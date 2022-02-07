A Letter From Grandpa
It's so hard to wake the spirit
that spurs my tired mind,
so easy to say that I'm too old
I've left my brain behind.
I still wake up at dawning
and stumble out of bed,
and thank the Lord for one more day
when I discover I'm not dead.
It's so easy now to let things slide
let younger minds take over,
I've had my share of ups and downs,
didn't always end in clover.
Tried to tell my friends I loved them,
thanked them for being there,
I got more than I gave, I think,
enough so I should share.
This really isn't a good-bye,
I'll hang around for more;
just wanted you to know we need
someone younger to mind the store.
By Grandpa Cal Lambert
I ONCE THOUGHT ...
I once thought
A man who understands himself
Won’t get lost
In my confusion.
I once thought
A man who understands himself
Could float on
Love’s thin air.
And for a while, he did.
Listening, he heard what I said.
Speaking, he told me what
I needed to hear.
Dreaming, he made promises
We both believed.
Was that the undoing?
The dreams?
Or were the promises
The first loose threads
Which caught the wind
And unraveled what
I once thought
We had?
By Nan Fitzpatrick
Dialogue
How futile and empty the chase becomes,
my son,
when materialistic man seeks pleasure
through stomach, goods and gun.
The chase becomes endless:
each treasure but an empty chest,
appeasing new appetites acquired
in venal quests.
So, choose your way wisely
ignoring wicked wealth.
Take stock in your fellow man:
invest in love, wisdom and health.
Pursuing property and prestige stirs no fear in me,
father dear.
Exciting new sounds bring promise to those
who would hurry to hear.
The keys to earth’s big engines aren’t held
by the poor without name,
but grasped firmly by the rich
who have garnered world fame.
I’ll not choose my way carelessly
ignoring that which I see.
To make a contribution one must,
at least, reach out for a key.
By DM Karsten
LOVE SONG
You
are
more
than slightly wonderful
in your ways
and how
you make my life
more
than it could ever
have been
without you
and the we
that came into being
many moons past
when we clicked
and ran
as one.
By Victor Levine
WE CREATE THE ENERGY
We wondered if the remodeled Java
would maintain the same energy as the old one—
that felt, but unseen energy—
that energy that came from the people—
the regulars who found a kind of solace there,
a home away from home
where people cared for each other,
where many of these people
were of the age and stage where couples became singles,
and the singles felt comfort
in this inviting place
where baristas greeted them as old friends
and they felt emotionally close,
hugging and calling each other by first names,
showing interest in them and their lives.
The new Java is a little larger, holds more people,
social distance has been provided
in placement of new furniture,
some of the baristas work behind the scenes.
That former felt, unseen energy will happen, I believe,
as we, the patrons, create it.
©Margaret Ann Adams
The Apron
An apron hangs by the kitchen door,
Resting from its humble chore.
Its flowered print is faded and worn,
Its sashes are frayed, its pocket torn.
Through many a meal and many a batter,
It took the brunt of spills and spatter.
It has seen the years go flying by,
Watched a family through a homemaker’s eye.
All the pickles and pies she made
Left their mark in indelible shade.
Old-fashioned, yes, outdated, maybe;
And yet an emblem beloved to me.
It speaks of home and simplicity,
Where love is gladly served, for free.
By Elizabeth Parks
GNUS-WORTHY OPTION
The knurled face
Of A gnarly Gnu
Obscures the flair
Of this gallant
Wildebeest
In the face
Of danger
They make
Groaning sounds
And flee as a group
Allowing discretion
To be the
Better part of valor.
By Corky Simpson
advice from the clouds
sometimes it’s good to put your head in the clouds, rest awhile
you’ll find angels mingling with clouds
be flexible, changeable like clouds ... keeps you from being boring
wear colors … subtle, striking … you’ll be admired
be like clouds, be close to God
take time to be somber, quiet in gray days
remember to stretch everyday, reach to the clouds
By Mary DeSmidt
The Experience
Through the winter’s skies’ haze
My eyes sought to pierce
Looking for the way
What direction was I to take?
Fear and loneliness filled life with so much pain
Then an opening was revealed
The haze dissipated
And my soul was flooded with ribbons of light
As the earth unfolded below
I was free
I had been set free
My liberation was not of my own doing
Finally, I let go
And I was soaring above the earth
United with the spheres of time and space
They became my kindred
For the first time I knew the exodus of self
I had risen from the living death
That binds each of us to ourselves
The God that I had sought for I vain
Had lifted me from the desert tent of my pain
And love touched my spirit
God’s holy temple was now revealed
And a tear touched the dryness of my cheek
The veil of mystery that had clouded God’s face
Once removed, now confronted me
The choice to continue was now mine
I met the living Christ
By Lee Kochan