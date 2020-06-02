Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Sahuarita Plaza on Nogales Highway, around the corner from Ross and Big Lots.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

The “W” poem

Willows weep.

Wanton women whimper,

Waking wordly wrath.

Wayward wanderers,

Wrangle whiskey.

Waking wicked whispers.

Wearily we walk,

Wistfully worrying,

Waking wrongful wisdom.

Whooshing winds,

Wind whirring wasps.

Waking wincing welts.

Wealthy weaponry,

Weakens wary witnesses.

Waking warring ways.

Without will,

Wanderlust wastes.

Waking waxing waivers!

Winsome widows wink,

Whisking withered winters.

Waking whimsical Wonder!

By Maria Robinson

Nature’s Handwriting and Score

The sun rises like a freshly cracked egg

Its white a gauzy mist that divides desert from mountain.

The yolk spills upwards, lighting the golden Palo Verde tree branches

and the verdant valley that spreads forth.

The joyful chant of the Cardinal, angel of someone you lost…

someone who prays for you and keeps you safe,

joins the quirky coos of the dove and the quail,

as the perky cactus wren throws back its head, enjoying a cool drink.

When Nature stops writing her script in flowers and trees,

sending music back via bird song,

only then will all be lost.

But, until that time, be aware and send praise.

By Lisbeth Lutz

The Owl, The Wind,

and The End of This

Saw the owl fly the other day

and thought it was a sign

that this will end soon and go away.

But then today, at dawn, the wind blew —

strong — in a most disturbing way.

It howled and moaned and whistled by,

and pulled from my throat,

a despairing sigh.

I knew then my thinking of the owl’s flight

must indeed have been not right.

The wind has made it plain,

and the owl too, if I but knew.

This will go on and on into the night,

riding the wild wind and the owl in flight.

By Syl Rex

MORNING

I’m still

stunned

in a surround sound of songs

a swirling chorus

a symphony of

small feathered ones

darting through the bare branches

and greater ones

startling flapping

rising from the cholla

I’m overwhelmed

healed

the splintered pieces

of the night, patched

I’m whole

cushioned in a warm wrap

redeemed by morning

By Mary DeSmidt

Passing Light

I see his forced smile,

planning his next move.

Why can't I just talk to him,

tell him how I feel?

Every time I get the chance it all seems so surreal.

I forget what I want to say,

my emotions begin to sway.

I lose all of my thoughts,

my stomach twists and turns in knots.

He was meant for me,

will he ever see?

Days seem a lot slower,

I don't think things can get much lower.

Anytime I get a glimpse of light,

someone pulls the blinds more tight.

Will I ever get out of this hole,

when will he quit playing this stupid role?

All faith in love has been lost,

it was the cost of all costs.

Gambled away in this stupid game we play.

Now I patiently wait,

wait for that certain day.

That certain day when the light passes through.

By Serena Rodabaugh

WALKING THE SELVES

wewalk together

you and I

as though we were one

joined in reverence

we trek our path

one to the other

murmuring

I to thou & thou to I

words spoken

in full knowledge

a marriage

of sorts

we have conspired

to build

in full understanding

partners

joined one to each:

can there ever be

a joining such as ours

in this universe?

— or any other?

By VA Levine

THE MAGIC OF GREETING

What can I attempt

today to improve the world,

just a little bit?

I can smile and say "Hello!"

to everyone I meet.

Such a simple thing

can lift somebody's spirit

and give them a hint

to pay it forward in their

own next random encounter.

Thus, the friendly word

will ripple through the hallways

like the waves a stone

makes when dropped into a pond.

And I'll never know how far.

By Richard Ramette

Lyra

There is a kitty named Lyra who roams the streets of LA

but when she's cold or hungry she has a place to stay

Silver Lake is the section of LA this kitty likes to roam

that is because on Micheltorena Street

1818 is sort of her home.

She stands at the door and her sweet face says

Oh please let me in but it won't be longer than five minutes, that she paces to be let out again

She comes for her food and her water and you hope she will stay a bit

but the kitty will make it quite clear that she is wanting to get high on cat nip

This kitty doesn't like strangers and you can pet her if you know her well

but if you're new and try to pet her she will run like a bat out of h...

She thinks she is a great hunter and she brings in her prey in her mouth

but when she shows you her treasure all it does is grosses you out.

When she's tired she will want to come in and sleep on her place on the couch

she then looks like a little angel not someone who would chase a mouse

When she stays you can rub her fur and show her you love her lots

but she will never be a house cat she scratches furniture and won't poo in a box

You could fall in love with this kitty and hope to make her your own

but a cat like Lyra is a free spirit and a free spirit just has to roam.

By Joyce Kaminski

Join the online forum

Tags