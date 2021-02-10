New Eyes
They burst forth like tossed grey confetti
as I pass, only to resettle not far away.
At first glance a nondescript flock of insignificance.
Until I raise my gaze and focus my binoculars
to hone in on an individual bird’s face
I see no longer a blur
but something unique and worthy of notice.
As the morning light begins to filter,
an aria of birdsong comes from the depths of the still dark tree,
a song so fresh, so sincere, it never fails to bring a smile.
And yet, when the bird emerges,
not in colorful plumage gilded in gold, as the notes of its song would indicate,
but in feathers of pale beige,
its bright yellow eye its only color distinction.
If we look past, what on the surface seems obvious,
we can learn a great deal about assumption from birds.
By Lisbeth Lutz
Untitled
When I rise up
Let me rise joyfully
like a bird.
When I fail
Let me fall without
regret —
Like a leaf.
By Cleo Ann Harrington
ROAD TRIP
Set me down in Silver Queen
out Mojave way,
or let’s go out to Red Cloud
it only takes a day.
Then we’ll hit Dry Water
and quench our rugged thirst
for our joy in the desert,
our joy in the earth.
By Mary DeSmidt
Give me a book
Give me a book to read
a challenging one
an interesting one
Give me a book to read
My favorites are mysteries
and exciting stories
No simple stuff for me
Just give me a book to read
that is challenging
I like to read exciting stuff
to make me want to read more
I like exciting stories
I'm a reader
I hope one day to be a writer
That is what I want to be
a writer yes Siree
By George Riek
MAMA’S LULLABY
Sleepy Bye, my baby
Sleepy Bye, my dear
Dream on of wondrous journeys
Mama’s always here.
Climb up on a rainbow
And for awhile stay
Gather brilliant colors
In an exquisite bouquet.
Frolic through the heavens
Swing on every bright sun ray
Hitch a ride on angel wings
Across the Milky Way.
Bounce on changing cloud shapes
Ride upon a shooting star
Hear the thunder clapping
Lightning flashing from afar.
Slide down on a moonbeam
Sprinkle stardust as you go
Catch a glistening dewdrop
Dancing to and fro.
Dream on about your journey
Through life’s most wondrous space
All this is yours if you but trust
You can be any place.
Sleepy bye, my baby
Sleepy bye, my dear
Dream on of wondrous journeys
Mama’s always here.
By Ruth McDermott
Law of heavenly Progression
From birth to now
the body’s been heading
towards
the big eight nine
how would the body have known
where it was headed?
there were times
a dream or two
a click of bone; a dig of pain
maybe even secret whispers
at the pool: “listen, dude
you
just hit the magic number:
time to celebrate
It’s the golden rule:
You hit 89
and you’re on the road
to making big news.
You dig?”
By VA Levine
HOW WITTY YOUR KITTY
You thought I was cool and aloof
Thinking only of myself
Smoothing my beautiful fur
Hah!
Haven't you noticed
How I stare at you
All the time?
I watch your every move
I size up your every mood
Because
I am the purrrrr-fect companion
Oh, and because
I require your
Purrrr-fect devotion.
By Corky Simpson
Planning for the Picnic
If I were to write about death,
Death would be laughing –
not derisively but joyfully, glad to see
another beloved standing naked
on the thin ice of eternity. Death
would point excitedly at brightly colored fish
looping about beneath the ice – some
with gaudy stripes, others braced with polka dots.
If I were to write about death,
Death would twist off into the dark
across the slick ice, a nimble dancer
bounding above the fishes to a far horizon
alive with pink flamingos, cobalt parrots
and black-capped chickadees
who might as easily sing symphonies
but instead hum preludes and lullabies.
If I were to write about death,
Death would leap above the paraphrase
come down hard on commas left behind
wave its antennae in tiny circles, use its teeth
to chew chains of linkage between here and there
showing the Naked and the Dead
the strength of what is left behind.
By Tia Ballantine
Swimming
These end days are over-much, are they not?
We rise with the sun full of hope.
Then we hear something.
Or we perceive a dissension.
Or we are made confused by the denial of our becoming.
Or we become alarmed by the singularity of our interpretations.
Or we learn someone has gone.
We see and observe all these things.
We read and combine unknowns into
a new known of our own construction,
which is much like a child’s fort of snow
only to melt in the sun of tomorrow.
We see the vast sky of history.
And out of the corners of our eyes
we catch glimpses of vectors
recognized in retrospect as causes of effects.
Thinking of these things, we enter the water
and study the dappled light and shadow dancing there.
This is the current of sorrow —
Over what has been lost,
what we are in the process of losing,
what we see dissolving before us.
Love and commonality become as scattered stars.
Hope for the children becomes fear for them.
The tears that ride so close on the surface
fall freely as we swim.
We see them sink and swirl
with the shimmer of light until only in shadow.
A light that if it were a sound would be a whisper’s echo.
Yet we swim on. We swim on.
In the dappled light, now more in shadow.
Yet more in sweet, deep joy, though in shadow.
Still, never have the days been more loved than these.
By Syl Rex