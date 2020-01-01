Mesquite and Mistletoe

From the Santa Ritas to the east

Mother Nature blew thru the ranch yard

And Filled it with debris

Two old mesquites draped in mistletoe

Are down and their litter and broken selves

Blur the outline of the yard

The old porch roof hangs down

In cocked and broken despair

Visions of earthquake and wreckage

Come to mind

A crew of clever women all attached to the ranch

Show up to lend their hands

Hands well gloved and ready to work

They take their places as if choreographed

They meet each stop of the boss and his tractor

With hands lifting, reaching, piling, throwing with the spirit of love

And peaceful progress to restore order

By Susan Nan Dean

Untitled

Have yourself a sober little New Year.

A milk toast would be fine.

As the designated driver, you'll

Get everybody home one time.

So, follow my instructions

And you'll be around , next time!.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

By Bob Cripe

THE FIRST CUP

Waiting through primed nostrils,

Expanding, flaring, capturing

The moment of perfect scent.

Arabica grind, coupled with the power of steam,

Bonding with promising flavor.

Anticipating the jolt

That will summon me back into my body,

There is an overriding precedence, to move

From the dream world, back into the corporeal existence.

I listen closely for the trickling sound,

That merges with the bouquet

Now Filtering through the kitchen.

Scurrying to satisfy my lifelong habit,

I pour the Morning Glory,

Into the souvenir from my last vacation.

Savoring the initial sip,

The liquid eye opener glides

Across my parched tongue,

Into the recesses of my throat,

Still pasty from yesterday's conversations.

Sensing less trepidation about the unknown,

My taste buds awaken and herald me to breakfast.

Let the new day Begin!

By Maria Robinson

Untitled

I look in the mirror and what do I see.

This old old face starring back at me.

The hair is gray , the face is lined,

I see it all clearly, cuz I'm not blind.

But here I am, and I feel pretty good,

Probably better than a ninety year old should.

I'm lucky I know to have lived a long life,

Most of it good, with very little strife.

So here's to us oldies,

Give us a cheer.

Perhaps we'll stick around for another year.

By Joanne Argue

MY FAVORITE TREE

the Chinese Elm

in front of my eyes as I turn my head to the left

when sitting at my computer

reminds me of a fantasized crocheted afghan,

the bits of blue showing through from the lining

are the bits of solid blue sky

I sometimes write about this time of year,

that produce the lacy effect of the afghan.

and the stitches of brown yarn

here and there on the afghan

are like the branches of my tree.

showing through the leaves.

By Margaret Ann Adams

YOUR YEARNING HEART

I can steal your heart away

by license from Apollo

god of poets and thieves

but again I could

just as easily release

your yearning heart

and send it safely home but

beware I can just as well

at the drop of a pin

steal it back again

and

again.

By VA Levine

Starting Over

It was at the end of a long journey

through time and space.

From the cabin window

of the airplane.

The clouds parted. I looked down

and saw the city.

Ringed by mountains. Glowing

in the sweltering heat,

like a jewel in the desert.

A weary traveler reaching,

once again, the edge of

possibility.

My heart gave up a hopeful prayer—

Let this be Home.

By J.A. Bright

Talking to Myself Before Dawn

Rise, get out of bed.

There is a pink light in the east,

a small strip at the base of sky,

just there where it meets the earth.

Get your boots on and go.

Go out to meet the lightening day.

The beauty that is the line

of mountains etched against

the blue-black sky awaits you.

Go out. Catch the last glimpse

of the last star’s last slight light.

And you dare not miss the concert:

birdsong in prelude to dawn.

Go out. Let the morning’s pure air

clear your mind, for there’s a chance

your dangling strands of thought

will weave into a tapestry.

Go out. Be ready to duck though;

night hawk squadrons zoom home low.

And be ready to look, for as you know,

coyote gangs slink home slow.

Get up. Go out. Go.

Surely the kiss of this place at this hour

will soften your soul.

And on the way home,

the rising sun will wash your face with gold.

Get up. Go out. Go. Go.

By Syl Rex

Serendipity (Penny)

As I sit here thinking back when

Oh, what amazing dreams I have over and over again,

timeless moments and songs like a beautiful ballet.

and when I do, I see you in the same way,

Penny whispers through the quaking Aspens

In my arms or sitting there with little to say,

Lovely lady, we had it all in those innocent days.

Always your presence in my mind, as the poet writes.

And, our favorite songs magically whisked us to new heights.

Penny is sublimely part of the sunrise

When I was a child I knew you were there.

I felt love and affection more than I could bare.

After high school days I felt alone and so lame

During basic at Fort Ord I heard, “It was all in the game.”

I’m getting closer Penny

In College we had our unforgettable blind date

And I was out of my mind because I was looking at fate.

And now, after 58 years we are still together.

a stroke of serendipity follows her in our forever

Penny thanks for taking away my loneliness so long ago.

By Jim Hassell

Tags

Load comments