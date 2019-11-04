The Scenic Santa Ritas
I stare into your eyes each day
I wonder at your beauty
I explore your depths
You are my intimate friend
We met one surprising day
When out of the blue
We encountered each other
We embraced
My day begins with you
You frame the sunrise
My day ends with you
You reflect the sunset
Your heart is full of mystery
Your past is full of spirit
Your present is magic
Your place is full of life
You dance with the desert
You flow with the waters
You mingle with life
You are full of tomorrow
You have stories to tell
You have gifts to give
You have tears to share
You are a lot like me
By Paul Riggins
JOY
Sometimes
joy comes with drum rolls
and crashing symbols
taking our breath away.
Sometimes
joy comes softly
like gentle waves
caressing the shore
and we drift
in a world of enchantment.
By JoAnne Allen
UNITY
I plopped into my body today.
Yes, I know it sounds odd, I’ll explain if I may.
It never seemed, really, an essence of me,
More a thing lugged about, like a purse or a key.
I raised my arms high and kicked up my heels,
Attentive to how my body would feel.
In a manner of speaking, the fit was exact,
Comfy, roomy, and mostly intact.
Mind-body duality is not something new,
Philosophers thought it and wrote it as true.
But every girl knows it’s not only in books,
Ever since birth she’s been judged by her looks.
“You’re too thin, you’re too fat, you’re too big, you’re too flat.”
Who would want such a body as that?
“Your legs are too short. Your nose is too long.”
The message is clear. Your body’s all wrong.
But now that I’m happily wrinkled and old,
I don’t much listen to what I am told.
My mind has accepted my body is me,
Not a moment too soon, I can finally just be.
By Kathleen Vishner
I AND THOU
we stand together
each facing the other
and the world of things
disappears;
nothing surpasses
the depth
of the stance
as we embrace
and are held
in a two-part frame
where each working with the other
leaves no space
between us we stand
in full knowledge
of each “I” and “Thou”
of the other
as we embrace
In the infinite moment
then blend
each into each
conforming universe…
and are able to stand
in the space of the
defining moment.
By VA Levine
ALMOST READY
I want to build a snowman...and touch a brilliant rainbow...and eat some chocolate ice cream...before it’s time to go.
I want to dance a polka...and drive my fine fast car...and slide down a golden sunbeam...before I go too far.
I want to hold a child...and read a sweet romance...and help another person...before I take that one last glance.
I want to pet my puppies...and hold my wife so dear...have her bake an apple strudel...because I know the time is near.
I want to view a sunset...and see a friend’s sweet smile...and walk another meadow...before I go that one last mile.
I want to be forgiven...for all the wrongs I’ve done...and always be remembered...as someone lots of fun.
I want to sing an anthem...I know that now I’m ready...and thank dear Lord, our father...who held my path so steady.
I will go with courage...for I know that God awaits...with angels all about Him...to open Heaven’s Gates.
By Ruth McDermott
CHANGE
Hombre, change is in residence today.
Nothing dies, it is just a gateway.
Come here, go there, Life's Routine.
Once present, is never more.
Things to come, so don't deplore.
Who dwells in this place?
Does it have to be this we embrace?
The scene was about attachment,
not wandering about an accident.
Hombre, it is not your flaw.
By Jim Hassell
Untitled
Warm greetings not for long
We are in for a winter storm
Snow forecast for upper midwest
Put on your long johns and all the rest.
Time to put gas into your car
And head for warmer climate afar
Green Valley is a good place to be
View the mountains, beautiful to see.
One mountain is way ahead
Everyone calls it Elephant Head.
By Bob Cripe
Untitled
What gives me hope is kindness.
Kindness from a stranger or an intimate friend.
Kindness means whatever the issue:
it can be resolved,
it can be worked out.
Kindness has no boundaries,
It has no limits.
Kindness doesn’t care if
we look different
speak differently
have different values.
Kindness reminds me that
we fragile human beings can
accomplish anything
If
We are just kind to one another.
By Melinda Louise
GRANDMA
My maternal grandma
had rheumatic fever when she was a child
and was sickly ever after.
Please remember that.
She lived on a farm
near a little town called Tekamah in eastern Nebraska.
Her family members were German Lutherans
and the church was the center of their activities.
She majored in literature and dramatics
at their Lutheran college in Atchison, Kansas.
Grandma married the son of German immigrants to Canada,
who immigrated to the United States with a third grade education
to apprentice and become a journeyman saddle maker.
He made his way to my grandma’s town
and set up shop on the main street.
I’m sure they met at church
where he became treasurer for forty years,
and eventually they married
and they spent their honeymoon
at Niagara Falls, which I thought was a fitting
and sentimental kind of celebration.
Grandpa bought a house
just a block through the alley from his shop,
and they had six children,
the first two named after characters in poetry.
She directed the church plays,
taught the children to rhyme
as they conversed at the dinner table,
and saw to it that all six of their children
graduated from her Lutheran college
which had moved to Fremont, Nebraska.
When I was ten, I watched her
as she was dying at age 69 in my family home.
©Margaret Ann Adams