Good morning Sun!
Good morning, Sun — rise and shine!
Color the earth gold and the sky rose wine
The birds will be blue to wing their way
Through polka dot heavens of paper maché!
Make the dew drops diamonds —
Their facets so bright,
Sparkling with glitters and glimmer
And light!
The butterflies — let’s guild their wings
With crimson spots and orange and green!
Oh glorious sun please fill this day
With rainbow hues — no black, no grey
Soft pink clouds with silver linings —
Golden beams forever shining!
By Claudia Davis
THE MAPLE TABLE
Our old maple table and chairs
bought in 1957 when we first moved to Tucson
still in the family
at my granddaughter’s home —
that table moved from 15th Street
to Hawthorne to Pavo Place in Tucson
to Paseo Chico in Green Valley.
It held family meals all those places.
Then when we bought a more formal dining set
for Pavo Place it became the business
or conversation table,
the first place a visitor sat
when entering our house,
and one time a puzzle table
where Grandpa and two grandchildren
put a classic car puzzle together
so fast, it was like their lives depended on it.
Then Grandpa, in his inimitable way
glued it all together
and it resided in our garage
as a reminder of the good times.
©Margaret Ann Adams
Make Someone Happy
Most of us like to make others happy
to see them smile, maybe even laugh
to have happiness in their eyes
in their walk
If I were asked "Yes, but how
do you make someone happy?"
I would reply, "by kindness
by respecting and actually liking them
making a point to know them”
this morning I baked four loaves of bread
one to the neighbors on either side of me
one to my daughter and kept one for myself
I could sense their happiness
not a big thing, bread,
but a gift freely given
maybe your gift is just a smile
a gift of friendship
of truly thinking of them
seeing them
wouldn't that go a long way towards
alleviating racism?
actually seeing the other person
thinking of others as people, too?
racism is not a happy state
is not a kind state
hate does not create happiness
I know...
let's do away with it.
By Cal Lambert
The Soul
Plato said we have a soul in B.C.
In fact, he said there are many.
The spirit of man is unique,
rational and belligerent and weirdly
contrary and imposing.
Our emotions align and reset,
with sudden impulses assured.
The soul can not explore,
two worlds at once.
Favoring the courage to be good.
Anger and temper must not have their sway,
leading away from our true nature,
to learn survival, to perfect ourselves.
In love’s embrace.
By Jim Hassell
TG FOR SEASONS
Spring equinox, when
everything starts anew.
Sun yawns and stretches
while flora are all budding
and young men's fancies, y’know.
Summer solstice, the
toastiest time of the year.
Sun is triumphant
while swimming pools are crowded
and teachers seek extra work.
Autumn equinox,
lovely time of transition.
Sun is relaxing
while trees display their colors
and Jack Frost wields a paint brush.
Winter solstice, the
shortest day of the whole year.
Sun is being shy
while children ice-skate on ponds
and the New Year is in sight.
God: omnipotent,
and quite omnipresent.
He kindly tilted
the North-South axis of Earth
so that we'd have four seasons.
He knew what angle
would be the optimal tilt
because in God-school
He nailed trigonometry
long before its invention.
By Richard Tetrameter
Desert Dance
Long tall cowboy doing a dance
With a heavy brown horse on a long line
A small round pen their dance floor they begin
Round and round they run thru the cues
Now fast now slow then faster and faster so fast
For a moment I think that broad brown horse is going to
Fly that cowboy like a kite
They stay grounded in their harmony
The cowboy poised and straight
And they dance until the end
With a lightness and suspension
That shines in the desert sunlight
By Susan Nan Dean
UNTITLED
I am looking for my last year's New Years list.
To see what I have overlooked and missed.
First, I have to find my glasses so I can see
What was on my list to do for you and me.
Betty told me where my glasses were to be found
But I couldn't hear her as I
Dropped my hearing aids on the ground
When I bent down to pick them up,
I fell over backward and spilled my cup.
Now, I have no water to take my pills.
That means in this New Year, I'll have the same ills.
More of the same for you to hear.
So, have a very Happy New Year!
By Bob Ripe
Things I Learned From My Jamaican Mother
If being a poet means you love the sound and rhythm of words
then my mother — like most of the other West Indians on planet earth —
was a poet. I am certain this is true. Because whenever I did
something that made mother angry, I had an irate poet to reckon with.
I know that poets can also be tender and loving, as when mother,
nursing me through childhood illnesses, or simply to show she loved me,
showered my face with kisses and used words to gently rock me to sleep.
From my mother, the reigning poet in the kitchens of my girlhood,
I learned that a poet's soul is higher than the blue mountains
rising above the plains of the island paradise where she was born,
deeper than the coral reef plunging into the emerald sea,
wider than the great white cumulus clouds in the Jamaican sky.
Thank you for being such a wonderful teacher, Mother
I love you!
By J.A. Bright