CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Beyond the Burn

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Colors Spring

Cacti bloom red, yellow, orange

Palo verde gush with yellow-gold

Their canopy, beyond

Foliage green sways in gentle breeze

I think of thee, whom I love

The colors help ease the pain, but

each a reminder of intensity love

The bloom petals fall, my heart aches

I speak, my whispers turn to mist

A mystery, but better to crawl through the muck

than not feel the magic

By Philip Cox

Haiku

Posthumous Gift

A year before her

Death, Teri gave me a gift:

An iris cutting.

Planted in shallow

Pottery bowl, it sure spread.

Now two stalks will bloom.

By Susan Ford

New House

Bare bones rest on blue sky.

One asks . . .

Will you stand against the gales?

Rise above monsoonal gushes?

Shed angry rains?

Cool celestial rays?

Shield from that which seeks harm?

Will you?

WILL YOU?

By Deanna Berglund

The Queen Tree

The Queen reigns in the April valleys,

strewing her micro-orchids, in the breeze.

Her pom-pom branches sway their Queenly hand wave

in a salute to this, the season of renewal.

During the following seasons, she becomes a handmaid,

a willing nurse for baby Saguaros that nestle beneath her sprawling branches.

Her lush green leaves provide life-giving shade to wandering creatures

and a platform for many a nesting bird.

In Spanish, her name means “green stick”.

In English, I call her Queen.

By Lisbeth Lutz

Beyond the Burn

Standing out in the sunrise

Hearts pounding, hands sweating

The weight of the world is heavy

Beyond the burn

Our words and actions blistered to the core

The very heart of us is bleeding out

The agony in defeat is overwhelming

Beyond the burn

What can we do, what can we say

To take back all the injury we created

Can the brokenness heal

Beyond the burn

It takes two to love the scars back into beauty

It takes two souls to rebuild the war zone

It takes two to mend our broken hearts

Beyond the burn

By Lea Dingman

The monsoonal rains

meager but always welcomed

coax open sage blooms.

By Rick Scifres

The Empty Chair

Its photo stirs up my emotions,

Its frame tilts like waves on the ocean.

Years spent there in thoughtful devotion.

Suspending time in slow motion.

Solidifying his weary frame.

A vantage point to watch his games.

As time marched on, and limbs grew lame,

A throne to greet all those who came.

The plush folds of velour seat,

Imbued with DNA so sweet.

So full of memories replete,

And echos, we dare not delete!

It draws my gaze with such grief.

His absence, startles disbelief!

Death stole his laughter like a thief,

But this chair still befits the Chief!

I long to sit upon the empty chair,

Hugs from my dad await me there!

I know the sting will lay me bare,

But on that seat, this sorrow I’ll share.

By Maria Robinson 2020

(in loving memory of my father)

Evening Songs

The day is almost over

Light falling from the sky

We relax on our back patio

The one I love and I

The kind night breeze feels welcome

And the guitar he begins to strum

The song he plays soon calls to me

As I begin to hum

Could we have known when we first wed

That we’d share such simple pleasures

It seems music and love together

Are life’s finest treasures

By Kat Hakanson



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?