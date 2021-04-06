Oh! What a winter
we have had
It was a winter that made us all sad
when we should have been glad.
That was quite a winter we just had
The winds blew and the trees swayed
It was a winter that was really bad
And the winds blew and the trees swayed
Oh what a winter we had
It was too cold to allow us to sled
The wind was too fierce for us
to be outside of the shed
Instead we should have been in bed
The limbs of the trees swayed
And some of them fell
The trees swayed
And the limbs fell
Oh what a winter we had
The snow got so deep
and heavy snow flakes we had
that covered everything very deep
Oh what a winter we had
It was a winter that made us all sad
Oh what a winter we had
It was a winter that didn't make us glad
By George Charles Riek
Rooting around
Snout to the ground
Dog knows by nose
Creeping, yet bold
Claws will unfold
Cat’s nails prevail
Whisper or shout
Words tumble out
Our reach? Through speech.
By Miriam Burt
MORNING OWLS
Two owls near, three afar
stars swirl
Venus, Mars
They moan, sigh
sway on the tip tops
in the blackest sky
They call, respond
across the arroyo
and beyond
So solid, heavy, wise
warmly feathered
now they rise
Open their wings
let go their hold
sun comes up, there they go
By Mary DeSmidt
THE OLD PICKUP
It sits there
In the junkyard
In dying repose
Still proud rusting
Its bed unlevel
Tilted, twisted
Worn that way
From years
On rocky roads,
Miles of mud,
Hayfields, ruts
And workloads
That would scare
The shocks off
A dump truck
The old pickup
Hauled tree limbs
After ice storms
And once hosted
A bloody squirrel fight
It parked backwards
And held folding
Chairs in its bed
At the drive-in
So folks could watch
While it looked
The other way
Once it carried
A new stove home
And when she
Disapproved,
Hauled it back
The pickup
Molders now
Beside corpses
Of other heaps
The Big Claw
Will come soon
And the crusher
Will turn them all
To metal crumple
A shiny new
Model won
The owner's heart
But he remembers
His rusting old
Friend still --
As it sits
In slow goodbye
Among decaying
Castoff soldiers.
By Corky Simpson
Lamentation
1.
Richard White
Who was a man without peer
Now moves from life
To another sphere
Who fought a long
And gallant war
Now vanished from sight
He journeys on
2.
How fragile he was
The memory lingers on
The soft laugh
The leveraged voice
The gentle concern
The steadiness and grace
Now consigned
To a different place:
3.
Earth receive
The shadow of a man
So well tempered
As to liven all seasons
He was here once only
So sweet and essential
And then
never more.
By VA Levine
Social Distance!
“Grandma!”
“ You did what?”
she said.
an amusing vision
in her head of
dear old me with a man
in my bed.
Oh no,
don’t you worry
about THAT my dear.
There's really nothing
for you to fear.
His name is Pete
I may be dead
before we meet.
Perhaps a vaccine
and a cure before
we pass another year
Were both old you see
some things may never be…
For now it's just a fantasy.
By Jan Ingram Smith
OPERA MOUSE
T’was the middle of the opera
And the audience was asleep,
When the twinkling toes of a mouse
Played across my feet.
The conductor spun around with glee
As what arose from my throat,
Was a new, bizarre, horrific
And profoundly awakening note.
© Shirley Mason Larsen
LOCAL POETRY
Poetry once struck me as quite elusive
Something reserved for the very exclusive.
Of course I've since grown up and don't claim to be a sage
But I've remembered things from an earlier age.
Such as teachers who showed that not all value is found in things material
But that much value can be found in matters ethereal
They taught that English classes were not held for us to snooze or fall asleep
But to examine the magic of language which we would probe fairly deep.
Thanks to the GV News for printing home-grown poems of our choosing.
Some are serious and some are amusing
But the poetry page is always both a pleasure and a genuine treasure!
By Jerry Belenker
ODE TO COVID 19
And the people disbelieved
and watched CNN
and stayed home.
They wondered and feared,
dismissed the fear mongers and did research.
They compared notes, and changed their plans.
Some bought masks on Amazon
and stocked up on toilet paper and sanitizers.
Just in case.
Some said fake news.
others lost loved ones in nursing homes.
The restaurants, churches and theaters closed
and the people distanced their hearts from each other
as the virus was invisible to them. It became political
Some cried, “read the science and history.”
others called for personal freedoms.
And the people read and watched movies at home.
And the traffic slowed and beautiful mountains
emerged from the clouds.
And the people dwelt at home
and became parents and teachers.
And finally the children played in parks and streams
and they abandoned malls and arcades.
And teachers became the new saints as
They watched and waited and adapted.
And a new normal was born.
A 'stay in the day and work your purpose' kind of normal.
And people smiled beneath their masks and endured.
And became grateful for their many gifts
and they took classes, communed with family
and attended concerts and plays on ZOOM.
They baked cookies for the UPS man.
and life became calmer, thoughtful and more predictable.
And walkers and birdwatchers fledged.
And the people met in pods and formed deep connections.
And there was hope as the vaccines were imperfectly distributed.
And the people became afraid of the variants,
but counted their blessings and evaluated the risks.
And they congratulated each other for their resilience.
And made new plans with a restored heart.
and remained humble and didn't take their lives for granted.
And the future remained fragile and
unknowable as the wind.
And a new world evolves one day at a time.
By Nanci Evans