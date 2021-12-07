Purchase Access

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Angels

I know Angel do you?

Maybe it’s your mother

brother or dad.

If you let them

they will be angels to you.

I don’t who would take care of me

when I needed it most

She is the angelic my life

but if not my wife who loves me a lot

Who took care of me

when I needed it most

She is the angel of my life

and will be throughout our

lives on this planet earth.

By George Riek

Christmas Blessings

Shining brightly for all to see

Lights of love all around the world

Time to breathe in the peace

That Christmas brings

Blessings one at a time

In people, places and things 

Welcome in the season with gifts of time

That Christmas brings

Christmas blessings for everyone

Peace on earth, goodwill wished to all

The glow of unity spreading wide and far

That Christmas brings

By Lea Dingman

PAPER PLATES

Head slung low,

Seven years old,

He follows his mother’s path,

through the snow.

Dark spires,

Goodwill attire,

While through gilded gold windows,

Christmas fires.

Warm laughter,

Ever after,

Under red and gold garland,

He sees her.

Foil presents,

Magic moments,

She stares out the bay window,

Heaven sent.

Snow to rain,

Prayers die in vain.

Waves goodbye to the angel

Of Oak Lane.

Scripture sighs,

We wonder why,

He walks down the dark alley,

Cold tonight.

Clock chimes eight,

Shelter dinner date,

On this holiest of Eves,

Paper plates.

By Kevin Burns

September Morn

A miracle is

Born: baby dove, flimsy nest

On wall-hung ladder.

Bright, beady eyes look

Into mine: “Where is Mama?

Will she return soon?”

Weeks later wind storm

Rips up and flings debris about

While the nest survives!

By Susan Ford

THE MUSES IN OUR LIVES

Something or someone reminds us

of another time in our lives, another incident,

that we feel the urge to express,

each in our own way, using our own artistry,

whether we are writers, builders, painters, steel fabricators,

sculptors, or ceramicists,

and we are each grateful for our particular muse

which comes along at the right time

to stimulate a memory—

whether it be a tiny Santa Claus hanging on a lamp in September,

a Ted Kooser Nebraska poem, a saddle in a museum,

a picture of a B-17,

even the news of a tornado—

We are grateful.

© Margaret Ann Adams

God Thoughts

Ancient God, you light the trees

form the mountains

breathe the breeze

You dance beside the idle cloud

Send your love to

the elder, to the child

Holy, truly omniscient one

You give and take

Your will be done

You are Alpha, Omega, all between

I hope in You

You are my dream

I came from rock and dust and sin

My journey now to look within

You keep me close everyday

Spirit, remind me, remind me

show me the way

By Mary DeSmidt

Distance

Since we moved to Arizona, it's been a pretty good life

And the quiet retirement has been a boon for me and my wife.

The mountains are awesome, an overwhelming sight,

It's hard to describe in mere words their overwhelming might.

The sad fact is that we're so far from our children and from theirs

And once in awhile my old eyes get moist and close to tears.

Oh, sure they visit us and we visit them

by flying so many hours and so many miles

And I relish the time, the stories and the smiles.

But it can't be avoided, too soon we're saying our reluctant goodbyes

And once again are hurled from a runway and into the skies.

We live in a nation so large and wide

And I can't expect to have all my loved ones always at my side.

I bless the days we share together, they are true bliss

And write these words as a poor substitute for an embrace and a kiss.

By Jerry Belenker

Did You Know?

In 1984, Robert and Walter Wick, owners of Green Valley News parent company Wick Communications, established the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University.

The center has a vast online presence with exhibits, instruction and sharing. You can get there at: www.kent.edu/wick.