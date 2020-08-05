Summer Burn

Summer, and the air is electric, charged.

Dusk becomes dark, and the clouds

cast off their sunset beauty.

They roil and rise on wings of wind,

a mass of gray, a mob of tumult.

Then, of a sudden, like a blink, the stroke.

The bolt. The spark. The cocktail thrown.

Ignition. The burning has begun.

And so, on into the night, fire, fire.

Flames, higher, higher.

The mountains blaze, and the skylines too.

What is this ghastly conflagration?

All through the night more lightning,

more fire, more pent up desire.

The smoke, thick and black, billows

and rises and churns and chokes.

Who can see? Who can think?

Throughout the night, burning, burning.

Smoke and dust concealing, obscuring.

Of the shining stars there is no discerning.

Then at dawn, in the east,

through the dusty haze,

the effluvium of the tortured night,

comes relentlessly rising, rising

a red, round sun,

the hungry dragon's laughing eye.

By Syl Rex

Sonoran Beauty

Sun-glazed mountains

Polished blue sky

Sonoran morning passes by

And the landscape dons its daytime clothes

Of muted mauve and gentle rose.

And then as evening comes to call

Multi-colored shadows fall

Across a yawning canyon wall

And on the horizon we behold

Leaping flames of red and gold.

Moon-frosted mountains

Velvet black sky

Studded with diamonds

A coyote cry

Sonoran night is passing by.

By JoAnne Allen

A Dog's Day

By window's watch

I often yield

With longing reach,

To run the fields.

Awaiting now on human time,

To which I'm bound,

For feet to chime

Oh cherished sound!

The rolling treads,

Afar I hear,

From which her smell,

And Sight appear.

I rise with haste,

To face the dooe.

Shake off the slumber,

Alone no more.

A dance begins,

Of sheer delight,

With bounding leap

As we catch sight.

Holding gaze upon

Each other.

The word, “home,”

is now our cover.

With ease she sheds

The day's lament.

Her secrets guarded,

My ears well bent.

The evening shifts,

To food and hugs,

Our walks revered,

My leash un tugged.

I shall not brood

This servitude

Or hours to spend,

As her best friend,

By Maria Robinson

A BETTER PLACE

I quit the TV news.

It gave me the blues.

I felt sad,

everything was bad.

I went outside.

So much beauty, I cried.

The bunnies, the birds

were too precious for words.

I watched the desert spiny

and the new quail so tiny.

The thrashers bullied the cactus wrens.

The finches and sparrows acted like friends.

It’s a better place for me to be,

on the bench under the tree.

By Mary DeSmidt

ARIZONA POEMS

Little green lizard

I am a thousand times

bigger than you are.

Why does my heart

leap with fright

when you scamper by

my chair?

*

Mother dove

you have built

a cozy nest

under the awning

of my patio.

This morning

you sit guarding

your eggs—

Keeping away

predators.

*

At sundown

I walk around the valley

taking a last look

at the desert

before retreating

into the safety

of my apartment

and bolting my door

against the night.

*

At daybreak,

a chorus of

bird calls.

A drowsy night owl replies:

Who? Who? Who?

*

Joyfully,

in the sunlight

streaming across my garden—

butterflies dance.

By J.A. Bright

Venus

Are you a thing from of foam

Or statue, frigid stone?

Planet, then steady light,

Low — on a summer night?

Which of these things are you?

A novel beauty, new?

Thrilling, until quickly gone;

Little caring and withdrawn?

Your love is for your son

He picks the harm you've done —

Each tortured heart you've broken

And tearful words unspoken.

By Ingrid Lynch

UNTITLED

The wind speaks to you in sign.

It brushes your cheek, tosses your hair,

and tugs at your clothes

to get your attention.

It makes the trees bend and sway

and sends leaves dancing around your feet.

In the park the wind plays with plastic and paper

and sends them whirling; now away,

then against a wall and up to the sky.

The wind blows clouds across the sky,

casting shadows, hinting at rain.

In movement, touch, light and shadow, the wind

is telling you stories, some old, some new.

The wind wants to be your partner in a dance,

and take you along wherever it is going.

The wind speaks to you in sign.

What will you say to the wind?

By Janice Rogers

ALONE

I am so tired of being alone.

Thankfully, my cat softens my sadness and makes me laugh.

These alone days, weeks, and months are gone forever.

They can't be regained.

It's safer this way, but the cost seems high.

I miss being with my family and friends.

I look forward to when we are able to be together again.

The dedicated work of our scientists will conquer this deadly virus.

Until then, we have to be safe here, alone, for ourselves and others.

So be alone as much as possible, be patient, be safe.

By D. Wieb

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Sahuarita Plaza on Nogales Highway, around the corner from Ross and Big Lots.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator