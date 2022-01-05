I was working in my office, doing my books the other day.
Out of my window I heard some people talking and heard them say.
"are you ready, hope you're ready, it's really coming soon.
Are your ready, think I'm ready when it sweeps like a broom".
I couldn't understand their conversation or what they were talking about
So, I just continued what I was going until my dog began to bark.
My dog was ready for a change as he returned he had a grin
As I looked back at my ledger I noticed it was getting thin.
My check book needed more checks so I Began to wonder.
Did I order more check, am I ready or did I blunder?
Then I saw the Calendar and thought I had time a plenty
Do I get a new one and change over to 2022?
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
By Bob Cripe
Epiphany
From a bright point in a dark sky
through the slow show of a golden glow
beyond the mountains etched in shadow.
To the consolidation at a single place
from where falls the light to flow
like welcome water over the dry, directed earth.
Accompanied all the while
by a soundless symphony,
the antithesis of cacophony,
silent as a thought.
The heat, meanwhile, intensifies,
landing a last like relief
on the closed lids of our eyes.
So likewise within, another and new notion
moves toward the moment of its illumination.
By Syl Rex
Canine Companion
Non-judgmental love is rare
Although seek in humans we all dare
On canine comfort one can bet
A sure reason to have this pet
Velvety fur of black, red, white or brown
A wagging tail removes a frown
Exuberant eyes on display
An eager greeting to end the day
Wiggling and bouncing surrounds feet
Anxious anticipation of a treat
A single command elicits tricks
Followed by excited licks
Oh canine companion where would I be
If you did not share your life with me.
By Deanna Berglund
FIVE-SEVEN-FIVE-SEVEN-SEVEN
A man asked of me:
"Are you Richard the Poet?”
I replied. "I wish!"
All I do is set down thoughts,
and my tankas are simple,
not ethereal,
and readily understood.
They lack mystery
and merely say what I think.
Some readers find them helpful,
but they're not unique,
nor do they make readers gasp
with revelation,
because they often strike chords
already in other's hearts.
Straight prose with no form
lacks fun to write and to read.
Poetic form cons
readers to think it's "special,"
you know, like, "Ooh! A poem!"
tanka by Richard Ramette
Our Precious Earth
Spring is a beautiful and abundant season
As desert critters delight our senses for no specific reason
The sun rises earlier to greet the day
As warm breezes announce the coming of May
We take an afternoon walk in the park
Seeing how far we can go before it gets dark
The fireball spreads an incandescent light
Painting the sky orange before saying good night
Those on the trail feel the penetrating heat
Mouths craving for water and dragging their feet
Our precious water levels in rivers are shrinking
Glaciers melting and reservoirs sinking
From my window, I look up at the stars
How privileged we are to live in this planet and not Mars
Inhaling deeply with both arms over head
I whisper words of love and gently slumber into bed
My inner spirit speaks to me….
If humanity continues to breed and build to keep mankind alive
How can we save our precious Earth from our own demise?
By Dorel Vanegas
The “D” poem
Delicious desserts,
Devoured daily,
Disturb digestion.
Destructive dandelions
Devilishly dominating,
Disturb deck designs.
Deceitful despots,
Dominating debates,
Disturb Democracy.
Descending debts,
Derived desperately,
Disturb dividends.
Differential decision-making
Done discriminately,
Disturbs Doomsday.
Dew drops dancing,
Dampening draught,
Disturb Dread!
By Maria Robinson
Intense and intelligent,
Not known before
I see it is love.
By Paula Bowman
Starting Anew in “22”
TOGETHER
We are never ever alone.
Our Spirits fill both time and Space.
United we form the bonds,
That holds our universe in place.
More than separate lonely runners,
Together we are the Human Race.
We are never ever alone.
By C. Amoroso