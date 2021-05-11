ABYSS

Holding hands

A tender touch

A gentle kiss

Can mean so much.

Kind words

A happy thought

A pleasing smile

Cannot be bought.

Commendable manners

A helping hand

A caring regard

Characteristics so grand.

Moral ethics

A wholesome attitude

A respect for others

Traits of such magnitude.

Intimate reflections

A passion sincere

A genuine dedication

Attributes to revere.

In life these may seem insignificant

To my life they are all quite relevant.

By Connie Jarvis

Creativity

The artful heart

Annoyed and devoid,

Of rules by fools,

Shrugs time to design.

Paint strokes dance, provoke and enhance.

Swirls of color, brighten the duller.

Fantasy of light, devours the night.

Scenes once recessed, appear finesed.

Canvas brushed, the clock hushed.

Shadows fill, define and distill.

Forms emerge from innermost urge.

Masterpiece crafted, ideas hafted.

A focused mind, will not resign.

Full scene captured, lost in rapture.

Final dream, from consciousness streams.

The spirit revered, dissolves all veneers.

By Maria Robinson

My Time to Be

This is my time to be

It is the time that we

have learned to love Thee

This is my time to be

ever faithful to Thee

For I know thee and that

You have died for me

and have been resurrected

as I know that I will be

to be with Thee

By George Charles Riek

Lady Parts

Winter’s chill is gone;

warm weather is here.

I trade out my fleece

for something more sheer.

But in that’s a problem,

one I don’t always share.

It troubles most all

of the sex they call fair.

To some it’s no biggie,

but always to me

I don’t wish for others

to stare and to see.

So a trip to the pharmacy

and on the back shelf,

a box of one hundred

I buy for myself.

Though not big sellers,

I have a choice brand

since just the right size

for the job at hand.

If you’ve not guessed by now,

let me give you a clue.

They're quite small and round,

and stick fairly like glue.

For when temps heat up

and folks come out to play,

I prefer my lady parts

aren’t pointing the way!

By Bonnie Papenfuss

COTTONWOOD

Cottonwood

Harbinger of Spring.

Your fresh green leaves contrast against the desert’s dust-tones.

Your gnarly limbs cavort towards the sun.

You are lime-green zest against the dry, azure sky.

Cottonwood

You a guiding prophet to water.

Your finger-roots gripping the sides

Of a creek or river’s flow

In Snake-like fashion.

Cottonwood

Such tales you could tell

Of former travels, made by men or beasts,

If only we could translate your words,

O’ methuselah of trees.

By Lisbeth Lutz

A LIFE OF TIMES

When a newborn child

opens eyes for the first time

it must be thrilling.

The child has no thought of the

countless "first times" that lie ahead.

A sign of old age

is repeated awareness

of "last time" events.

They're honest reminders that

life never can go backward.

At some point I must

merge my final last time with

my final first time

as eyes close and I become

at one with eternity.

By Richard Ramette

Now What?

Conversing with a Giraffe

does not necessarily need a ladder...

an appropriate tall tree

will often suffice, I decided

One day I chose such a tree

climbed to the proper height

with the help of a short ladder

and waited somewhat patiently

"What are you doing there?"

a rather rotund gentleman asked.

"Well, I'm waiting for a Giraffe."

He appeared unhappy with my answer

"You're not," he said.

"Yes, I am."

"Why?"

"Well, I won't know until

he gets here, now, will I?"

he appeared to ponder

nodded his head once or twice

and walked off with my ladder.

By Cal Lambert

"Going on a car hunt" haiku

Ubiquitous white

Vehicles cruise the streets in

Green Valley, AZ.

In parking lots this

Presents a problem for me.

Is that one my car?

By Susan Ford

This little guy from Gloucester

Why I like or complete this phrase in twenty-five words or less.

With box tops, seals and labels and with rhythm or rebus quest

With hope and dreams of something won to the advertisers’ proffer

So please I say consider, this little guy from Gloucester.

I’ve entered all the contests with many, many rhymes

Some good, some but some not so good but all from this head of mine

So please I pray consider, when making out your roster,

That I have struggles hard indeed

This little guy from Gloucester.

With recipes and various ways of using certain things

With crossword puzzles by the score I’ve gave them all a fling

Count the coins within this jar

“You may win and prosper”

So please, I say, consider this little guy from Gloucester.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained, an old “saw” quoted often

But still have hope that Lady Luck’s hard old heart will soften

With no denying, I’ll keep on trying until my days are done

And perhaps in the Great Beyond they will tell me I have won

Perchance within those pearly gates the angles take and foster

Who couldn’t make it here on Earth?

The little guy from Gloucester

By Gordon Barter

