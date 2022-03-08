CREATIVE VERSE Monthly Poetry Page

"River"

 Lea Dingman painting

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME “SHOW"

Did you happen to see that halftime “Show”?

At least they called it that.

It did not make much sense to me.

I thought it just fell flat.

I did not understand it -

that football halftime show.

Those folks were hip-hoppin’ all around 

as if they had to go.

Is that “rappin” now called singing?

If it is, then I’m behind.

It just didn’t make a bit of sense

at least in my old mind.

That poor gal’s dress was skimpy.

Glad the weather there was warm

‘cause she surely would have perished

in just a mild Wyoming storm.

I think that skinny feller

in that jumpsuit gold and blue

should've done his crotch scratchin’

before the show. Don’t you?

If that’s now entertainment,

I’m surely showin’ my age

‘cause if I had an itch like that,

I’d attend it off the stage.

Well, of course, I know I’m aging.

Not sharp as used to be.

But I thought I’d not lost track of trends -

at least to this degree.

I hope for next years’ half time show

they’ll devise some sort of change.

Perhaps they could ask some cowboy group

to sing songs - like “Home on the Range”.

By Pat Lynch

Inside Outside

It was the morning I wore the old boots,

the ones that “fit like gloves” as they say.

It was the morning when the wind blew

long and strong into the rising light.

The edifying, clarifying, isolating wind,

enclosing me within myself with

my swirling whirlpool of thoughts.

Until suddenly it ceased. Stopped. Still.

A lifeline was cast out.

Sweet birdsong filled the air.

A hawk glided high and silent by.

Cacti stood as statues haloed by the sun.

I grasped the line, and I became

outside of inside myself again.

By Syl Rex

Haiku

On my patio

(Interconnected in Triplet)

I can see the wind

But only in the movement

Of green leaves and fronds.

This invisible

Force commands all in its path

To give way at once.

Bending and bowing

And nodding respectfully

Foliage obeys.

By Susan Ford

DAWN OMBRE

Watery grey

bleeds down from an ink-black sky

with a half-moon stamped upon it

highlighting the jagged edges of the shrouded mountains.

Soon the ink will turn to aqua

the grey will turn to coral

the sun will illuminate the shadowed desert floor

and the stars will retreat till the end of this new day

By Lisbeth Lutz

TIMES OF MY LIFE

When I was a boy,

learning about calendars,

it seemed unlikely

that I would ever make it

into the next century.

But I thought, “Why not?”

At seventy-three,

when the millennium came,

Lenora and I

celebrated 'til midnight,

dancing at Rio Rico.

Later I thought of

ninety as the Everest

of happy aging,

just amazing, with my whole life

in the rear-view mirror.

But four years later

here I am, making wishes

for Happy New Year.

I'll know that it's time to go

when enthusiasm dies.

My ultimate hope

is complete oblivion,

my atoms dispersed

throughout the environment,

inhabiting each raindrop.

I've been wondering

if I might just stay lucky

and pass that milestone that once seemed ridiculous:

Centenarianism!

And I think, "Why not?"

tanka by Richard Ramette

Piece by[e] Peace

Two fingers thrust skyward we plead

Decades then pass

Fists thrust skyward we bleed

Peace succumbs to piece

Torn asunder

MY worldview

YOUR worldview

Forgotten is . . . red, white, and blue

By Deanna Berglund

As I looked out my window yesterday morn

What did I see?

A little green stuff in the winter lawn

And dead limbs up in the trees.

As I looked out my window today

The scene had changed

White stuff is all i could see

Some even hanging in the trees.

Spring is supposed to be around the corner

But the corner seems to be a u turn

So, tomorrow I‘ll take another look

And may end up with a sun burn

By Bob Cripe in Indiana

River

Sitting on the soft green grass

Watching the river flow

Listening to the waves crash

Into rocks and splash wildly

What a rush to be in that world

A world that twist and turns

Carves out its own destiny

Streaming down into the valley

The river has a scent all its own

Air fresh with a breeze

You can see the trees swaying

Allowing the leaves to drop

River running through me now

I’m breathing in the surroundings

Watching the birds drink

The fish feed on the insects

Now and again I see squirrels

Playing and chasing each other

Up the tree across a branch

Till they are both out of sight

Life on the river is pleasing

It calls my name in all the noise

Come sit awhile and listen if you like

Release all the world that you know

By Lea Dingman

