The Rise and Fall of the Moon:
A Play in Four Haikus
I.
Tissue-Paper Moon
blue sky beneath still seeps through
Sun slow to cede space
II.
Pale, silvery Moon
swells and brightens as Night nears
Sun retreats awhile
III.
Pearl Moon in black sky
shares real estate with strong stars
Night the sole agent
IV
Moon’s influence ebbs
Sun nudges Night’s troops aside
to claim crown again
By Miriam Burt
Connections
Connections of friendship should be celebrated.
They prevail through space, time, and seasons.
Connections reassure us that for no reason
there will always be someone
to brighten our days
to soften our hurt
show us the way
lend a hand;
someone to think that we are grand
and to listen to and learn from.
Connections aren’t planned but spontaneous.
Based on what’s good in us and trust
into age they will keep us robust.
Our connections flow
like a stream of electrical sparks.
In each of us it leaves a mark
of knowing that we are worthy.
And when we meet face to face
the connection spontaneously locks into place
securely.
And we like it that way!
Let us celebrate our connections. To US!!
By Rozanne Plotnik
At 90
I cry
as the light begins to fail
hour
by slow hour
and as the days go by
the greater light
becomes
sufficient
and it is true
in my creeping moments:
light remains abundant;
life goes on;
one may sigh
though
at the center of life
that the light is low
but now at the last quarter
of my ways I am without word
of how my ending days
will flow
on the morn I go
to join the
She and
He who made me
By VA Levine
The Air Here
We arrived late here.
Yet here now is where we are,
where the air seemingly defies relativity,
for there are times when this air
moves not at all,
when time itself appears to stop, to stall.
A moment becomes suspended
then extended
to last long and far like a line.
This air here, so pure and still
so as to hold fast to
sweet, swift time.
Like light held in a rain’s drop
clinging to a cactus spine;
like the sun held, imprinted
on a desert yellow vine.
Time here held to contain
even as we here late remain,
held timeless here
in this spare air sphere.
By Syl Rex
POSADA JAVA
was a haven for me,
a welcoming place I liked to visit often.
My husband and I watched the building of this coffee shop
as we walked the perimeter trail every day.
And it seemed only right that when finished walking
we should stop for a snack whenever we came close.
I placed my books for sale there
and the baristas sold them for me so graciously.
We met new friends there and kept them forever.
We brought old friends there and they were fascinated
because there was an energy there that was different
from other coffee shops.
When my husband was in hospice
the baristas visited him, along with many others.
When he died my son came with me to Java
and enjoyed joking with the baristas.
And then the pandemic started.
Will we get that indescribable gift back—intact?
Will we experience that felt but unseen energy again?
©Margaret Ann Adams
COMPASSIONATE FOOD
My favorite grocer,
A serious-minded
Corporate colossus,
Offers along its
Miles of aisles
“Ethically sourced”
Chocolate and
“Personal melons”
To help maintain
A righteous digestion
And an engaging
Amiable perspective
Chocolate should
Be honorable
And no one
Should have to deal
With an aloof,
Standoffish melon.
By Corky Simpson
Untitled
Some time, some day
Gonna get in my car and drive away.
Don’t know where I will go.
Watch my speed, go a little slow.
Hope I remember where I reside
So, when I return I’m half alive
Sure was a nice day’s trip
Put a smile on my face and gave me a lift
By Bob Cripe
Flying Memories
The death of a loved One is like flying a Kite
Attached to a flimsy string called “life”
A strong wind blows as you grasp tightly
struggling to hold on knowing it will break
free too soon … against your will
The pain of holding on increases…
You gradually relax your hold
That which you love has soared beyond
the clouds lost forever to your sight!
The heart string that connected you is
all that remains of what once was
The Kite is gone….
To the heights of heaven
where forever love endures
Postscript:
I hear your voice
in the melody of Birds,
I feel the warmth of the morning Sun
where once our bodies touched
The hands that once caressed my face
now a gentle breeze to comfort my soul
A fractured heart holds your memory
of the life we knew and I slowly…..
let you go…
By Jan Ingram Smith