec. 2; Dec. 3-4, 2 p.m., Sahuarita District Auditorium. Purchased tickets at balletcontinentaltickets.com, or at the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce or Young Artists' Community Ballet Academy of Dance (520-873-9222).
Luminaria Nights Historic Tubac Village lights up with luminarias Dec. 2 and 3. Treats, shopping, music and more. Stores open late for shopping. Bring a flashlight. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tubacaz.com/luminaria-nights-de-tubac.
Kids Night Out Parents can drop off their children, kindergarten through sixth grade (shopping time!) for a one-evening Vacation Bible School at Green Valley Baptist Church, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Seventh grade through high school may volunteer. Crafts, Bible study and snacks. The church is at 1111 N. La Cañada Dr., Green Valley. Registration (recommended) and info: gvbcaz.com.
DECEMBER 3
Civic Orchestra of Tucson: Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, hosts a free concert at 3 p.m. featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, excerpts from Mozart’s "Magic Flute" with vocalists and holiday music. This is the Green Valley debut of COT’s new conductor, Keun Oh. Info: www.cotmusic.org.
Holiday Book Fair: Hosted by Green Valley Chapter of the Society of Southwestern Authors at the recreation center of The Villages of Green Valley HOA, 400 W. San Ignacio, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dozens of authors selling their original works.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday: Fun arrangements of classic holiday songs in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy style include: Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and Winter Wonderland; 7:30 p.m. Info: foxtucson.com. Fox Theatre; 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson.
DECEMBER 5
Green Valley Community Chorus Winter Concerts “Holiday Traditions in Carols and Song,” Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets at the door, $15.
DECEMBER 7
Amber Norgaard Band Holiday Concert An evening of holiday music with Amber Norgaard and bandmates, 7 p.m., Community Performance & Art Center; 1250 W Continental Road; tickets: performingartscenter.org.
DECEMBER 8
“Come to the Manger” Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior hosts a display of timeless treasures that tell the Nativity Story of the birth of the Jesus. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the S.O.U.L. Lunch, and on Dec. 10 from 3:30 to 6:30; 555 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley; 520-625-2612.
DECEMBER 9
“It’s A Wonderful Life — A Live Radio Play” Saguaro City Music Theatre takes us back to the 1940s; runs through Dec. 24 at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, Tucson. Tickets start at $25. Info: www.saguarocity.org/tickets.
Nativity Drive-Thru: Green Valley Baptist Church takes us through the life of Christ in this parking lot event — no need to leave the car. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. They’re giving out cookies and collecting items for local food banks. The church is at 1111 N. La Cañada Dr., Green Valley.
DECEMBER 10
Sahuarita Dance Center Presents “Oh Holy Night” The story of a young girl in search of the true meaning of Christmas; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Sahuarita District Auditorium. Ticket info: www.sahuaritadance.net, or 520-232-3753.
73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights Tour the lights in Tucson's Winterhaven neighborhood on a hayride wagon, bus trolley or pedal-powered group bike (reservations recommended), or on foot. (No drive-thrus in 2022.) Runs through Dec. 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Info: winterhavenfestival.org. Country Club Road and Fort Lowell Road, Tucson.
“Best Gift of All” A music cantata at Green Valley Baptist Church, 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11. No tickets or reservations necessary. The church is at 1111 N. La Cañada Dr., Green Valley.
DECEMBER 11
Green Valley Concert Band "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," 3 p.m. at Sahuarita District Auditorium. Music from around the world. Tickets with assigned seating at www.gvcb.org or at Community Performance & Art Center, 520 399-1750. Tickets purchased before Dec. 11 are $10; $12 day of concert.
DECEMBER 12
Arroyo Gardens Annual Gingerbread Wonderland Come see the gingerbread houses on display, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Groups encouraged to contribute a gingerbread house. Entry fee of $10 will benefit Community Food Bank Green Valley/Amado. Info, email: amy@arroyogardens.com. Entry forms must be submitted by Dec. 2.
DECEMBER 13
Holiday Pops! Tucson Symphony Orchestra, presented by GVR. Info at gvrec.org (“Recreation” tab).
DECEMBER 16
True Concord Voices and Orchestra “Lessons & Carols by Candlelight” at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Dr., Green Valley. 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at the door or online at www.TrueConcord.org.
“Merry-Achi Christmas” Mariachi Sol De Mexico with Jose Hernandez, a Tucson holiday tradition; 7:30 p.m. Info: Foxtucson.com. Fox Theatre; 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson.
DECEMBER 17
Wreaths Across America 10 a.m. to 11 am. Boy Scout Troop 130B will help Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery to remember and honor veterans You can sponsor remembrance wreaths, volunteer on Wreaths Day or attend by going to: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, search for “Green Valley.” Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery is at 18751 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita.
Winterfest Sahuarita celebrates noon to 8 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall; 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Holiday vendor market, light parade, ice sculpting, food trucks and more. Night ends with tree lighting.
DECEMBER 18
Tubac Chanukah Lights Starts Dec. 18, 5 p.m. through Dec. 25 at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum. Celebrate the Jewish tradition of Chanukah with the lighting of the Menorah each evening at 5.
DECEMBER 21
Starry Night in the Park View the starry sky through telescopes, photograph the sky with your camera, or explore the mission church by candlelight. The event happens on the park grounds near the church 6:30 to 8 pm. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Road, Tumacacori.
DECEMBER 22
The Nutcracker, Ballet Tucson Dec. 22-24, with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Info: ballettucson.org. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson.