Suggested Bumper Stickers
(A prose poem. Sort of)
What are you driving at?
Steer around potholes
Shakespeare married an Avon lady
Farmers and cowboys stand hat-to-hat
The parade’s gone by
Freelance grouch inside
Let’s not fight about it
Semi-colons are ungainly
No. Just no.
Support decoupage
Insinuate subtly
Are squirrels happy?
Set no river on fire
Play more whist and euchre
You’re too close
Spell ‘Pneumatic’
Be humble and unpretending
Self-propel
Scratch senior itch
Does your cat kvetch?
Reflect in silent awe!
Excuse the vulgar rich
Bless the mute button
Dogs are people, too
Read Keats
Don’t pet baby bears
Save your breath
Honk if you love licorice
It is what it is
Resist camel-wrestling
By Corky Simpson
SEARCHING FOR HOPE
I am searching for hope
To fill the hole of despair
That is ripping my heart to pieces.
I am finding strength from sisters and brothers
Like me on the same path.
Their chants “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”
“TIME FOR REAL CHANGE ”
Can this be so?
Their faces tell me yes,
Their actions tell me yes,
But history tells me no.
How many more deaths?
How many more inequities?
How many losses, hurts, despairs?
And yet, I see a hand reaching out
I hear a voice of calm
I see a smile, a tear …
A hope … a small hope
Enough, I pray to get through one more day.
By Melinda Louise
Insight at Twilight
The sun dresses the mountains
in flimsy pink nightgowns,
shading daylight to twilight
before turning on starlight,
as I walk two dogs and a cat.
(I call the nightwear flimsy
not as a bit of whimsy,
but because the mountains’ ridges,
their dark, bony edges
pierce black through the rosy gowns.)
Sister and Mister on lead
can be curbed by me, indeed,
while KittyBoy, sans tether,
unfettered altogether,
can scamper about at will.
He runs ahead to create
a trap and he lies in wait
to mew, to pounce, and then veer
as he swats Sister drawing near;
he’s flaunting his liberty,
Yet often the cat will lag
behind us, whine, mew, and nag
until I heed him and halt
as I sense the gestalt
of the need to be free, yet belong.
Then I ask him to stay with us,
and go on our way with us,
for from this tableau I find
that ties do not only bind,
but serve to connect us as well.
By Miriam Burt
BURDEN
As I walked down the road
I was toting a load
In the form of a toad
I will say.
Oh why did I bring it?
Why not just sling it?
Why do I cling it?
I say
So I tossed it away,
it landed in hay.
I did not betray
so I say.
As I walked down the road
relieved of my load
my mind did me goad.
Guilty I say.
So I returned to my crime
and I dug in the grime.
I gave of my time.
So I say
But I found and restored it
Loss couldn't afford it
and I happily record it.
So I say
By Kate Crilly
Loss
Ah So, Mr Moto
what
a masterpiece
you are
arrayed in
your ancient
finery
accepting
all there is with calm
acquiescence:
grand prince dear
one: you are
without peer
in a world of confusion
agony and loss
of cosmic reflection
By VA Levine
WHAT DO I ATTEND TO?
I spend time writing my thoughts
and reading certain books, some for pleasure,
some for their beauty, and I learn from all of them.
I keep up with the news to a moderate extent,
never wanting to bury my head in the sand.
Being organized is my way of life.
I remember birthdays of members of my extended family
as well as those of my friends.
At this time several hover around the age of seventy,
and I like to let them know that they are old enough to be my children.
I spend time with friends who like to deep talk
and when one friend dies, I find another
often younger one.
I cheer young people on to finding
an occupation they love.
I note the injustice I read about and sometimes see
right in front of me.
I started my life playing music and teaching music.
And now I listen to music—for it soothes my mind.
©Margaret Ann Adams
Do You Smell Smoke?
I once told my wife
I wanted to be cremated
she made an appointment for Friday
just kidding
she wouldn't do that
she was frugal and had her own matches.
By Cal Lambert
Untitled
I hear the tractors working up and down the fields
Planting corn and soybeans hoping to up their yield.
Starting early in the morning before the rising sun.
Ending in the moon light, and the stars blinking "right on."
So, this is it with farmers here in the Hoosier-land.
In a few months will be fall and a harvest, oh, so grand!
By Bob Cripe