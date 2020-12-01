CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run the first Wednesday of each month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece..

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Always Wrong

You look at me like I’m insane

to think this is alright for you.

Then walk away with clear disdain.

I swear I don’t know what to do.

We’ve been together 15 years,

and still I cannot get it right.

And now there’s a familiar fear,

that you’ll be cross throughout the night.

How can I do what you desire,

when you can’t say, and I don’t know?

I’ve no idea what you require,

why many times you turn and go.

What’s good today is bad tomorrow.

How am I supposed to guess?

Which brings joy or which brings sorrow?

I’m at a loss; it’s such a mess.

No, I won’t give up or fall apart.

My love for you is that complete.

Yet I do wish, with all my heart,

I knew, dear cat, which food you’d eat.

By Kathleen Vishner

Dear friend

You will not be forgotten

though you are now

aeons away from us

the many you charmed

day in and day out

you will not be forgotten

we grieve your loss

you will not be forgotten

you were the sole

of compassion

the one

who read the signs

we thought were hidden

but you knew and responded

dear friend

you

will not be forgotten.

By VA Levine

Haiku

The coyote howls

In the quiet desert night

Woefully calling

Eerie night time sounds

Do they fade into the wind

Never to be heard

By Kat Hakanson

FUTURE MONARCHS

God should know better

than to permit some humans

to rule other lives.

Very few of us manage

our own lives with good judgement.

Oh, wait! Humans have

free will to spoil everything.

So "Good Humans" must

guide all the rest to behave

with responsibility.

Oh wait! "Bad humans"

have discovered the power

to gain leadership

regardless of their failure

to respect what's good for us.

And that's exactly why

the Human Race won't survive

its stupidity.

The time will come for lions

to truly be "King of Beasts."

By Richard Ramette

A Beautiful Morning

It is a beautiful morning

Oh what marvelous colors

that fill the skies

and reflects the glory

of its creator

who is the source

of all beauty

and the joy of my life

I thank my Lord

for this new day

I look forward to

the surprises my Lord

will bring to me today

Oh how He has blessed me

all the days my life

the blessings keep coming

Our Lord is faithful

in His blessings for me throughout my blessed life

He has given me

By George Riek

Something Smooth This Way Comes

The sky overhead pre-dawn

is a soft gray-blue and

as smooth as a porcelain bowl.

The sight of it is a comforting thing.

It soothes the mind, the thoughts,

easing the conflictions that carry us

through our tumultuous days,

our convoluted conversations,

our inevitable misunderstandings.

As we move under this smooth sky

and over this dry earth,

a new awareness appears, focusing itself.

Realization feels like revelation:

We belong here.

We too are part of this place at this hour.

We have become wanderers of the wilderness,

companions to the quail, jackrabbits, the deer,

who welcome us here with curious eyes,

without the stiffening of fear.

This land, unowned by any of us,

now shared by all of us.

Then, suddenly, as though choreographed,

all eyes turn toward the sun, faithfully rising,

re-glazing the porcelain bowl cerulean,

over all encompassing.

By Syl Rex

Here

Sunset-dressed mountains,

Happy hours and painted lips,

A haven for small dogs,

Senior moments, spreading hips

By Miriam Burt

THINGS LEFT

she texted me,

just to catch up

I guess

short sentences

grandchildren

taxes

late December rain

and the manzanitas in early bloom

the narcissus squeezing through spring weeds

the old plum trees soldiering on

promising again

pools in my eyes

spilling

pictures of my young self

darting nimbly through the forests

hand over hand touching the dark trunks

the bouquet on the kitchen table

the small jars of jam

I said goodby to everything

all the treasures I could not hold

then, her last words

“come back in April, the lilacs will be blooming.”

By Mary DeSmidt

Picking up Trash or

Keeping America Clean

My husband and I, for four years now,

Have walked the desert, marveling how

Along it, folks threw bottles and cans —

At home had they no garbage plans?

Occasionally first, now ’most every day

With grabber and grocery bags, along the way

We sort and recycle things we find;

Here’s a list that comes to mind:

An old dart board that had no darts,

Three spokes and random other bike parts,

Some empty cans of Michelob,

Lilac lint from someone’s robe,

Old eyeglass frames and extra bow,

A yoyo that had no more yo,

Screws and nuts, an occasional bolt,

An empty can from a thing called Jolt,

Plastics from cars whose fenders bent,

Big cardboard boxes to someone sent,

Ponytailers from someone’s head,

Sahuarita Suns that no one’s read,

Thousands of bits of broken glass

That walkers and joggers carefully pass;

Fast food wrappers, with box or bag,

(Even some things that make us gag!)

Wrappers and straws, lids, forks, spoons, cups

Broken collars for someone’s pups,

A tennis shoe, a black flipflop,

Toy cars and trucks, a broken top,

A plastic holder for contact lens,

Parts from mechanical pencils and pens,

Foil wrappers glittering like a gem,

Car registration for RFM,

Blue Solo cups, Fry’s store receipt,

A condom in the middle of a street,

All sizes liquor bottles, a glass syringe,

(We make no judgments about a binge!)

Bud Lite, Modelo, Miller, too,

McDonald’s, McCafe, Dutch Bros brew,

Epic Polar Pop in big styrofoam—

(Do folks litter like this at home?)

We’ve picked up a shattered Corelle plate,

A box from pizza someone ate,

All size batteries, to AAA,

Plastic bags from garbage trucks blown away,

Tootsie pops, ice cream, popsicle sticks,

Cigarette butts and vaping “fix,”

Some lighters that have no more fire,

Even a yellow pacifier.

Expired yard sale signs on box, bag, brick,

Disposable masks and gloves – ick!

At times clothes, a hacksaw blade,

Streamers from a graduation parade,

Bits of packing tape, barbed wire, string,

Why, we’ve found nearly everything!

(We do not pick up doggy poo,

But we’ve met marvelous folks who do!)

We maintained distance from a snake;

We found some cash, but it was fake:

My husband from bushes, with walking stick

Pulled out some bills he pocketed quick.

The twenties didn’t say “Federal Reserve Note;”

On the hundred, someone in Chinese wrote.

He determined it counterfeit ’fore day’s end—

A hundred eighty dollars no one will spend!

On the other hand, I’ve found 26 cents,

Quite spendable, but with nicks and dents.

Of balls we’ve found a wide array;

In our clay pots they’re on display—

Any ball for which there’s a game.

Some folks tell us streets aren’t the same;

They stop and thank us for what we do.

That’s how we’re making a difference, too!

By Sara La Setta

Join the online forum

Tags