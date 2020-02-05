A Love Thought
Today is filled with hearts and words,
"I love you dear" and "please be mine"
These words, these thoughts, with love in mind
are from couples who have no time
To recall joys of days just passed
and write a poem and make it rhyme
To muse about togetherness
in winter, spring and summertime
To pledge oneself for all of life
through rainy days and when it shines
To hear your voice and kiss your lips,
to feel the warmth … your hand in mine
And when at night we both recline
and I feel your body next to mine
I know I am your Valentine
and you, my love, are truly mine
By C.T. Martin
Beginnings 2020
The silhouetted mountains cut the horizon line
like pinking shears across aqua silk.
Slowly, the sky turns ombre
as it, and I, await the rising of the sun
on a new year … a new decade.
A new beginning softly coos,
like the awakened mourning doves.
I sometimes wish I had the doves shallow thought, to only relying on instinct,
no worries to ponder, no history to muddle past.
But they haven’t the capability to draw pleasure from what they see.
Despite the drawbacks of awareness, of thought and history,
I’ll take my human status, as the trade-off would cut too deep …
as the silhouetted mountains that cut the horizon line this dawn
like pinking shears across aqua silk.
By Lisbeth Lutz
A Blank Sheet of Paper
I am just a blank sheet of paper and I’m pretty nice as you can see
But don’t look at me as I am, but how I can be
Isn’t it amazing? All the world‘s greatest documents started out just like me
With pen in hand, Someone will give me a few strokes
And I’ll soon be sought after by all the folks
Joy and tears may be brought and wars may be fought
All from those few strokes that someone brought.
By Ivan E. Fisher
LOOKING BACK
Did I do enough?
Did I love enough?
Was I kind enough?
Was I generous enough?
It really doesn't matter now.
Do what you can.
Love your family and friends.
Be kind to all.
Be generous with your time and treasure.
The past is gone.
All you have now is the present and the future.
Make it the best that you can.
Enjoy!
By D. Wieb
CLOSE CALL
I almost stepped on her
my morning walk
thinking my thoughts
wrapped in my mind
I remembered that
I forgot to watch for snakes
and there she was
oh! my toes tripped me forward
barely missed her
really?
was that a snake?
hesitated
cautious
stepped back
yes
a young rattler
sleeping
slender as a twig
colored as the path
close call
By Mary DeSmidt
Look
Look there, a roadrunner in my yard
speeding to catch a butterfly
while two golden eagles courting high
act like combat jets fighting in the sky.
By Franklin B. Haber
Forgiveness
Sticks and stones
can break our bones
and words can leave a scar.
So try not to hurt others
by leaving marks that mar.
Try to get along with people
on your path
and not speak with opinions
that cause another wrath.
Just think before you say
and keep a bridle on your tongue,
for words come back to bite you,
So, leave the song unsung.
Don't flare another's temper
or start a flaming fire.
For the tongue's a wild unruly beast
and can cause a forest fire.
Instead, speak truth and love and life
unto people that are lost
and learn to work together
striving for peace, at any cost.
By Wendy Vail Konopka