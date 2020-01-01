Mesquite and Mistletoe
From the Santa Ritas to the east
Mother Nature blew thru the ranch yard
And Filled it with debris
Two old mesquites draped in mistletoe
Are down and their litter and broken selves
Blur the outline of the yard
The old porch roof hangs down
In cocked and broken despair
Visions of earthquake and wreckage
Come to mind
A crew of clever women all attached to the ranch
Show up to lend their hands
Hands well gloved and ready to work
They take their places as if choreographed
They meet each stop of the boss and his tractor
With hands lifting, reaching, piling, throwing with the spirit of love
And peaceful progress to restore order
By Susan Nan Dean
Untitled
Have yourself a sober little New Year.
A milk toast would be fine.
As the designated driver, you'll
Get everybody home one time.
So, follow my instructions
And you'll be around , next time!.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
By Bob Cripe
THE FIRST CUP
Waiting through primed nostrils,
Expanding, flaring, capturing
The moment of perfect scent.
Arabica grind, coupled with the power of steam,
Bonding with promising flavor.
Anticipating the jolt
That will summon me back into my body,
There is an overriding precedence, to move
From the dream world, back into the corporeal existence.
I listen closely for the trickling sound,
That merges with the bouquet
Now Filtering through the kitchen.
Scurrying to satisfy my lifelong habit,
I pour the Morning Glory,
Into the souvenir from my last vacation.
Savoring the initial sip,
The liquid eye opener glides
Across my parched tongue,
Into the recesses of my throat,
Still pasty from yesterday's conversations.
Sensing less trepidation about the unknown,
My taste buds awaken and herald me to breakfast.
Let the new day Begin!
By Maria Robinson
Untitled
I look in the mirror and what do I see.
This old old face starring back at me.
The hair is gray , the face is lined,
I see it all clearly, cuz I'm not blind.
But here I am, and I feel pretty good,
Probably better than a ninety year old should.
I'm lucky I know to have lived a long life,
Most of it good, with very little strife.
So here's to us oldies,
Give us a cheer.
Perhaps we'll stick around for another year.
By Joanne Argue
MY FAVORITE TREE
the Chinese Elm
in front of my eyes as I turn my head to the left
when sitting at my computer
reminds me of a fantasized crocheted afghan,
the bits of blue showing through from the lining
are the bits of solid blue sky
I sometimes write about this time of year,
that produce the lacy effect of the afghan.
and the stitches of brown yarn
here and there on the afghan
are like the branches of my tree.
showing through the leaves.
By Margaret Ann Adams
YOUR YEARNING HEART
I can steal your heart away
by license from Apollo
god of poets and thieves
but again I could
just as easily release
your yearning heart
and send it safely home but
beware I can just as well
at the drop of a pin
steal it back again
and
again.
By VA Levine
Starting Over
It was at the end of a long journey
through time and space.
From the cabin window
of the airplane.
The clouds parted. I looked down
and saw the city.
Ringed by mountains. Glowing
in the sweltering heat,
like a jewel in the desert.
A weary traveler reaching,
once again, the edge of
possibility.
My heart gave up a hopeful prayer—
Let this be Home.
By J.A. Bright
Talking to Myself Before Dawn
Rise, get out of bed.
There is a pink light in the east,
a small strip at the base of sky,
just there where it meets the earth.
Get your boots on and go.
Go out to meet the lightening day.
The beauty that is the line
of mountains etched against
the blue-black sky awaits you.
Go out. Catch the last glimpse
of the last star’s last slight light.
And you dare not miss the concert:
birdsong in prelude to dawn.
Go out. Let the morning’s pure air
clear your mind, for there’s a chance
your dangling strands of thought
will weave into a tapestry.
Go out. Be ready to duck though;
night hawk squadrons zoom home low.
And be ready to look, for as you know,
coyote gangs slink home slow.
Get up. Go out. Go.
Surely the kiss of this place at this hour
will soften your soul.
And on the way home,
the rising sun will wash your face with gold.
Get up. Go out. Go. Go.
By Syl Rex
Serendipity (Penny)
As I sit here thinking back when
Oh, what amazing dreams I have over and over again,
timeless moments and songs like a beautiful ballet.
and when I do, I see you in the same way,
Penny whispers through the quaking Aspens
In my arms or sitting there with little to say,
Lovely lady, we had it all in those innocent days.
Always your presence in my mind, as the poet writes.
And, our favorite songs magically whisked us to new heights.
Penny is sublimely part of the sunrise
When I was a child I knew you were there.
I felt love and affection more than I could bare.
After high school days I felt alone and so lame
During basic at Fort Ord I heard, “It was all in the game.”
I’m getting closer Penny
In College we had our unforgettable blind date
And I was out of my mind because I was looking at fate.
And now, after 58 years we are still together.
a stroke of serendipity follows her in our forever
Penny thanks for taking away my loneliness so long ago.
By Jim Hassell