GOING ABOUT OUR LIVES
We go through our days
with certain projects in mind
accomplishing our tasks
in our own particular ways,
never realizing we are being watched
by those we love,
by others who notice us
in the dining room, beauty shop, coffee shop,
by the mailboxes in the lobby,
never realizing that these others,
just naturally, are forming opinions of us
that they may or may not remember forever.
© Margaret Ann Adams (2022)
What Matters
Love, friendship and kindness and
soft, black licorice
Now, my doctor has taken away
my soft, black licorice
and given me hope
I can live with love, friendship and kindness
and be in peace and joy
. . . . and not worry about tomorrow
with hope, I look forward to tomorrow
but if it never comes I am in peace because
I lived with love, friendship and kindness.
…. but I still miss my licorice.
By Grandpa Cal Lambert
BEFORE...
BEFORE the birds go quiet in their shadowed silence,
there is the “chew-woit” of the Cardinal,
the raspy chirp of the Cactus wren,
the impromptu aria of the Thrasher.
BEFORE the sun casts shallow shadows
there is the haloed glow of saguaro and cholla spines,
The Mesquite and Palo Verde leaves glisten
as the angled sun’s rays pop the green of the arroyo.
BEFORE the breeze turns limp, and the mercury records in double digits
a strip of haze divides the mountain from valley,
as the horizon turns shades of coral and gold,
and I sip my coffee in this aura of peace.
By Lisbeth Lutz
Why Rhyme?
My poems often lean toward a rhyme,
even though it’s not in vogue,
to think about rhythm, meter, and scansion,
or focus on form as well as on action.
My verses seem to be lacking,
a bit affected, and often vapid,
if I pay no attention
to the elements of poetry I’ve mentioned.
It’s Pigalle sans the bordellos,
Campfires bereft of marshmallows,
Culver’s 86ing the custard,
Hot dogs not smothered in mustard —
I’m waltzing outside the beat,
if I ignore poetic feet
and stumble, deaf to the time,
to the guiding thrum of the rhyme.
By Miriam Burt
ODE TO FORCED CHANGE
Various events,
a breakup, a move, a death,
may disrupt our lives,
leaving us shaken and sad,
unable to think clearly.
We must be willing
to forget what we had planned,
when forced to adapt
to a life that was unplanned
and, at first, quite unwelcome.
The old ways are gone.
New ones must be invented.
New friends must be hugged.
Change brings happy surprises,
even as memories shine.
tanka by Richard Ramette
PICKLED BEETS
AND BAD POETRY
Pickled beet advocacy
And bad poetry
Have much in common
Inspiring groans
And short words
Of Anglo-Saxon origin.
Anticippointment
Is widespread
At the very thought
Of a new batch
Ready for release
Yet each fulfills
The purpose of
Re-establishing
The boundaries
Of human anguish.
By Corky Simpson
Nightmares
I remember
when I was a young child
I had nightmares
that were wild
I had many nightmares
as a child.
When I went to my parents
as scared as could be
They said that they too
would be scared
if they had nightmares like me.
I am sure that you have had nightmares too
just as frightening as mine could be.
For you see, we all have had nightmares
when older than two
just as frightening as nightmares can be
Take heart
your nightmares will end
when your heart releases you* from the frightening end
of the fright that nightmare's* bring to your heart.
By George Charles Riek
Untitled
I would like to go a hiking along a mountain stream
Indiana has no mountains so I'll do it in a dream.
Tall buildings become the mountains and sidewalks, my trail dream
There's no water in the gutters, so my computer becomes the stream.
When I finish my dream hike, there's one thing I want you all to know.
The best hiking is in the Arizona mountains, with a little cap of snow.
By Bob Cripe