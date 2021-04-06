Editor's Note


Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Oh! What a winter

we have had

It was a winter that made us all sad

when we should have been glad.

That was quite a winter we just had

The winds blew and the trees swayed

It was a winter that was really bad

And the winds blew and the trees swayed

Oh what a winter we had

It was too cold to allow us to sled

The wind was too fierce for us

to be outside of the shed

Instead we should have been in bed

The limbs of the trees swayed

And some of them fell

The trees swayed

And the limbs fell

Oh what a winter we had

The snow got so deep

and heavy snow flakes we had

that covered everything very deep

Oh what a winter we had

It was a winter that made us all sad

Oh what a winter we had

It was a winter that didn't make us glad

By George Charles Riek

Tools

Rooting around

Snout to the ground

Dog knows by nose

Creeping, yet bold

Claws will unfold

Cat’s nails prevail

Whisper or shout

Words tumble out

Our reach? Through speech.

By Miriam Burt

MORNING OWLS

Two owls near, three afar

stars swirl

Venus, Mars

They moan, sigh

sway on the tip tops

in the blackest sky

They call, respond

across the arroyo

and beyond

So solid, heavy, wise

warmly feathered

now they rise

Open their wings

let go their hold

sun comes up, there they go

By Mary DeSmidt

THE OLD PICKUP

It sits there

In the junkyard

In dying repose

Still proud rusting

Its bed unlevel

Tilted, twisted

Worn that way

From years

On rocky roads,

Miles of mud,

Hayfields, ruts

And workloads

That would scare

The shocks off

A dump truck

The old pickup

Hauled tree limbs

After ice storms

And once hosted

A bloody squirrel fight

It parked backwards

And held folding

Chairs in its bed

At the drive-in

So folks could watch

While it looked 

The other way

Once it carried

A new stove home

And when she

Disapproved,

Hauled it back

The pickup 

Molders now

Beside corpses

Of other heaps

The Big Claw

Will come soon

And the crusher

Will turn them all

To metal crumple

A shiny new

Model won

The owner's heart

But he remembers

His rusting old

Friend still --

As it sits

In slow goodbye

Among decaying

Castoff soldiers.

By Corky Simpson

Lamentation

1.

Richard White

Who was a man without peer

Now moves from life

To another sphere

Who fought a long

And gallant war

Now vanished from sight

He journeys on

2.

How fragile he was

The memory lingers on

The soft laugh

The leveraged voice

The gentle concern

The steadiness and grace

Now consigned

To a different place:

3.

Earth receive

The shadow of a man

So well tempered

As to liven all seasons

He was here once only

So sweet and essential

And then

never more.

By VA Levine

Social Distance!

“Grandma!”

“ You did what?”

she said.

an amusing vision

in her head of

dear old me with a man

in my bed.

Oh no,

don’t you worry

about THAT my dear.

There's really nothing

for you to fear.

His name is Pete

I may be dead

before we meet.

Perhaps a vaccine

and a cure before

we pass another year

Were both old you see

some things may never be…

For now it's just a fantasy.

By Jan Ingram Smith

OPERA MOUSE

T’was the middle of the opera

And the audience was asleep,

When the twinkling toes of a mouse

Played across my feet.

The conductor spun around with glee

As what arose from my throat,

Was a new, bizarre, horrific

And profoundly awakening note.

© Shirley Mason Larsen

LOCAL POETRY

Poetry once struck me as quite elusive

Something reserved for the very exclusive.

Of course I've since grown up and don't claim to be a sage

But I've remembered things from an earlier age.

Such as teachers who showed that not all value is found in things material

But that much value can be found in matters ethereal

They taught that English classes were not held for us to snooze or fall asleep

But to examine the magic of language which we would probe fairly deep.

Thanks to the GV News for printing home-grown poems of our choosing.

Some are serious and some are amusing

But the poetry page is always both a pleasure and a genuine treasure!

By Jerry Belenker

ODE TO COVID 19

And the people disbelieved

and watched CNN

and stayed home.

They wondered and feared,

dismissed the fear mongers and did research.

They compared notes, and changed their plans.

Some bought masks on Amazon

and stocked up on toilet paper and sanitizers.

Just in case.

Some said fake news.

others lost loved ones in nursing homes.

The restaurants, churches and theaters closed

and the people distanced their hearts from each other

as the virus was invisible to them. It became political

Some cried, “read the science and history.”

others called for personal freedoms.

And the people read and watched movies at home.

And the traffic slowed and beautiful mountains

emerged from the clouds.

And the people dwelt at home

and became parents and teachers.

And finally the children played in parks and streams

and they abandoned malls and arcades.

And teachers became the new saints as

They watched and waited and adapted.

And a new normal was born.

A 'stay in the day and work your purpose' kind of normal.

And people smiled beneath their masks and endured.

And became grateful for their many gifts

and they took classes, communed with family

and attended concerts and plays on ZOOM.

They baked cookies for the UPS man.

and life became calmer, thoughtful and more predictable.

And walkers and birdwatchers fledged.

And the people met in pods and formed deep connections.

And there was hope as the vaccines were imperfectly distributed.

And the people became afraid of the variants,

but counted their blessings and evaluated the risks.

And they congratulated each other for their resilience.

And made new plans with a restored heart.

and remained humble and didn't take their lives for granted.

And the future remained fragile and

unknowable as the wind.

And a new world evolves one day at a time.

By Nanci Evans

