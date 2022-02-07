Purchase Access

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

A Letter From Grandpa

It's so hard to wake the spirit

that spurs my tired mind,

so easy to say that I'm too old

I've left my brain behind.

I still wake up at dawning

and stumble out of bed,

and thank the Lord for one more day

when I discover I'm not dead.

It's so easy now to let things slide

let younger minds take over,

I've had my share of ups and downs,

didn't always end in clover.

Tried to tell my friends I loved them,

thanked them for being there,

I got more than I gave, I think,

enough so I should share.

This really isn't a good-bye,

I'll hang around for more;

just wanted you to know we need

someone younger to mind the store.

By Grandpa Cal Lambert

I ONCE THOUGHT ...

I once thought

A man who understands himself

Won’t get lost

In my confusion.

I once thought

A man who understands himself

Could float on

Love’s thin air.

And for a while, he did.

Listening, he heard what I said.

Speaking, he told me what

I needed to hear.

Dreaming, he made promises

We both believed.

Was that the undoing?

The dreams?

Or were the promises

The first loose threads

Which caught the wind

And unraveled what

I once thought

We had?

By Nan Fitzpatrick

Dialogue

How futile and empty the chase becomes,

my son,

when materialistic man seeks pleasure

through stomach, goods and gun.

The chase becomes endless:

each treasure but an empty chest,

appeasing new appetites acquired

in venal quests.

So, choose your way wisely

ignoring wicked wealth.

Take stock in your fellow man:

invest in love, wisdom and health.

Pursuing property and prestige stirs no fear in me,

father dear.

Exciting new sounds bring promise to those

who would hurry to hear.

The keys to earth’s big engines aren’t held

by the poor without name,

but grasped firmly by the rich

who have garnered world fame.

I’ll not choose my way carelessly

ignoring that which I see.

To make a contribution one must,

at least, reach out for a key.

By DM Karsten

LOVE SONG

You

are

more

than slightly wonderful

in your ways

and how

you make my life

more

than it could ever

have been

without you

and the we

that came into being

many moons past

when we clicked

and ran

as one.

By Victor Levine

WE CREATE THE ENERGY

We wondered if the remodeled Java

would maintain the same energy as the old one—

that felt, but unseen energy—

that energy that came from the people—

the regulars who found a kind of solace there,

a home away from home

where people cared for each other,

where many of these people

were of the age and stage where couples became singles,

and the singles felt comfort

in this inviting place

where baristas greeted them as old friends

and they felt emotionally close,

hugging and calling each other by first names,

showing interest in them and their lives.

The new Java is a little larger, holds more people,

social distance has been provided

in placement of new furniture,

some of the baristas work behind the scenes.

That former felt, unseen energy will happen, I believe,

as we, the patrons, create it.

©Margaret Ann Adams

The Apron

An apron hangs by the kitchen door,

Resting from its humble chore.

Its flowered print is faded and worn,

Its sashes are frayed, its pocket torn.

Through many a meal and many a batter,

It took the brunt of spills and spatter.

It has seen the years go flying by,

Watched a family through a homemaker’s eye.

All the pickles and pies she made

Left their mark in indelible shade.

Old-fashioned, yes, outdated, maybe;

And yet an emblem beloved to me.

It speaks of home and simplicity,

Where love is gladly served, for free.

By Elizabeth Parks

GNUS-WORTHY OPTION

The knurled face

Of A gnarly Gnu

Obscures the flair

Of this gallant

Wildebeest

In the face

Of danger

They make

Groaning sounds

And flee as a group

Allowing discretion

To be the

Better part of valor.

By Corky Simpson

advice from the clouds

sometimes it’s good to put your head in the clouds, rest awhile

you’ll find angels mingling with clouds

be flexible, changeable like clouds ... keeps you from being boring

wear colors … subtle, striking … you’ll be admired

be like clouds, be close to God

take time to be somber, quiet in gray days

remember to stretch everyday, reach to the clouds

By Mary DeSmidt

The Experience

Through the winter’s skies’ haze

My eyes sought to pierce

Looking for the way

What direction was I to take?

Fear and loneliness filled life with so much pain

Then an opening was revealed

The haze dissipated

And my soul was flooded with ribbons of light

As the earth unfolded below

I was free

I had been set free

My liberation was not of my own doing

Finally, I let go

And I was soaring above the earth

United with the spheres of time and space

They became my kindred

For the first time I knew the exodus of self

I had risen from the living death

That binds each of us to ourselves

The God that I had sought for I vain

Had lifted me from the desert tent of my pain

And love touched my spirit

God’s holy temple was now revealed

And a tear touched the dryness of my cheek

The veil of mystery that had clouded God’s face

Once removed, now confronted me

The choice to continue was now mine

I met the living Christ

By Lee Kochan

