Resolution
Let's both
just say
"I'm Sorry,"
I was wrong to
be unkind,
erasing the sting
of painful things,
we'll both gain
peace of mind.
By Carolyn Dyck-Maynard
UNTITLED
I have a daughter that just loves to bake
Her favorite is her Texas Cake
She bakes them for every occasion
Birthdays, weddings and graduation.
On bake day she has Texas Cakes everywhere
On the counter on every table and up the stairs.
She even bought a new SUV
To deliver cakes to you and me.
Her Texas cakes are famous far and wide
Her sign outside reads, "Don't bother me
Baking Texas Cakes inside"
By Bob Cripe
Impressionist Seurat
There was a young man named Seurat
Who painted his pictures with a dot.
His pictures, they'd say,
Were like a bright sunny day.
Sat Seurat in the park with his dot.
By Michael Chernik
Craft of a Gondolier
There is a field of mercy
Which cancels entropy —
For a little while. But nothing bound
In this frame is fixed. Going
Off the deep is hugely splash-prone.
Better to ease in smooth
As a gondolier on the Grand Canal
With a song on his lips.
You may sigh. It is a moment to hold
In the palm — a wisp of gold
Shaped like a ring whose lace-work sings
Of the gondolier’s craft of care-driven art
Fated to live for less than an hour. Dependent
On the tone and weave
O the mercy sewn.
By VA Levine
Wing Language
A serif is a wing, in fonts
Of characters in a text.
They carry the eye more easily
From one word to the next.
I first feared this was beating
A dead horse; let it rest.
Then recalled a book of my father's:
A Winged Horse Anthology — the best
In poetry to nineteen thirty
With Pegasus, winged horse, as theme.
Poetry, words, flying accomplishment
Wings, (serifs), leading on it does seem.
Trodding leafed Mendota paths
I listened to fragments passing by -
Elemental, words reach an ear, like
Angel wings wisp from the sky.
Our words have wings, written or spoke.
How they may lift, or sometimes, suppress.
Take delight in the presence of seraphim:
Words fly to us, God's angels', "Yes!"
By Marilyn Jaeger
Be Respectable ....Why?
Told to be respectable is like
being told to wear clean underwear
because you might be in an accident.
I'm afraid it would be an accident
if I were to be respectable.
I think I am too old to be respectable
jovial, maybe
at times, likable, part time remarkable
older than hay
maybe near normal
in a disrespectable way
usually not moody nor sulky
unpredictable, I hope
I often don't mope
Maybe I am set in my ways
but I've had a long time to set them.
Funny, sometimes on purpose
sometimes not
but either way I welcome a smile
and I'll return it to you
in a respectable way
or not
I'd rather you liked me
know that I care
and that I'll always
have a smile to share
By Cal Lambert
The Stroller
One granddaughter was four
The other nearly two
We decided to take them
To the City Zoo
A two-seater stroller
By their parents we were lent
They would ride in comfort
Time would be well spent
Day turned into evening
Always as it must
Sleeping girls pushed to the car
Gently with no fuss
The stroller needed collapsing
To fit into the back
Hard as was tried
We could not make it flat
We strained and struggled
Pushed every single lever
You’d think it was an easy task
We must not be that clever
A young man happened by
Offered to assist
Still the thing would not collapse
A monster in our midst
Grandpa started cussing
I wish this wasn’t true
Good the girls were sleeping
The air was turning blue
Suddenly the thing went flat
It could be packed away
We never did know why
Still don’t to this day
We never told their parents
That’s as it should be
They’d wonder how in the world
They were raised by such as we
By Kat Hakanson
A Poem for Summer
The truck speeds across the desert
parched soil behind it
gathers today'e heat
into dust devils
spiraling up the mountain sides
the driver is oblivious
mountaintop the observatory
at night, swivels
the white dome opens
those inside manage the stars
seen from below, a little seed pearl,
the dome rests
above trucks and dust
it sends questions to Mars
our heat below
full of questions unanswered
never quite reaching
the mountaintop
By Ingrid Lynch
WORTHWHILE AGING
Don't want to grow old?
"Growing old is not much fun,"
they say, "but better
than the alternative," they say.
It's a nagging dilemma.
Doesn't it depend
on one's prospects for living
actively, pain-free?
Well, sure, but there's more to life
than just tiresome survival.
I think one key word is
CURIOSITY, desire
to see what's ahead,
in Earth's climate, in the lives
of loved ones, in politics.
You like to wonder
about those and other things,
but it's also fun
to see the revelations
of little stuff, day to day.
"Will I be able
to finish today's crossword?"
"What's the lunch special?"
"What else is by this author?"
"What's on TCM tonight?"
Besides, a pleasant
perk of being really old
is that anything
you do, even half-ass well,
elicits admiration.
Yesterday my friend
tossed me the compliment
of "You're walking well!"
As if I might soon collapse
into a powerless heap.
A vital question
for aging you to ponder:
"How can I enhance,
even just a little bit,
someone else's happiness?"
Each time you succeed,
you'r heart will thump with pleasure
over your kindness,
and your brain with twinkle with
the rewards for growing old.
By Richard Ramette