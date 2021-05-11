ABYSS
Holding hands
A tender touch
A gentle kiss
Can mean so much.
Kind words
A happy thought
A pleasing smile
Cannot be bought.
Commendable manners
A helping hand
A caring regard
Characteristics so grand.
Moral ethics
A wholesome attitude
A respect for others
Traits of such magnitude.
Intimate reflections
A passion sincere
A genuine dedication
Attributes to revere.
In life these may seem insignificant
To my life they are all quite relevant.
By Connie Jarvis
Creativity
The artful heart
Annoyed and devoid,
Of rules by fools,
Shrugs time to design.
Paint strokes dance, provoke and enhance.
Swirls of color, brighten the duller.
Fantasy of light, devours the night.
Scenes once recessed, appear finesed.
Canvas brushed, the clock hushed.
Shadows fill, define and distill.
Forms emerge from innermost urge.
Masterpiece crafted, ideas hafted.
A focused mind, will not resign.
Full scene captured, lost in rapture.
Final dream, from consciousness streams.
The spirit revered, dissolves all veneers.
By Maria Robinson
My Time to Be
This is my time to be
It is the time that we
have learned to love Thee
This is my time to be
ever faithful to Thee
For I know thee and that
You have died for me
and have been resurrected
as I know that I will be
to be with Thee
By George Charles Riek
Lady Parts
Winter’s chill is gone;
warm weather is here.
I trade out my fleece
for something more sheer.
But in that’s a problem,
one I don’t always share.
It troubles most all
of the sex they call fair.
To some it’s no biggie,
but always to me
I don’t wish for others
to stare and to see.
So a trip to the pharmacy
and on the back shelf,
a box of one hundred
I buy for myself.
Though not big sellers,
I have a choice brand
since just the right size
for the job at hand.
If you’ve not guessed by now,
let me give you a clue.
They're quite small and round,
and stick fairly like glue.
For when temps heat up
and folks come out to play,
I prefer my lady parts
aren’t pointing the way!
By Bonnie Papenfuss
COTTONWOOD
Cottonwood
Harbinger of Spring.
Your fresh green leaves contrast against the desert’s dust-tones.
Your gnarly limbs cavort towards the sun.
You are lime-green zest against the dry, azure sky.
Cottonwood
You a guiding prophet to water.
Your finger-roots gripping the sides
Of a creek or river’s flow
In Snake-like fashion.
Cottonwood
Such tales you could tell
Of former travels, made by men or beasts,
If only we could translate your words,
O’ methuselah of trees.
By Lisbeth Lutz
A LIFE OF TIMES
When a newborn child
opens eyes for the first time
it must be thrilling.
The child has no thought of the
countless "first times" that lie ahead.
A sign of old age
is repeated awareness
of "last time" events.
They're honest reminders that
life never can go backward.
At some point I must
merge my final last time with
my final first time
as eyes close and I become
at one with eternity.
By Richard Ramette
Now What?
Conversing with a Giraffe
does not necessarily need a ladder...
an appropriate tall tree
will often suffice, I decided
One day I chose such a tree
climbed to the proper height
with the help of a short ladder
and waited somewhat patiently
"What are you doing there?"
a rather rotund gentleman asked.
"Well, I'm waiting for a Giraffe."
He appeared unhappy with my answer
"You're not," he said.
"Yes, I am."
"Why?"
"Well, I won't know until
he gets here, now, will I?"
he appeared to ponder
nodded his head once or twice
and walked off with my ladder.
By Cal Lambert
"Going on a car hunt" haiku
Ubiquitous white
Vehicles cruise the streets in
Green Valley, AZ.
In parking lots this
Presents a problem for me.
Is that one my car?
By Susan Ford
This little guy from Gloucester
Why I like or complete this phrase in twenty-five words or less.
With box tops, seals and labels and with rhythm or rebus quest
With hope and dreams of something won to the advertisers’ proffer
So please I say consider, this little guy from Gloucester.
I’ve entered all the contests with many, many rhymes
Some good, some but some not so good but all from this head of mine
So please I pray consider, when making out your roster,
That I have struggles hard indeed
This little guy from Gloucester.
With recipes and various ways of using certain things
With crossword puzzles by the score I’ve gave them all a fling
Count the coins within this jar
“You may win and prosper”
So please, I say, consider this little guy from Gloucester.
Nothing ventured, nothing gained, an old “saw” quoted often
But still have hope that Lady Luck’s hard old heart will soften
With no denying, I’ll keep on trying until my days are done
And perhaps in the Great Beyond they will tell me I have won
Perchance within those pearly gates the angles take and foster
Who couldn’t make it here on Earth?
The little guy from Gloucester
By Gordon Barter