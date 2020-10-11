CREATIVE VERSE : Monthly Poetry Page

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece..

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Parched

This season the clouds are duplicitous

intending just to flirt with us.

They darken and they hover,

but when we head for cover,

swimming in deep expectation

through waves of anticipation,

they remember to be fickle,

and release but one brief trickle.

Most days, though, even this is denied us.

With just a teasing shrug, they drift by us.

Thus we are left bereft again,

mourning the cruel theft again

of water to sustain us,

give us hope, revive, maintain us.

We’re dismissed and we remain

dry as our terrain:

cracked, scorched, and caked in crust,

arroyos baked in dust.

By Miriam Burt

Love Lives

Live your love in the dark

With your loved one

When all is lost

Love on them

Love your life in the light

When no one sees

For that is the key

To be humble

Live your love-life

Live your loved one in the dark

Into the light

Within the depths of love

While lives live

For when our life has

No love

We shall fall back onto

Our life and live

Our love once again.

By Sophia Ogden

About “Picking Up Trash”

One recent September morn,

The Green Valley News blew their horn

To honor a dear, sweet man and wife

Who’ve given ten years of their life

Walking La Cañada way,

And gathered trash there every day.

Thank you for honoring them like that!

To their commitment, we raise our hat!

Labor Day weekend, I’d begun

Rhyming trash we’d picked up. (It’s fun

For me to play with verse!)

I’d take it to work on, in my purse,

But lost the first draft — Oh, such woe!

This one is my second “go.”

Now I hang my head in shame—

My first draft gave the couple’s name!

By Sara La Setta

DIVERSITY/HARMONY

she flies, he crawls

the pale dove and the desert spiny

they hunger

they eat the seeds and the round nuts

that others toss from the feeder

the slender dove is flawless

arrayed in white

a feathered cloak

she turns

shows me her pink and green sheen

a contrast in this stern desert

the desert spiny

a regular customer

advances in spurts

he’s bumpy, wary

glows brilliant

emeralds, turquoise

she flies, he crawls

he’s rough, she’s sleek

both hunger

both eat

lay eggs

live here

different and alike

they share the table

By Mary DeSmidt

My Daughter

I'm blessed with a daughter whom I love

I'm blessed by receiving her love

She has been given

so many talents

and uses them to support others

who appreciate being recognized for their talents

and the fruits of their genius

That is my daughter

By George Riek

Brother

A brother, someone you grow to love.

A gift given, from above.

One thing is certain, a sure bet,

A brother is someone, you never forget.

As kids, you play and sweat,

A playmate, friend, better than a pet.

Tease and fight, get each other wet,

A brother is someone, you never forget.

Growing older, you get to know,

His talents, quirks and what he loves best.

He gets wiser, you learn to respect,

This brother of yours, you never forget.

Lose one, you mourn, and it’s okay,

Remember the good times, every day.

Value the memories, about all he meant,

A brother is someone, you never forget.

I’m fortunate to have, not just one,

Two brothers create, balance and fun.

I keep learning, this much I know,

You love your brother when you can call him bro.

So, here’s to you, my brother, my bro,

I love you more, than you’ll ever know.

We grew up in a system, that reminds me yet,

A brother is someone, you never forget.

By Denny Skelton

Little Women of Color

"Little Women" the classic never-dying

novel by Louisa May Alcott, post Civil War era

made into a movie and even a TV series

"Little Women" loosely based on the life

of Alcott and her three sisters

Why not now, "Little Women of Color?"

Perhaps an opera, or a musical

a mostly Black and Hispanic cast

showing life in that era as it really was

for people of color, Black and Hispanic

Four sisters; not Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy

perhaps two sets of two sisters each;

Marvella, Cicely, Maria and Angela

four sisters, two born in slavery

two daughters of peasant farmers

somehow become friends and leaders

their hopes and their fears

and their suffering

and their struggle to overcome it all

set in this world we have become

"Little Women of Color"

I would love to see it on stage

and hear the lead song, "I Am."

By Cal Lambert

ESCALATED ROMANCE

He was going up,

just when she was coming down.

Their widened eyes locked

and Cupid shot two arrows.

They lost sight of each other.

But from that time on

they wondered, What If? What if?

Poignant memory

slowly faded to nothing

as the decades drifted by.

Fifty years later,

both of them widowed, lonesome,

met by purest chance.

Arrows reactivated.

Their lives took on fresh meaning.

Neither suspected

that this was continuance

of that sweet moment

when they'd first felt the magic

of inexplicable love.

By Richard Ramette

Crabby Old Woman

What do you see nurses?.....what do you see:

What are you thinking…..when you’re looking at me?

A crabby old woman…..not very wise,

Uncertain of habit…..with faraway eyes?

Who dribbles her food…..and makes no reply.

When you say in a loud voice…..”I do wish you’d try!”

Who seems not to notice…..the things that you do.

And forever is losing…..a sock or a shoe?

Who, resisting or not…..lets you do as you will,

With bathing and feeding…..the long day to fill?

Is that what you’re thinking?.....is that what you see?

Then open your eyes, nurse…..you’re not looking at me.

I’ll tell you who I am…..as I sit here so still,

As I do your bidding…..as I eat at your will.

I’m a small child of ten…..with a father and mother,

Brothers and sisters…..who love one another.

A young girl of sixteen…..with wings on her feet.

Dreaming that soon now…..a lover she’ll meet.

A bride soon at twenty…..my heart gives a leap.

Remembering the vows…..that I promised to keep.

Anonymous

