CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Look At You

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece..

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

My Husband of 63 Years

He often says, “I love you.”

He sometimes says, “I care.”

And he once did say,

“I like the way,

You fold my underwear.”

By Diane McAllister

The Art of language

Our language bequeathed,

Finds generations with teeth.

With speech to besmirch,

The sins of those Perched.

Our thoughts all conveyed.

Bespoken, replayed.

With lyric bewildered,

Each utterance filtered.

Let cynics beware,

Besiege poet’s flare.

The tongue has begotten,

Discourse not forgotten.

Bedazzle, bespeak,

Bemoan tongue and cheek.

Pronounce with behest,

All fine quotes of theft.

Take hold the request,

Leave no one bereft.

Of sentence bestirred,

By breathtaking words!

By Maria Robinson

What is Love?

it is everything

overpowering all-encompassing

beautifully wonderful and terrorizingly terrible

love....

you can feel it give it take it embrace it share it

destroy it find it everywhere or never find it at all

you can glory in it or despair in losing it

you can be smothered by it

or find exultant freedom

if you find love, you know it

and if your love is returned?

well, my friend,

you have everything and more!

By Cal Lambert

LOOK AT YOU

Lockdown: corona's

way of reminding us that

we need each other.

We miss even casual

waves across the dining room.

But, in solitude

we can hang out with our souls.

When we take the time

to discover what we think

we're somehow a bit wiser.

So, while relishing

your commitment to good friends,

love your inner self.

Enjoy the exuberance

of being your own best friend.

By Richard Ramette

LISTENING

When two or more people get together

they may speak of this or that —

surface thoughts exchanged for a while,

and as they become more and more comfortable

with speaking and being heard

they may go more deeply into their thoughts

delighting in the rich experience

of their own words being understood and accepted,

then finding they have more to say.

©Margaret Ann Adams

Untitled

This is a happy little town

All the people smile, no frowns.

No matter what time the day

The people all together say,

This is a happy little town.

This is a joyful little place

Residences are all in a laughing pace

If someone has a frown,

They chase him out of town,

This is a happy little place.

One day Mr. Grump stopped by

Saw all the smiles and wondered why.

He just couldn't understand

All the happiness at hand,

So, he left this happy little town.

The moral of this ditty seems to be

If you're a grump stay away from me.

If you meet me with a frown,

I'll turn you upside down.

Then you can come back

To the happy little town

By Bob Cripe

What's no longer up?

I need an answer and I don't want to beg,

Are my feet growing away from my leg?

Or are my arms are getting shorter or little

Is my reach restricted by the roll in the middle?

My wife says my toenails are getting gruesome

I said because they grew-some and grew-some

My nails are rippin' the sheets and are quite a site

They click on the floor when I get up at night

When I was young I could put my toe in my mouth

Now, they are like snow birds and moved very far south

I soak em' in hot sudsy a pail to no avail

Alas, my toe nails are so long I just want to wail.

I just figured it out my body is getting brittle

especially half way down in the middle

The next time I lunge and try to clip some

I may snap in half and become a two some

By Fred Pelton

Conflict

The hands of stars polished diamonds on our backs

made by angels from blood, they trampled on our

backs as the golden oriole's breast covered the moon.

We placed sleeping tablets on the night's tongue and learnt

the language of fire — the night spoke in its sleep, the names

of those killed, angels left wings as they parachuted from graves.

The war was like a wind blowing against bloody wrists near a cross

that eventually reached the wings of a bird.

Ocean waters like blood washing against lighthouse nails, spirits

sailed on time's waters warning never to predict or prophesize

their demise. Deserts exhaled when soldiers returned home, our

shadows were distilled in a forest of moons. I returned to the soil,

letting it fall through my scarred fingers, clouds pass through the eyes of the dead.

By Barry Carter

The Persistence of Memory

Cut flowers cannot long survive.

They do not flourish, do not thrive,

gathered up and housed in a hurry

in former homes of wine, jam, or curry.

Then, stowed somewhere outside the sight,

the reach, and the warmth of our southwest sunlight,

the flowers fade, they shrivel, and drop

their lonely petals on the counter top.

It’s easy, though to overfeed

the potted plants, the planted seeds.

Buds bowed in bunches, like the heads

of prayer-circle members or maybe instead

like little children in parallel play,

digging outside, on a rainy day.

Their feet are soggy. Their roots are rotting.

They need more sun. They need repotting.

Most memories though, don’t seem to die

however doggedly I try

to shove them in a jar or pot

and bury them beyond all thought.

For somehow, stowed, and out of sight,

deprived of all they need for life,

they seem to feed on nothing more

than whatever gave them life before.

And so, though lacking light or air,

they bloom, they blossom, everywhere.

Planted, rooted, in my mind,

my past and present, intertwined,

leaving little room, it seems

for newer, fresher thoughts, hopes, dreams.

Enduring beyond all outside force:

with me forever, my water, my source.

By Miriam Burt

