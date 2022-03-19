DAYS OF EQUESTRIAN LIVING Rider/teacher shares horse-riding times

Kathy Whitehouse has more than three decades of delightful memories from her first I love it feeling of mounting a horse and riding on one to owning horses and teaching others the art of dressage.
That word is from the French dresseur, meaning “to train.” It's a sport involving the execution of precise movements by a trained horse in response to barely perceptible signals from its rider.
This form of horse riding is performed in exhibitions and competition. The essence of dressage is to show harmony and trust between a horse and its rider and is achieved with correct and gentle training.
Whitehouse tells of her riding days when, at age 27, she thought she’d try a horse lesson.
“I was looking for something that would be my hobby,” she recalls of her days as a young mother living in Kansas.
After only one experience on a horse, she remembers the feeling of “This is it! I felt the togetherness. It was like a partnership. How many times a week can I do this,” she wondered.
Whitehouse took riding and hunter-jumping lessons and remembers her first instructor saying she’d never be able to ride.
“But I did,” she pointed out, and boldly went on to buy her first horse at age 28 for $500, including the saddle, bridle and blanket.
Moving from Kansas to Virginia, she bought a well-bred American Quarter Horse, a type that excels at sprinting short distances.
With a move to Germany, she rode “educated” horses and quickly gained experience with different breeds, including warmbloods that are often bred for equestrian sports.
“Every horse has the ability to do some part of dressage,” she explained, adding that she had to learn how to ride from an instructor whose only language was German.
Whitehouse said she never fell, was never thrown off a horse, nor got hurt, but was bucked off a couple of times. Being bucked off is when a horse stands on its back legs in an attempt to knock a rider off its back. It may happen when the horse is energetic, playful, mad, annoyed or in pain.
A teacher & friend
In addition to winning, Whitehouse greatly enjoyed being out with her peers, learning from them and talking with them.
“My students were my friends; they truly helped. I didn’t show a lot. It’s very expensive. I saved a lot and bought a Warmblood and I remember its wonderful gaits, personality and soft back.
“I trained horses and horses trained me,” she said, visually seeing a horse in her mind.”
Whitehouse developed a good following to teach the art of dressage.
Recalling Whitehouse’s high standards, former student Barbara DiPietro said she was also impressed by Whitehouse’s ability to find the right words to convey her instructions.
“If you want to achieve, work with Kathy. If you want to be coddled, look for a different instructor,” DiPietro explained. “I’d watched Kathy working at the barn where I boarded and I was taken by what beautiful, elegant riders her students were. They all had that look, that elegant dressage look. I knew I wanted to look like that, too, so I contacted her.”
Former student Susanne Hiegel remembers that “what was most important to me about Kathy’s teaching style is that although she has a clear philosophy about the principles of dressage, she is willing to tailor her approach to the horses and riders to solve problems.
“Unlike a lot of instructors who believe that there is one and only one way to perform dressage, Kathy will search until she discovers what works for that horse and that rider.”
Whitehouse was a member of the Fédération Equestre Internationale and the United States Dressage Federation.
She tearfully remembered her last horse, Oliver, who was suddenly very sick, couldn’t stand up, and died within two days. Although he was vaccinated, she said he developed Atypical Equine Infectious Anemia.
Looking back on her 33 years of horse and equestrian riding from 1970 to 2003, a teary-eyed Whitehouse emotionally said, “I gave up horse riding in 2003 due to arthritis and to go RVing.
“I rode a lot of horses in my day. I miss their smell and the kindness in their eyes.”
