Avian Thirst Haiku
Tiny sparrow, you
Were desperate for water;
Why else perch so near?
To my surprise you
Landed on the birdbath rim
As I filled it!
By Susan Ford
Anniversary
Your family, friends, and loved ones
Are pleased and proud to share,
Fifty years of recollection
And the many memories there.
Aren’t we glad that as we age
Certain things become so clear,
Once valued things lose their appeal,
We discern what’s truly dear.
Remembering the countless joys
As well as storms you weather,
Grasp the knowledge that you own
The dearness of together!
By Gwen Lamb
DAY AFTER DAY
On achieving bed
it’s pleasant to feel safe from
the daily mishaps
I never think it’s likely
that I’ll snore myself to death.
On waking at night
I hope that after a pee
I’ll create new dreams.
The hours will drift slowly by
‘til tomorrow knocks softly.
Finally, I’m up,
craving coffee and cookies
and the Spelling Bee.
A day of happy options
smiles at me invitingly.
First, calisthenics.
Gotta move those creaky joints
and flex old muscles.
Walking the hallways helps
my balance and confidence.
Though every day
replays a certain sameness,
it has uniqueness.
Tankas require new thinking
and the world turns in new ways.
Skies again darken
My eyelids begin to droop.
My soft bed beckons.
What, where, when is the last act
of this long-running drama?
tanka by Richard Ramette
A BIT UNPREPARED
I’d love
To go back
In time
And explain
To Ben Franklin
What Wi-Fi is
Except I don’t know
I could discuss
The Designated Hitter
With Franz Liszt
Only I don’t
Speak Hungarian
So I’ll just stay
In the comfort
Of my own
Time canister
Inarticulate
And tongue tied.
By Corky Simpson
Digital life
Tik Tok does not tell time,
But promises to make you shine.
Facebook is your life today,
With friends to one day wipe away.
Instagram wants your pouting lips
So plump them more, before friends flip.
Snap chat about this or that.
And don’t forget to ask What’s APP?
Twitter, a sound once known to birds,
Is now e-gossip for massive herds.
Google, the world’s encyclopedia,
Answers queries in multimedia.
Apple is not a tempting fruit,
Instead it leads to new pursuits.
U-tube creates the new sensations,
A million views of manipulation.
Amazon is a new kind o f jungle,
A shopping abyss, that’s anti-fungal.
Welcome to the digital age,
Your life and mine, for all to gauge.
By Maria Robinson
Wild western winds blow
Blooming paloverde trees
to twiggy baldness
By Trudy Munding
Haiku
Wind blowing lightly
in multiple directions
scatters my essence.
By Rick Scifres
Untitled
There’s one thing I would like.
I would like to ride my bike.
It’s been longer than I would like.
Maybe I should go back to a trike
Or just go for a short hike
Betty said go fly your kite.
Hope I can sleep tonight
A dream my solve my plight
GOOD NIGHT!!!
By Bob Cripe