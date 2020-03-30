Clouds
Vaporous minxes that play tag with the sun
as they transform into balloon animals …
tickling my imagination
as I spot a dog … a horse … a dragon.
Then they perform a disappearing act
if by a malevolent magician
as he waves his ominous gray cape
shrouding the sun and recklessly tossing bolts of lightening
that rip thru the sky.
In the storm’s aftermath
they salvage the sun's last rays
swirling cotton-candy fluff that floats on a deep turquoise backdrop
putting themselves to bed in a rainbow coverlet.
The moods of clouds both reflect and affect my vistas
Always mindful to what weather they foretell
Those deceptive shape-shifters
Metaphors of life itself.
By Liz Lutz
End of Day
We went to the canyon in the late afternoon
to see the mountains bathed
in the last light of day.
And as though to retrieve an innocence,
the sky appeared a baby-boy blue
and the clouds a baby-girl pink.
The canyon held us in this moment:
still and silent, observant and watchful.
Our eyes breathed in the nourishment
of a here, a now, and an always,
while a symphony enveloped our souls.
Thusly prepared, we proceeded
into the coming night, bravely trailing
the lengthening shadows
of our lives behind us.
By Syl Rex
Winter's End
There is a time …
as winter ends
when spring begins
and Laps the cold.
where nature tells
of coming change ...
and hints of new
and begs you hold.
That you may see
the color change
from grey to green,
new life unfold.
And as it does,
some are aware,
Life awakens …
your soul beholds
before eyes see
the color change,
spring's essence moves …
your spirit knows.
By C.T. Martin
heads in the clouds
the milky clouds trail through the morning stars
like cream in my coffee
then turn to dark gray platters at dawn
by noon they’re happy
children gathering to play
all puffy and silly
late afternoon is quiet
long layered and serious
just waiting to paint a sunset
By Mary DeSmidt
You and I
Dancing on water
alone
and yet not
alone
you are there
in a breath
to sustain me
as I dance
and in awhile head
for the shore
returning
to a world
lower
than a cloud
of
angels.
By VA Levine
Black Monday 1987
The FSLIC is broke.
The FDIC is up in smoke.
The Dow is down
The exchange is extinct.
The economy is a ship
Waiting to sink.
What do we do,
We cry from our pews?
Who can save our asses?
Came the cry
From today's generation
Of Huddled masses.
By Michael Chernik
Depression
Doldrums...
World glum...
Ho hum...
Where does depression come from?
We often sit in melancholy,
Burdened by perceived follies.
Losing sight, not bearing witness,
While dwelling on our Life’s distresses.
The mind conjectures countless sorrows,
Removing clarity for tomorrow.
Drugs so urgently advocated,
Sensibilities eradicated.
Numbing all internal pain,
Yet deep in sadness we remain.
A blinding loop cyclically forms,
The mind reduced to endless storms.
Excluding nature’s healing force,
The path well hidden to chart new course.
With fears dictating all outcries,
Despair is then what we surmise.
We buy some peace in drug form,
But joyous lives, we still mourn.
Perhaps it’s born from empathy,
For world events or apathy.
Could it be that someday soon,
Our hearts will beat to lift the gloom?
As consciousness must never marry,
Obliging sickness for all to carry.
By Maria Robinson
THE VOICE OF SPRING
I’m weary from the winter
Although there’s something in the air
My thoughts are on the back road
Not the thrill of what’s out there.
Something stirs within me
Yonder mountains beckon, so it seems
Are there voices out there some where
Or are they only in my dreams.
“Come see the field of beauty
I’ve made it just for you.”
It whispers in the dawning
It calls when my day is through.
“Come see this new creation
Let it fill your heart anew
There is beauty, there is rebirth
See it in the morning dew.”
The voice of spring was hidden deep
Beneath the mountain snow
It sprang to life just yesterday
The voice told me I must go.
I found the hidden meadow
Robed in splendor for a king
Its beauty took my breath away
Mountain blossoms bowed to sing.
“Rebirth” it sang out “Rebirth.”
“Your soul has seen this spring
Awash with the Master’s beauty
Praised when the angels’ sing.”
My heart was overflowing
As I turned to go my way
The voice of springtime whispered
So I turned, then knelt to pray.
I look back upon those lofty peaks
The voice of springtime now is still
But the calling brought new life to me
And my springtime heart is full.
I heard, I felt, I saw it and now
My springtime heart is full.
By Marvin Hass