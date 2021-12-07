Angels
I know Angel do you?
Maybe it’s your mother
brother or dad.
If you let them
they will be angels to you.
I don’t who would take care of me
when I needed it most
She is the angelic my life
but if not my wife who loves me a lot
Who took care of me
when I needed it most
She is the angel of my life
and will be throughout our
lives on this planet earth.
By George Riek
Christmas Blessings
Shining brightly for all to see
Lights of love all around the world
Time to breathe in the peace
That Christmas brings
Blessings one at a time
In people, places and things
Welcome in the season with gifts of time
That Christmas brings
Christmas blessings for everyone
Peace on earth, goodwill wished to all
The glow of unity spreading wide and far
That Christmas brings
By Lea Dingman
PAPER PLATES
Head slung low,
Seven years old,
He follows his mother’s path,
through the snow.
Dark spires,
Goodwill attire,
While through gilded gold windows,
Christmas fires.
Warm laughter,
Ever after,
Under red and gold garland,
He sees her.
Foil presents,
Magic moments,
She stares out the bay window,
Heaven sent.
Snow to rain,
Prayers die in vain.
Waves goodbye to the angel
Of Oak Lane.
Scripture sighs,
We wonder why,
He walks down the dark alley,
Cold tonight.
Clock chimes eight,
Shelter dinner date,
On this holiest of Eves,
Paper plates.
By Kevin Burns
September Morn
A miracle is
Born: baby dove, flimsy nest
On wall-hung ladder.
Bright, beady eyes look
Into mine: “Where is Mama?
Will she return soon?”
Weeks later wind storm
Rips up and flings debris about
While the nest survives!
By Susan Ford
THE MUSES IN OUR LIVES
Something or someone reminds us
of another time in our lives, another incident,
that we feel the urge to express,
each in our own way, using our own artistry,
whether we are writers, builders, painters, steel fabricators,
sculptors, or ceramicists,
and we are each grateful for our particular muse
which comes along at the right time
to stimulate a memory—
whether it be a tiny Santa Claus hanging on a lamp in September,
a Ted Kooser Nebraska poem, a saddle in a museum,
a picture of a B-17,
even the news of a tornado—
We are grateful.
© Margaret Ann Adams
God Thoughts
Ancient God, you light the trees
form the mountains
breathe the breeze
You dance beside the idle cloud
Send your love to
the elder, to the child
Holy, truly omniscient one
You give and take
Your will be done
You are Alpha, Omega, all between
I hope in You
You are my dream
I came from rock and dust and sin
My journey now to look within
You keep me close everyday
Spirit, remind me, remind me
show me the way
By Mary DeSmidt
Distance
Since we moved to Arizona, it's been a pretty good life
And the quiet retirement has been a boon for me and my wife.
The mountains are awesome, an overwhelming sight,
It's hard to describe in mere words their overwhelming might.
The sad fact is that we're so far from our children and from theirs
And once in awhile my old eyes get moist and close to tears.
Oh, sure they visit us and we visit them
by flying so many hours and so many miles
And I relish the time, the stories and the smiles.
But it can't be avoided, too soon we're saying our reluctant goodbyes
And once again are hurled from a runway and into the skies.
We live in a nation so large and wide
And I can't expect to have all my loved ones always at my side.
I bless the days we share together, they are true bliss
And write these words as a poor substitute for an embrace and a kiss.
By Jerry Belenker