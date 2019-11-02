Set aside some time on Saturday, Nov. 9, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see all that’s new and handmade at Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s annual boutique.
Check out the new designs on handcrafted quilts, purses and sports bags, as well as kitchenware and placemats, jewelry, pet and baby items and an assortment of other creative and colorful handmade goods. They're all made by members of the Desert Hill Lutheran’s Sewing Bee, then artistically displayed at the boutique and available, along with a book sale and bake sale.
The Sewing Bee women who design and stitch the quilts have created an exceptional selection for this year’s annual boutique. Shoppers will find one-of-a-kind quilts with colorful borders and intriguing patterns and designs.
At a recent Wednesday get-together, the women gathered around tables of quilts-in-the works for a communal blessing.
Cindy Taylor made several cute and colorful dresses for girls in sizes 2 to 8. You’ll also find sports bags with colors and logos for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State, the University of Michigan and the Minnesota Vikings, plus coats and bandanas for dogs among the selection of new items.
Cinnamon rolls and coffee made in the church’s kitchen and a brat lunch will be for sale. Proceeds from Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s kitchen, and book and bake sales will benefit the Navajo Lutheran Mission School in Rock Point, Arizona. Proceeds from all handmade items will benefit Genesis House, Youth on Their Own, 51 Homes for Vets, and Rise Scholastic Achievements, Inc.
Desert Hills Lutheran Church is at 2150 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley.
