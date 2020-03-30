Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Sahuarita Plaza on Nogales Highway, around the corner from Ross and Big Lots.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Clouds

Vaporous minxes that play tag with the sun

as they transform into balloon animals …

tickling my imagination

as I spot a dog … a horse … a dragon.

Then they perform a disappearing act

if by a malevolent magician

as he waves his ominous gray cape

shrouding the sun and recklessly tossing bolts of lightening

that rip thru the sky.

In the storm’s aftermath

they salvage the sun's last rays

swirling cotton-candy fluff that floats on a deep turquoise backdrop

putting themselves to bed in a rainbow coverlet.

The moods of clouds both reflect and affect my vistas

Always mindful to what weather they foretell

Those deceptive shape-shifters

Metaphors of life itself.

By Liz Lutz

End of Day

We went to the canyon in the late afternoon

to see the mountains bathed

in the last light of day.

And as though to retrieve an innocence,

the sky appeared a baby-boy blue

and the clouds a baby-girl pink.

The canyon held us in this moment:

still and silent, observant and watchful.

Our eyes breathed in the nourishment

of a here, a now, and an always,

while a symphony enveloped our souls.

Thusly prepared, we proceeded

into the coming night, bravely trailing

the lengthening shadows

of our lives behind us.

By Syl Rex

Winter's End

There is a time …

as winter ends

when spring begins

and Laps the cold.

where nature tells

of coming change ...

and hints of new

and begs you hold.

That you may see

the color change

from grey to green,

new life unfold.

And as it does,

some are aware,

Life awakens …

your soul beholds

before eyes see

the color change,

spring's essence moves …

your spirit knows.

By C.T. Martin

heads in the clouds

the milky clouds trail through the morning stars

like cream in my coffee

then turn to dark gray platters at dawn

by noon they’re happy

children gathering to play

all puffy and silly

late afternoon is quiet

long layered and serious

just waiting to paint a sunset

By Mary DeSmidt

You and I

Dancing on water

alone

and yet not

alone

you are there

in a breath

to sustain me

as I dance

and in awhile head

for the shore

returning

to a world

lower

than a cloud

of

angels.

By VA Levine

Black Monday 1987

The FSLIC is broke.

The FDIC is up in smoke.

The Dow is down

The exchange is extinct.

The economy is a ship

Waiting to sink.

What do we do,

We cry from our pews?

Who can save our asses?

Came the cry

From today's generation

Of Huddled masses.

By Michael Chernik

Depression

Doldrums...

World glum...

Ho hum...

Where does depression come from?

We often sit in melancholy,

Burdened by perceived follies.

Losing sight, not bearing witness,

While dwelling on our Life’s distresses.

The mind conjectures countless sorrows,

Removing clarity for tomorrow.

Drugs so urgently advocated,

Sensibilities eradicated.

Numbing all internal pain,

Yet deep in sadness we remain.

A blinding loop cyclically forms,

The mind reduced to endless storms.

Excluding nature’s healing force,

The path well hidden to chart new course.

With fears dictating all outcries,

Despair is then what we surmise.

We buy some peace in drug form,

But joyous lives, we still mourn.

Perhaps it’s born from empathy,

For world events or apathy.

Could it be that someday soon,

Our hearts will beat to lift the gloom?

As consciousness must never marry,

Obliging sickness for all to carry.

By Maria Robinson

THE VOICE OF SPRING

I’m weary from the winter

Although there’s something in the air

My thoughts are on the back road

Not the thrill of what’s out there.

Something stirs within me

Yonder mountains beckon, so it seems

Are there voices out there some where

Or are they only in my dreams.

“Come see the field of beauty

I’ve made it just for you.”

It whispers in the dawning

It calls when my day is through.

“Come see this new creation

Let it fill your heart anew

There is beauty, there is rebirth

See it in the morning dew.”

The voice of spring was hidden deep

Beneath the mountain snow

It sprang to life just yesterday

The voice told me I must go.

I found the hidden meadow

Robed in splendor for a king

Its beauty took my breath away

Mountain blossoms bowed to sing.

“Rebirth” it sang out “Rebirth.”

“Your soul has seen this spring

Awash with the Master’s beauty

Praised when the angels’ sing.”

My heart was overflowing

As I turned to go my way

The voice of springtime whispered

So I turned, then knelt to pray.

I look back upon those lofty peaks

The voice of springtime now is still

But the calling brought new life to me

And my springtime heart is full.

I heard, I felt, I saw it and now

My springtime heart is full.

By Marvin Hass

