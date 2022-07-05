CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Colors Spring
Cacti bloom red, yellow, orange
Palo verde gush with yellow-gold
Their canopy, beyond
Foliage green sways in gentle breeze
I think of thee, whom I love
The colors help ease the pain, but
each a reminder of intensity love
The bloom petals fall, my heart aches
I speak, my whispers turn to mist
A mystery, but better to crawl through the muck
than not feel the magic
By Philip Cox
Haiku
Posthumous Gift
A year before her
Death, Teri gave me a gift:
An iris cutting.
Planted in shallow
Pottery bowl, it sure spread.
Now two stalks will bloom.
By Susan Ford
New House
Bare bones rest on blue sky.
One asks . . .
Will you stand against the gales?
Rise above monsoonal gushes?
Shed angry rains?
Cool celestial rays?
Shield from that which seeks harm?
Will you?
WILL YOU?
By Deanna Berglund
The Queen Tree
The Queen reigns in the April valleys,
strewing her micro-orchids, in the breeze.
Her pom-pom branches sway their Queenly hand wave
in a salute to this, the season of renewal.
During the following seasons, she becomes a handmaid,
a willing nurse for baby Saguaros that nestle beneath her sprawling branches.
Her lush green leaves provide life-giving shade to wandering creatures
and a platform for many a nesting bird.
In Spanish, her name means “green stick”.
In English, I call her Queen.
By Lisbeth Lutz
Beyond the Burn
Standing out in the sunrise
Hearts pounding, hands sweating
The weight of the world is heavy
Beyond the burn
Our words and actions blistered to the core
The very heart of us is bleeding out
The agony in defeat is overwhelming
Beyond the burn
What can we do, what can we say
To take back all the injury we created
Can the brokenness heal
Beyond the burn
It takes two to love the scars back into beauty
It takes two souls to rebuild the war zone
It takes two to mend our broken hearts
Beyond the burn
By Lea Dingman
The monsoonal rains
meager but always welcomed
coax open sage blooms.
By Rick Scifres
The Empty Chair
Its photo stirs up my emotions,
Its frame tilts like waves on the ocean.
Years spent there in thoughtful devotion.
Suspending time in slow motion.
Solidifying his weary frame.
A vantage point to watch his games.
As time marched on, and limbs grew lame,
A throne to greet all those who came.
The plush folds of velour seat,
Imbued with DNA so sweet.
So full of memories replete,
And echos, we dare not delete!
It draws my gaze with such grief.
His absence, startles disbelief!
Death stole his laughter like a thief,
But this chair still befits the Chief!
I long to sit upon the empty chair,
Hugs from my dad await me there!
I know the sting will lay me bare,
But on that seat, this sorrow I’ll share.
By Maria Robinson 2020
(in loving memory of my father)
Evening Songs
The day is almost over
Light falling from the sky
We relax on our back patio
The one I love and I
The kind night breeze feels welcome
And the guitar he begins to strum
The song he plays soon calls to me
As I begin to hum
Could we have known when we first wed
That we’d share such simple pleasures
It seems music and love together
Are life’s finest treasures
By Kat Hakanson