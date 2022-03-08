CREATIVE VERSE Monthly Poetry Page

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME “SHOW"
Did you happen to see that halftime “Show”?
At least they called it that.
It did not make much sense to me.
I thought it just fell flat.
I did not understand it -
that football halftime show.
Those folks were hip-hoppin’ all around
as if they had to go.
Is that “rappin” now called singing?
If it is, then I’m behind.
It just didn’t make a bit of sense
at least in my old mind.
That poor gal’s dress was skimpy.
Glad the weather there was warm
‘cause she surely would have perished
in just a mild Wyoming storm.
I think that skinny feller
in that jumpsuit gold and blue
should've done his crotch scratchin’
before the show. Don’t you?
If that’s now entertainment,
I’m surely showin’ my age
‘cause if I had an itch like that,
I’d attend it off the stage.
Well, of course, I know I’m aging.
Not sharp as used to be.
But I thought I’d not lost track of trends -
at least to this degree.
I hope for next years’ half time show
they’ll devise some sort of change.
Perhaps they could ask some cowboy group
to sing songs - like “Home on the Range”.
By Pat Lynch
Inside Outside
It was the morning I wore the old boots,
the ones that “fit like gloves” as they say.
It was the morning when the wind blew
long and strong into the rising light.
The edifying, clarifying, isolating wind,
enclosing me within myself with
my swirling whirlpool of thoughts.
Until suddenly it ceased. Stopped. Still.
A lifeline was cast out.
Sweet birdsong filled the air.
A hawk glided high and silent by.
Cacti stood as statues haloed by the sun.
I grasped the line, and I became
outside of inside myself again.
By Syl Rex
Haiku
On my patio
(Interconnected in Triplet)
I can see the wind
But only in the movement
Of green leaves and fronds.
This invisible
Force commands all in its path
To give way at once.
Bending and bowing
And nodding respectfully
Foliage obeys.
By Susan Ford
DAWN OMBRE
Watery grey
bleeds down from an ink-black sky
with a half-moon stamped upon it
highlighting the jagged edges of the shrouded mountains.
Soon the ink will turn to aqua
the grey will turn to coral
the sun will illuminate the shadowed desert floor
and the stars will retreat till the end of this new day
By Lisbeth Lutz
TIMES OF MY LIFE
When I was a boy,
learning about calendars,
it seemed unlikely
that I would ever make it
into the next century.
But I thought, “Why not?”
At seventy-three,
when the millennium came,
Lenora and I
celebrated 'til midnight,
dancing at Rio Rico.
Later I thought of
ninety as the Everest
of happy aging,
just amazing, with my whole life
in the rear-view mirror.
But four years later
here I am, making wishes
for Happy New Year.
I'll know that it's time to go
when enthusiasm dies.
My ultimate hope
is complete oblivion,
my atoms dispersed
throughout the environment,
inhabiting each raindrop.
I've been wondering
if I might just stay lucky
and pass that milestone that once seemed ridiculous:
Centenarianism!
And I think, "Why not?"
tanka by Richard Ramette
Piece by[e] Peace
Two fingers thrust skyward we plead
Decades then pass
Fists thrust skyward we bleed
Peace succumbs to piece
Torn asunder
MY worldview
YOUR worldview
Forgotten is . . . red, white, and blue
By Deanna Berglund
As I looked out my window yesterday morn
What did I see?
A little green stuff in the winter lawn
And dead limbs up in the trees.
As I looked out my window today
The scene had changed
White stuff is all i could see
Some even hanging in the trees.
Spring is supposed to be around the corner
But the corner seems to be a u turn
So, tomorrow I‘ll take another look
And may end up with a sun burn
By Bob Cripe in Indiana
River
Sitting on the soft green grass
Watching the river flow
Listening to the waves crash
Into rocks and splash wildly
What a rush to be in that world
A world that twist and turns
Carves out its own destiny
Streaming down into the valley
The river has a scent all its own
Air fresh with a breeze
You can see the trees swaying
Allowing the leaves to drop
River running through me now
I’m breathing in the surroundings
Watching the birds drink
The fish feed on the insects
Now and again I see squirrels
Playing and chasing each other
Up the tree across a branch
Till they are both out of sight
Life on the river is pleasing
It calls my name in all the noise
Come sit awhile and listen if you like
Release all the world that you know
By Lea Dingman