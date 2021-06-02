The Rise and Fall of the Moon:

A Play in Four Haikus

I.

Tissue-Paper Moon

blue sky beneath still seeps through

Sun slow to cede space

II.

Pale, silvery Moon

swells and brightens as Night nears

Sun retreats awhile

III.

Pearl Moon in black sky

shares real estate with strong stars

Night the sole agent

IV

Moon’s influence ebbs

Sun nudges Night’s troops aside

to claim crown again

By Miriam Burt

Connections

Connections of friendship should be celebrated.

They prevail through space, time, and seasons.

Connections reassure us that for no reason

there will always be someone

to brighten our days

to soften our hurt

show us the way

lend a hand;

someone to think that we are grand

and to listen to and learn from.

Connections aren’t planned but spontaneous.

Based on what’s good in us and trust

into age they will keep us robust.

Our connections flow

like a stream of electrical sparks.

In each of us it leaves a mark

of knowing that we are worthy.

And when we meet face to face

the connection spontaneously locks into place

securely.

And we like it that way!

Let us celebrate our connections. To US!!

By Rozanne Plotnik

At 90

I cry

as the light begins to fail

hour

by slow hour

and as the days go by

the greater light

becomes

sufficient

and it is true

in my creeping moments:

light remains abundant;

life goes on;

one may sigh

though

at the center of life

that the light is low

but now at the last quarter

of my ways I am without word

of how my ending days

will flow

on the morn I go

to join the

She and

He who made me

By VA Levine

The Air Here

We arrived late here.

Yet here now is where we are,

where the air seemingly defies relativity,

for there are times when this air

moves not at all,

when time itself appears to stop, to stall.

A moment becomes suspended

then extended

to last long and far like a line.

This air here, so pure and still

so as to hold fast to

sweet, swift time.

Like light held in a rain’s drop

clinging to a cactus spine;

like the sun held, imprinted

on a desert yellow vine.

Time here held to contain

even as we here late remain,

held timeless here

in this spare air sphere.

By Syl Rex

POSADA JAVA

was a haven for me,

a welcoming place I liked to visit often.

My husband and I watched the building of this coffee shop

as we walked the perimeter trail every day.

And it seemed only right that when finished walking

we should stop for a snack whenever we came close.

I placed my books for sale there

and the baristas sold them for me so graciously.

We met new friends there and kept them forever.

We brought old friends there and they were fascinated

because there was an energy there that was different

from other coffee shops.

When my husband was in hospice

the baristas visited him, along with many others.

When he died my son came with me to Java

and enjoyed joking with the baristas.

And then the pandemic started.

Will we get that indescribable gift back—intact?

Will we experience that felt but unseen energy again?

©Margaret Ann Adams

COMPASSIONATE FOOD

My favorite grocer,

A serious-minded

Corporate colossus,

Offers along its

Miles of aisles

“Ethically sourced”

Chocolate and

“Personal melons”

To help maintain

A righteous digestion

And an engaging

Amiable perspective

Chocolate should

Be honorable

And no one

Should have to deal

With an aloof,

Standoffish melon.

By Corky Simpson

Untitled

Some time, some day

Gonna get in my car and drive away.

Don’t know where I will go.

Watch my speed, go a little slow.

Hope I remember where I reside

So, when I return I’m half alive

Sure was a nice day’s trip

Put a smile on my face and gave me a lift

By Bob Cripe

Flying Memories

The death of a loved One is like flying a Kite

Attached to a flimsy string called “life”

A strong wind blows as you grasp tightly

struggling to hold on knowing it will break

free too soon … against your will

The pain of holding on increases…

You gradually relax your hold

That which you love has soared beyond

the clouds lost forever to your sight!

The heart string that connected you is

all that remains of what once was

The Kite is gone….

To the heights of heaven

where forever love endures

Postscript:

I hear your voice

in the melody of Birds,

I feel the warmth of the morning Sun

where once our bodies touched

The hands that once caressed my face

now a gentle breeze to comfort my soul

A fractured heart holds your memory

of the life we knew and I slowly…..

let you go…

By Jan Ingram Smith

Join the online forum

Tags