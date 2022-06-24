Days of delightful kids’ crafts

Children, tweens and teens can learn a new craft and enjoy a new activity at these free summer programs by two close-to-home Pima County Libraries.
Joyner-Green Valley Library Events
Jewelry Making
Friday, July 8 from 3:30 at 4:30 p.m. Ages 6-13
This is an artistic session to make creative beaded jewelry —a bracelet, necklace, earrings and who knows what else. Limited to 15.
Registration online is required at library.pima.gov
Go the ‘events’ and choose event to register.
Sea Turtle
Tuesday, July 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 6-8
With guided instruction and variety of art and craft items children will use their skills to create a sea turtle.
Sea Shark
Tuesday, July 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 6-8
Kids will work on a creating a large sea shark creature using a variety of colorful crafty items.
Noisy Science
Tuesday, July 26 from 10-11 a.m. Ages 6-8
Instructors from the Tucson Children’s Museum will be on hand for a “Noisy Science” session that will be full of sounds and surprises.
Sahuarita Library Events
Perler Beads
Thursday, June 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ages 6-13.
Design creative work pieces with colorful plastic, fusible Perler Beads. The beads are arranged on pegboards to create patterns and then fused together with heat from a clothes iron. Lots of designs to try.
Art Day
Tuesday, June 28 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ages 6-13.
Bring your arty and crafty brain and c’mon down and draw, paint, color and cut for an hour of creativity. Ocean-themed creations and designs are encouraged.
There will be art supplies, but feel free to bring your own if you have favorite items you like to work with.
Zoo to You: Habitats
Thursday, July 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. Ages 6-18.
Presented by Reid Park Zoo, come join this educational session and learn all about our animal friends and the places they call home.
It could be above ground, below ground, in the ocean, forest, mountains or a polar region.
Space is limited. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before show time.
Game Day
Wednesday, July 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ages 9-18.
Set aside two hours and learn to play a Viking or Pirate game. Dice, cards and table-top games are welcome.
If you bring your own game, please keep track of all the pieces as the library cannot replace them.
Magic Is in the Air!
Thursday, July 14 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ages 6-18.
Bring your sense of wonder and amazement to this mystical and magical afternoon show when Michael Crownheart will wow you with his abracadabra and wand magic.
Space is limited. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before show time.
Charm Bracelets
Thursday, July 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ages 6-13.
Spend a creative hour making a sea or ocean-themed charm bracelet. Then give it as a present to your best friend or maybe keep it for yourself.
Crafts will be available while supplies last.
Ocean in a Bottle!
Wednesday, July 27 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ages 6-18.
There’s no need to dive and go down deep to create an ‘oceanscape’ scene inside a bottle.
Learn how to use sand, water, shells and small toys to create an underwater scene to keep and enjoy.
For more information:
Joyner-Green Valley Library: 520-547-5295
Sahuarita Library: 520-547-5490
