The “W” poem
Willows weep.
Wanton women whimper,
Waking wordly wrath.
Wayward wanderers,
Wrangle whiskey.
Waking wicked whispers.
Wearily we walk,
Wistfully worrying,
Waking wrongful wisdom.
Whooshing winds,
Wind whirring wasps.
Waking wincing welts.
Wealthy weaponry,
Weakens wary witnesses.
Waking warring ways.
Without will,
Wanderlust wastes.
Waking waxing waivers!
Winsome widows wink,
Whisking withered winters.
Waking whimsical Wonder!
By Maria Robinson
Nature’s Handwriting and Score
The sun rises like a freshly cracked egg
Its white a gauzy mist that divides desert from mountain.
The yolk spills upwards, lighting the golden Palo Verde tree branches
and the verdant valley that spreads forth.
The joyful chant of the Cardinal, angel of someone you lost…
someone who prays for you and keeps you safe,
joins the quirky coos of the dove and the quail,
as the perky cactus wren throws back its head, enjoying a cool drink.
When Nature stops writing her script in flowers and trees,
sending music back via bird song,
only then will all be lost.
But, until that time, be aware and send praise.
By Lisbeth Lutz
The Owl, The Wind,
and The End of This
Saw the owl fly the other day
and thought it was a sign
that this will end soon and go away.
But then today, at dawn, the wind blew —
strong — in a most disturbing way.
It howled and moaned and whistled by,
and pulled from my throat,
a despairing sigh.
I knew then my thinking of the owl’s flight
must indeed have been not right.
The wind has made it plain,
and the owl too, if I but knew.
This will go on and on into the night,
riding the wild wind and the owl in flight.
By Syl Rex
MORNING
I’m still
stunned
in a surround sound of songs
a swirling chorus
a symphony of
small feathered ones
darting through the bare branches
and greater ones
startling flapping
rising from the cholla
I’m overwhelmed
healed
the splintered pieces
of the night, patched
I’m whole
cushioned in a warm wrap
redeemed by morning
By Mary DeSmidt
Passing Light
I see his forced smile,
planning his next move.
Why can't I just talk to him,
tell him how I feel?
Every time I get the chance it all seems so surreal.
I forget what I want to say,
my emotions begin to sway.
I lose all of my thoughts,
my stomach twists and turns in knots.
He was meant for me,
will he ever see?
Days seem a lot slower,
I don't think things can get much lower.
Anytime I get a glimpse of light,
someone pulls the blinds more tight.
Will I ever get out of this hole,
when will he quit playing this stupid role?
All faith in love has been lost,
it was the cost of all costs.
Gambled away in this stupid game we play.
Now I patiently wait,
wait for that certain day.
That certain day when the light passes through.
By Serena Rodabaugh
WALKING THE SELVES
wewalk together
you and I
as though we were one
joined in reverence
we trek our path
one to the other
murmuring
I to thou & thou to I
words spoken
in full knowledge
a marriage
of sorts
we have conspired
to build
in full understanding
partners
joined one to each:
can there ever be
a joining such as ours
in this universe?
— or any other?
By VA Levine
THE MAGIC OF GREETING
What can I attempt
today to improve the world,
just a little bit?
I can smile and say "Hello!"
to everyone I meet.
Such a simple thing
can lift somebody's spirit
and give them a hint
to pay it forward in their
own next random encounter.
Thus, the friendly word
will ripple through the hallways
like the waves a stone
makes when dropped into a pond.
And I'll never know how far.
By Richard Ramette
Lyra
There is a kitty named Lyra who roams the streets of LA
but when she's cold or hungry she has a place to stay
Silver Lake is the section of LA this kitty likes to roam
that is because on Micheltorena Street
1818 is sort of her home.
She stands at the door and her sweet face says
Oh please let me in but it won't be longer than five minutes, that she paces to be let out again
She comes for her food and her water and you hope she will stay a bit
but the kitty will make it quite clear that she is wanting to get high on cat nip
This kitty doesn't like strangers and you can pet her if you know her well
but if you're new and try to pet her she will run like a bat out of h...
She thinks she is a great hunter and she brings in her prey in her mouth
but when she shows you her treasure all it does is grosses you out.
When she's tired she will want to come in and sleep on her place on the couch
she then looks like a little angel not someone who would chase a mouse
When she stays you can rub her fur and show her you love her lots
but she will never be a house cat she scratches furniture and won't poo in a box
You could fall in love with this kitty and hope to make her your own
but a cat like Lyra is a free spirit and a free spirit just has to roam.
By Joyce Kaminski