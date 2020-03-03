Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Sahuarita Plaza on Nogales Highway, around the corner from Ross and Big Lots.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Good morning Sun!

Good morning, Sun — rise and shine!

Color the earth gold and the sky rose wine

The birds will be blue to wing their way

Through polka dot heavens of paper maché!

Make the dew drops diamonds —

Their facets so bright,

Sparkling with glitters and glimmer

And light!

The butterflies — let’s guild their wings

With crimson spots and orange and green!

Oh glorious sun please fill this day

With rainbow hues — no black, no grey

Soft pink clouds with silver linings —

Golden beams forever shining!

By Claudia Davis

THE MAPLE TABLE

Our old maple table and chairs

bought in 1957 when we first moved to Tucson

still in the family

at my granddaughter’s home —

that table moved from 15th Street

to Hawthorne to Pavo Place in Tucson

to Paseo Chico in Green Valley.

It held family meals all those places.

Then when we bought a more formal dining set

for Pavo Place it became the business

or conversation table,

the first place a visitor sat

when entering our house,

and one time a puzzle table

where Grandpa and two grandchildren

put a classic car puzzle together

so fast, it was like their lives depended on it.

Then Grandpa, in his inimitable way

glued it all together

and it resided in our garage

as a reminder of the good times.

©Margaret Ann Adams

Make Someone Happy

Most of us like to make others happy

to see them smile, maybe even laugh

to have happiness in their eyes

in their walk 

If I were asked "Yes, but how

do you make someone happy?"

I would reply, "by kindness

by respecting and actually liking them

making a point to know them”

this morning I baked four loaves of bread

one to the neighbors on either side of me

one to my daughter and kept one for myself

I could sense their happiness

not a big thing, bread,

but a gift freely given

maybe your gift is just a smile

a gift of friendship

of truly thinking of them

seeing them

wouldn't that go a long way towards

alleviating racism?

actually seeing the other person

thinking of others as people, too?

racism is not a happy state

is not a kind state

hate does not create happiness

I know...

let's do away with it.

By Cal Lambert

The Soul

Plato said we have a soul in B.C.

In fact, he said there are many.

The spirit of man is unique,

rational and belligerent and weirdly 

contrary and imposing.

Our emotions align and reset,

with sudden impulses assured.

The soul can not explore,

two worlds at once.

Favoring the courage to be good.

Anger and temper must not have their sway, 

leading away from our true nature,

to learn survival, to perfect ourselves.

In love’s embrace.

By Jim Hassell

TG FOR SEASONS

Spring equinox, when

everything starts anew.

Sun yawns and stretches

while flora are all budding

and young men's fancies, y’know.

Summer solstice, the

toastiest time of the year.

Sun is triumphant

while swimming pools are crowded

and teachers seek extra work.

Autumn equinox,

lovely time of transition.

Sun is relaxing

while trees display their colors

and Jack Frost wields a paint brush.

Winter solstice, the

shortest day of the whole year.

Sun is being shy

while children ice-skate on ponds

and the New Year is in sight.

God: omnipotent,

and quite omnipresent.

He kindly tilted

the North-South axis of Earth

so that we'd have four seasons.

He knew what angle

would be the optimal tilt

because in God-school

He nailed trigonometry

long before its invention.

By Richard Tetrameter

Desert Dance

Long tall cowboy doing a dance

With a heavy brown horse on a long line

A small round pen their dance floor they begin

Round and round they run thru the cues

Now fast now slow then faster and faster so fast

For a moment I think that broad brown horse is going to

Fly that cowboy like a kite

They stay grounded in their harmony

The cowboy poised and straight

And they dance until the end

With a lightness and suspension

That shines in the desert sunlight

By Susan Nan Dean

UNTITLED

I am looking for my last year's New Years list.

To see what I have overlooked and missed.

First, I have to find my glasses so I can see

What was on my list to do for you and me.

Betty told me where my glasses were to be found

But I couldn't hear her as I

Dropped my hearing aids on the ground

When I bent down to pick them up,

I fell over backward and spilled my cup.

Now, I have no water to take my pills.

That means in this New Year, I'll have the same ills.

More of the same for you to hear.

So, have a very Happy New Year!

By Bob Ripe

Things I Learned From My Jamaican Mother

If being a poet means you love the sound and rhythm of words

then my mother — like most of the other West Indians on planet earth —

was a poet. I am certain this is true. Because whenever I did

something that made mother angry, I had an irate poet to reckon with.

I know that poets can also be tender and loving, as when mother,

nursing me through childhood illnesses, or simply to show she loved me,

showered my face with kisses and used words to gently rock me to sleep.

From my mother, the reigning poet in the kitchens of my girlhood,

I learned that a poet's soul is higher than the blue mountains

rising above the plains of the island paradise where she was born,

deeper than the coral reef plunging into the emerald sea,

wider than the great white cumulus clouds in the Jamaican sky.

Thank you for being such a wonderful teacher, Mother

I love you!

By J.A. Bright

Tags

Load comments