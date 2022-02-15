CREATIVE WOOD WORKS Crafter's artistic designs & details

During Jonathan Russell’s working years, he’s been a food service director, a machine operator for making doors, and a mold and pattern maker. But what he has enjoyed most is working with wood.
Now in retirement, he spends time in his oversized garage that serves as his woodcrafting shop. There he makes artistic bowls primarily using cream-colored soft maple, reddish-brown cherry and dark brown/black walnut.
Russell made an eye-catching selection of his artistic and unique wood bowls for his first show at GVR’s fall Artisan’s Fair at the West Social Center. Every bowl sold.
“They were universally liked and sold out,” he said of the creative stacking process of his bowls.
“I was looking to make something more artistic that didn’t take up too much space. I’ve made bowls and vases using the stack-ring process and they all remind me of the Southwest,” Russell explained.
He found this artistic and ideal method in the book “Wooden Bowls from the Scroll Saw,” by former cake decorator Carole Rothman.
His specialty is creatively crafted wood bowls done with inlay, which he refers to as “a time-consuming and exacting process” called a “glue up.”
“All his bowls start out flat. He has a wonderful eye for detail and design elements. He uses a wood glue that is stronger than the wood itself, and all wood in his bowls are the natural colors,” said Russell’s wife Suzy. She adds that he also does “intarsia” — a mosaic-like design from pieces of different species of wood chosen for their color.
As a precise and artistic woodworker, Russell can create the illusion of depth by carefully choosing the grain pattern and direction of each piece of wood.
Other woodcraft pieces he designs and creates include cutting boards, toys, and children’s step stools made with three types of wood that include a child’s name hand-inlaid across the top.
Though he primarily works with soft maple, cherry and black walnut, he has a list of 21 varieties of wood and the color range of each he may use depending on the piece he’s crafting. They include aspen, basswood and holly that are white; sapele that is dark brown; tiger wood with light and dark stripes; canary wood that is greenish yellow; ebony and wenge that are black, and light-to-dark brown western red cedar Russell uses for intarsia.
He will be showing and selling his finely crafted wood bowls and other pieces at GVR’s Artisans Fair at the West Social Center on Friday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
