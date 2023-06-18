In the U.S., Father’s Day is always the third Sunday in June. But in our apartment in Brooklyn, New York, Father’s Day was every day because my sweet, generous and loving dad could not say “No.”
I remember one ridiculous incident when I was about four or five and walking in the early evening hours with my parents when I looked up and saw the moon.
Accustomed to getting anything I wanted or asked for from my dad, I innocently said, “I WANT THAT!”
Stunned, my sweet dad said, “I’ll get it for you tomorrow.”
He simply couldn’t say no.
I remember my mother getting a bit firm and saying, “Sam, tell her she can’t have it!”
I don’t recall how that ended except that I didn’t get what I wanted and was probably cajoled into another Good Humor ice cream pop or some sweet treat.
My dad was everything good and he was like that to everyone he met.
For several years he and a business partner owned a men’s haberdashery shop on Sixth Avenue right across from Macy’s on 34th Street in Manhattan.
If he had a “good day” he’d take his cash share of the profits, go across to Macy’s and come home with gifts for my mom, sister and I.
Looking out the window waiting for him from our ground floor apartment, I remember one summer evening my mom saw my dad coming closer and his arms loaded with packages.
All I remember from that evening was my mom saying, “Oh, he’s not going to pay the rent this month!” I can still hear her rhythmic tone.
That was my sweet dad. Warm, loving, friendly and a man who simply couldn’t say ‘No.’
A cherished and framed sign I have in our guest room reads: “Of all good times remembered when I was very young, my heart holds most dear the time my daddy spent with me.”
I recall seeing this framed sign in a shop window a few decades ago and not looking at the price. I knew I had to have it.
Thinking of a gift for my dad was near impossible because being in the men’s clothing business he had the newest and classiest suits, ties, shirts and cufflinks. He loved monogrammed cufflinks and colorful ties when men’s ties were predominantly dark and boring.
Dad cajoled one tie salesman into designing some ties with color – and that was the beginning of men’s ties moving away from black, brown and navy stripes and introducing maroon and varying shades of blue along with patterns other than stripes.
There were several years when my dad worked in a men’s shop on Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn. It was nothing special except all shops on Pitkin Avenue were open on Sundays and closed on Tuesdays.
It wasn’t long before my mom renamed Tuesdays as “brat day.” With my dad at home or taking me to Coney Island I’d get my way and anything I wanted and my mom would verbally and calmly “straighten me out” on Wednesdays.
Years later when my dad’s health began to fail from a rare hereditary disease his vision began to fail too, yet there’s a bit of humor here.
While in my early-to-mid twenties I dated twins. Not on the same date, but they had the same tastes and humor and I liked both guys.
On one Saturday evening R’s date cancelled and we had plans for the foursome to go ice skating in Central Park. It became a threesome evening and would be a first and last for me.
As I was in the middle holding hands with H and R a couple came skating right at us in the wrong direction. H let go assuming R would hold on to me. It wasn’t to be and I went flying into the great beyond.
End of ice-skating dates.
Those were the days when men wore nice collared shirts and suits or slacks and a sports jacket. My dad had a stash of monogrammed hankies (remember those days?) and while getting ready for a date with H or R my dad called out, “Which one is it tonight?”
Now decades later the twins and I are still friends.
As the years went on and my dad’s health needed full-time care by my mom, I remember her telling me I didn’t have to continue living in our Brooklyn apartment and donating 95 percent of my teaching salary to her so dad could get the best loving care.
I knew I didn’t “have to” but I simply couldn’t move out and leave her without an income. I lived at home until a few months after my dad died and my mom went back to work.
Only then did I move to my own apartment and become independent. And now, decades later my dad is still with me in some way every day!