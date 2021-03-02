CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

My Husband of 63 Years
He often says, “I love you.”
He sometimes says, “I care.”
And he once did say,
“I like the way,
You fold my underwear.”
By Diane McAllister
The Art of language
Our language bequeathed,
Finds generations with teeth.
With speech to besmirch,
The sins of those Perched.
Our thoughts all conveyed.
Bespoken, replayed.
With lyric bewildered,
Each utterance filtered.
Let cynics beware,
Besiege poet’s flare.
The tongue has begotten,
Discourse not forgotten.
Bedazzle, bespeak,
Bemoan tongue and cheek.
Pronounce with behest,
All fine quotes of theft.
Take hold the request,
Leave no one bereft.
Of sentence bestirred,
By breathtaking words!
By Maria Robinson
What is Love?
it is everything
overpowering all-encompassing
beautifully wonderful and terrorizingly terrible
love....
you can feel it give it take it embrace it share it
destroy it find it everywhere or never find it at all
you can glory in it or despair in losing it
you can be smothered by it
or find exultant freedom
if you find love, you know it
and if your love is returned?
well, my friend,
you have everything and more!
By Cal Lambert
LOOK AT YOU
Lockdown: corona's
way of reminding us that
we need each other.
We miss even casual
waves across the dining room.
But, in solitude
we can hang out with our souls.
When we take the time
to discover what we think
we're somehow a bit wiser.
So, while relishing
your commitment to good friends,
love your inner self.
Enjoy the exuberance
of being your own best friend.
By Richard Ramette
LISTENING
When two or more people get together
they may speak of this or that —
surface thoughts exchanged for a while,
and as they become more and more comfortable
with speaking and being heard
they may go more deeply into their thoughts
delighting in the rich experience
of their own words being understood and accepted,
then finding they have more to say.
©Margaret Ann Adams
Untitled
This is a happy little town
All the people smile, no frowns.
No matter what time the day
The people all together say,
This is a happy little town.
This is a joyful little place
Residences are all in a laughing pace
If someone has a frown,
They chase him out of town,
This is a happy little place.
One day Mr. Grump stopped by
Saw all the smiles and wondered why.
He just couldn't understand
All the happiness at hand,
So, he left this happy little town.
The moral of this ditty seems to be
If you're a grump stay away from me.
If you meet me with a frown,
I'll turn you upside down.
Then you can come back
To the happy little town
By Bob Cripe
What's no longer up?
I need an answer and I don't want to beg,
Are my feet growing away from my leg?
Or are my arms are getting shorter or little
Is my reach restricted by the roll in the middle?
My wife says my toenails are getting gruesome
I said because they grew-some and grew-some
My nails are rippin' the sheets and are quite a site
They click on the floor when I get up at night
When I was young I could put my toe in my mouth
Now, they are like snow birds and moved very far south
I soak em' in hot sudsy a pail to no avail
Alas, my toe nails are so long I just want to wail.
I just figured it out my body is getting brittle
especially half way down in the middle
The next time I lunge and try to clip some
I may snap in half and become a two some
By Fred Pelton
Conflict
The hands of stars polished diamonds on our backs
made by angels from blood, they trampled on our
backs as the golden oriole's breast covered the moon.
We placed sleeping tablets on the night's tongue and learnt
the language of fire — the night spoke in its sleep, the names
of those killed, angels left wings as they parachuted from graves.
The war was like a wind blowing against bloody wrists near a cross
that eventually reached the wings of a bird.
Ocean waters like blood washing against lighthouse nails, spirits
sailed on time's waters warning never to predict or prophesize
their demise. Deserts exhaled when soldiers returned home, our
shadows were distilled in a forest of moons. I returned to the soil,
letting it fall through my scarred fingers, clouds pass through the eyes of the dead.
By Barry Carter
The Persistence of Memory
Cut flowers cannot long survive.
They do not flourish, do not thrive,
gathered up and housed in a hurry
in former homes of wine, jam, or curry.
Then, stowed somewhere outside the sight,
the reach, and the warmth of our southwest sunlight,
the flowers fade, they shrivel, and drop
their lonely petals on the counter top.
It’s easy, though to overfeed
the potted plants, the planted seeds.
Buds bowed in bunches, like the heads
of prayer-circle members or maybe instead
like little children in parallel play,
digging outside, on a rainy day.
Their feet are soggy. Their roots are rotting.
They need more sun. They need repotting.
Most memories though, don’t seem to die
however doggedly I try
to shove them in a jar or pot
and bury them beyond all thought.
For somehow, stowed, and out of sight,
deprived of all they need for life,
they seem to feed on nothing more
than whatever gave them life before.
And so, though lacking light or air,
they bloom, they blossom, everywhere.
Planted, rooted, in my mind,
my past and present, intertwined,
leaving little room, it seems
for newer, fresher thoughts, hopes, dreams.
Enduring beyond all outside force:
with me forever, my water, my source.
By Miriam Burt