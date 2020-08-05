Summer Burn
Summer, and the air is electric, charged.
Dusk becomes dark, and the clouds
cast off their sunset beauty.
They roil and rise on wings of wind,
a mass of gray, a mob of tumult.
Then, of a sudden, like a blink, the stroke.
The bolt. The spark. The cocktail thrown.
Ignition. The burning has begun.
And so, on into the night, fire, fire.
Flames, higher, higher.
The mountains blaze, and the skylines too.
What is this ghastly conflagration?
All through the night more lightning,
more fire, more pent up desire.
The smoke, thick and black, billows
and rises and churns and chokes.
Who can see? Who can think?
Throughout the night, burning, burning.
Smoke and dust concealing, obscuring.
Of the shining stars there is no discerning.
Then at dawn, in the east,
through the dusty haze,
the effluvium of the tortured night,
comes relentlessly rising, rising
a red, round sun,
the hungry dragon's laughing eye.
By Syl Rex
Sonoran Beauty
Sun-glazed mountains
Polished blue sky
Sonoran morning passes by
And the landscape dons its daytime clothes
Of muted mauve and gentle rose.
And then as evening comes to call
Multi-colored shadows fall
Across a yawning canyon wall
And on the horizon we behold
Leaping flames of red and gold.
Moon-frosted mountains
Velvet black sky
Studded with diamonds
A coyote cry
Sonoran night is passing by.
By JoAnne Allen
A Dog's Day
By window's watch
I often yield
With longing reach,
To run the fields.
Awaiting now on human time,
To which I'm bound,
For feet to chime
Oh cherished sound!
The rolling treads,
Afar I hear,
From which her smell,
And Sight appear.
I rise with haste,
To face the dooe.
Shake off the slumber,
Alone no more.
A dance begins,
Of sheer delight,
With bounding leap
As we catch sight.
Holding gaze upon
Each other.
The word, “home,”
is now our cover.
With ease she sheds
The day's lament.
Her secrets guarded,
My ears well bent.
The evening shifts,
To food and hugs,
Our walks revered,
My leash un tugged.
I shall not brood
This servitude
Or hours to spend,
As her best friend,
By Maria Robinson
A BETTER PLACE
I quit the TV news.
It gave me the blues.
I felt sad,
everything was bad.
I went outside.
So much beauty, I cried.
The bunnies, the birds
were too precious for words.
I watched the desert spiny
and the new quail so tiny.
The thrashers bullied the cactus wrens.
The finches and sparrows acted like friends.
It’s a better place for me to be,
on the bench under the tree.
By Mary DeSmidt
ARIZONA POEMS
Little green lizard
I am a thousand times
bigger than you are.
Why does my heart
leap with fright
when you scamper by
my chair?
*
Mother dove
you have built
a cozy nest
under the awning
of my patio.
This morning
you sit guarding
your eggs—
Keeping away
predators.
*
At sundown
I walk around the valley
taking a last look
at the desert
before retreating
into the safety
of my apartment
and bolting my door
against the night.
*
At daybreak,
a chorus of
bird calls.
A drowsy night owl replies:
Who? Who? Who?
*
Joyfully,
in the sunlight
streaming across my garden—
butterflies dance.
By J.A. Bright
Venus
Are you a thing from of foam
Or statue, frigid stone?
Planet, then steady light,
Low — on a summer night?
Which of these things are you?
A novel beauty, new?
Thrilling, until quickly gone;
Little caring and withdrawn?
Your love is for your son
He picks the harm you've done —
Each tortured heart you've broken
And tearful words unspoken.
By Ingrid Lynch
UNTITLED
The wind speaks to you in sign.
It brushes your cheek, tosses your hair,
and tugs at your clothes
to get your attention.
It makes the trees bend and sway
and sends leaves dancing around your feet.
In the park the wind plays with plastic and paper
and sends them whirling; now away,
then against a wall and up to the sky.
The wind blows clouds across the sky,
casting shadows, hinting at rain.
In movement, touch, light and shadow, the wind
is telling you stories, some old, some new.
The wind wants to be your partner in a dance,
and take you along wherever it is going.
The wind speaks to you in sign.
What will you say to the wind?
By Janice Rogers
ALONE
I am so tired of being alone.
Thankfully, my cat softens my sadness and makes me laugh.
These alone days, weeks, and months are gone forever.
They can't be regained.
It's safer this way, but the cost seems high.
I miss being with my family and friends.
I look forward to when we are able to be together again.
The dedicated work of our scientists will conquer this deadly virus.
Until then, we have to be safe here, alone, for ourselves and others.
So be alone as much as possible, be patient, be safe.
By D. Wieb