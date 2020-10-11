CREATIVE VERSE : Monthly Poetry Page

Parched
This season the clouds are duplicitous
intending just to flirt with us.
They darken and they hover,
but when we head for cover,
swimming in deep expectation
through waves of anticipation,
they remember to be fickle,
and release but one brief trickle.
Most days, though, even this is denied us.
With just a teasing shrug, they drift by us.
Thus we are left bereft again,
mourning the cruel theft again
of water to sustain us,
give us hope, revive, maintain us.
We’re dismissed and we remain
dry as our terrain:
cracked, scorched, and caked in crust,
arroyos baked in dust.
By Miriam Burt
Love Lives
Live your love in the dark
With your loved one
When all is lost
Love on them
Love your life in the light
When no one sees
For that is the key
To be humble
Live your love-life
Live your loved one in the dark
Into the light
Within the depths of love
While lives live
For when our life has
No love
We shall fall back onto
Our life and live
Our love once again.
By Sophia Ogden
About “Picking Up Trash”
One recent September morn,
The Green Valley News blew their horn
To honor a dear, sweet man and wife
Who’ve given ten years of their life
Walking La Cañada way,
And gathered trash there every day.
Thank you for honoring them like that!
To their commitment, we raise our hat!
Labor Day weekend, I’d begun
Rhyming trash we’d picked up. (It’s fun
For me to play with verse!)
I’d take it to work on, in my purse,
But lost the first draft — Oh, such woe!
This one is my second “go.”
Now I hang my head in shame—
My first draft gave the couple’s name!
By Sara La Setta
DIVERSITY/HARMONY
she flies, he crawls
the pale dove and the desert spiny
they hunger
they eat the seeds and the round nuts
that others toss from the feeder
the slender dove is flawless
arrayed in white
a feathered cloak
she turns
shows me her pink and green sheen
a contrast in this stern desert
the desert spiny
a regular customer
advances in spurts
he’s bumpy, wary
glows brilliant
emeralds, turquoise
she flies, he crawls
he’s rough, she’s sleek
both hunger
both eat
lay eggs
live here
different and alike
they share the table
By Mary DeSmidt
My Daughter
I'm blessed with a daughter whom I love
I'm blessed by receiving her love
She has been given
so many talents
and uses them to support others
who appreciate being recognized for their talents
and the fruits of their genius
That is my daughter
By George Riek
Brother
A brother, someone you grow to love.
A gift given, from above.
One thing is certain, a sure bet,
A brother is someone, you never forget.
As kids, you play and sweat,
A playmate, friend, better than a pet.
Tease and fight, get each other wet,
A brother is someone, you never forget.
Growing older, you get to know,
His talents, quirks and what he loves best.
He gets wiser, you learn to respect,
This brother of yours, you never forget.
Lose one, you mourn, and it’s okay,
Remember the good times, every day.
Value the memories, about all he meant,
A brother is someone, you never forget.
I’m fortunate to have, not just one,
Two brothers create, balance and fun.
I keep learning, this much I know,
You love your brother when you can call him bro.
So, here’s to you, my brother, my bro,
I love you more, than you’ll ever know.
We grew up in a system, that reminds me yet,
A brother is someone, you never forget.
By Denny Skelton
Little Women of Color
"Little Women" the classic never-dying
novel by Louisa May Alcott, post Civil War era
made into a movie and even a TV series
"Little Women" loosely based on the life
of Alcott and her three sisters
Why not now, "Little Women of Color?"
Perhaps an opera, or a musical
a mostly Black and Hispanic cast
showing life in that era as it really was
for people of color, Black and Hispanic
Four sisters; not Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy
perhaps two sets of two sisters each;
Marvella, Cicely, Maria and Angela
four sisters, two born in slavery
two daughters of peasant farmers
somehow become friends and leaders
their hopes and their fears
and their suffering
and their struggle to overcome it all
set in this world we have become
"Little Women of Color"
I would love to see it on stage
and hear the lead song, "I Am."
By Cal Lambert
ESCALATED ROMANCE
He was going up,
just when she was coming down.
Their widened eyes locked
and Cupid shot two arrows.
They lost sight of each other.
But from that time on
they wondered, What If? What if?
Poignant memory
slowly faded to nothing
as the decades drifted by.
Fifty years later,
both of them widowed, lonesome,
met by purest chance.
Arrows reactivated.
Their lives took on fresh meaning.
Neither suspected
that this was continuance
of that sweet moment
when they'd first felt the magic
of inexplicable love.
By Richard Ramette
Crabby Old Woman
What do you see nurses?.....what do you see:
What are you thinking…..when you’re looking at me?
A crabby old woman…..not very wise,
Uncertain of habit…..with faraway eyes?
Who dribbles her food…..and makes no reply.
When you say in a loud voice…..”I do wish you’d try!”
Who seems not to notice…..the things that you do.
And forever is losing…..a sock or a shoe?
Who, resisting or not…..lets you do as you will,
With bathing and feeding…..the long day to fill?
Is that what you’re thinking?.....is that what you see?
Then open your eyes, nurse…..you’re not looking at me.
I’ll tell you who I am…..as I sit here so still,
As I do your bidding…..as I eat at your will.
I’m a small child of ten…..with a father and mother,
Brothers and sisters…..who love one another.
A young girl of sixteen…..with wings on her feet.
Dreaming that soon now…..a lover she’ll meet.
A bride soon at twenty…..my heart gives a leap.
Remembering the vows…..that I promised to keep.
Anonymous