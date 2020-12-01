CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Always Wrong
You look at me like I’m insane
to think this is alright for you.
Then walk away with clear disdain.
I swear I don’t know what to do.
We’ve been together 15 years,
and still I cannot get it right.
And now there’s a familiar fear,
that you’ll be cross throughout the night.
How can I do what you desire,
when you can’t say, and I don’t know?
I’ve no idea what you require,
why many times you turn and go.
What’s good today is bad tomorrow.
How am I supposed to guess?
Which brings joy or which brings sorrow?
I’m at a loss; it’s such a mess.
No, I won’t give up or fall apart.
My love for you is that complete.
Yet I do wish, with all my heart,
I knew, dear cat, which food you’d eat.
By Kathleen Vishner
Dear friend
You will not be forgotten
though you are now
aeons away from us
the many you charmed
day in and day out
you will not be forgotten
we grieve your loss
you will not be forgotten
you were the sole
of compassion
the one
who read the signs
we thought were hidden
but you knew and responded
dear friend
you
will not be forgotten.
By VA Levine
Haiku
The coyote howls
In the quiet desert night
Woefully calling
Eerie night time sounds
Do they fade into the wind
Never to be heard
By Kat Hakanson
FUTURE MONARCHS
God should know better
than to permit some humans
to rule other lives.
Very few of us manage
our own lives with good judgement.
Oh, wait! Humans have
free will to spoil everything.
So "Good Humans" must
guide all the rest to behave
with responsibility.
Oh wait! "Bad humans"
have discovered the power
to gain leadership
regardless of their failure
to respect what's good for us.
And that's exactly why
the Human Race won't survive
its stupidity.
The time will come for lions
to truly be "King of Beasts."
By Richard Ramette
A Beautiful Morning
It is a beautiful morning
Oh what marvelous colors
that fill the skies
and reflects the glory
of its creator
who is the source
of all beauty
and the joy of my life
I thank my Lord
for this new day
I look forward to
the surprises my Lord
will bring to me today
Oh how He has blessed me
all the days my life
the blessings keep coming
Our Lord is faithful
in His blessings for me throughout my blessed life
He has given me
By George Riek
Something Smooth This Way Comes
The sky overhead pre-dawn
is a soft gray-blue and
as smooth as a porcelain bowl.
The sight of it is a comforting thing.
It soothes the mind, the thoughts,
easing the conflictions that carry us
through our tumultuous days,
our convoluted conversations,
our inevitable misunderstandings.
As we move under this smooth sky
and over this dry earth,
a new awareness appears, focusing itself.
Realization feels like revelation:
We belong here.
We too are part of this place at this hour.
We have become wanderers of the wilderness,
companions to the quail, jackrabbits, the deer,
who welcome us here with curious eyes,
without the stiffening of fear.
This land, unowned by any of us,
now shared by all of us.
Then, suddenly, as though choreographed,
all eyes turn toward the sun, faithfully rising,
re-glazing the porcelain bowl cerulean,
over all encompassing.
By Syl Rex
Here
Sunset-dressed mountains,
Happy hours and painted lips,
A haven for small dogs,
Senior moments, spreading hips
By Miriam Burt
THINGS LEFT
she texted me,
just to catch up
I guess
short sentences
grandchildren
taxes
late December rain
and the manzanitas in early bloom
the narcissus squeezing through spring weeds
the old plum trees soldiering on
promising again
pools in my eyes
spilling
pictures of my young self
darting nimbly through the forests
hand over hand touching the dark trunks
the bouquet on the kitchen table
the small jars of jam
I said goodby to everything
all the treasures I could not hold
then, her last words
“come back in April, the lilacs will be blooming.”
By Mary DeSmidt
Picking up Trash or
Keeping America Clean
My husband and I, for four years now,
Have walked the desert, marveling how
Along it, folks threw bottles and cans —
At home had they no garbage plans?
Occasionally first, now ’most every day
With grabber and grocery bags, along the way
We sort and recycle things we find;
Here’s a list that comes to mind:
An old dart board that had no darts,
Three spokes and random other bike parts,
Some empty cans of Michelob,
Lilac lint from someone’s robe,
Old eyeglass frames and extra bow,
A yoyo that had no more yo,
Screws and nuts, an occasional bolt,
An empty can from a thing called Jolt,
Plastics from cars whose fenders bent,
Big cardboard boxes to someone sent,
Ponytailers from someone’s head,
Sahuarita Suns that no one’s read,
Thousands of bits of broken glass
That walkers and joggers carefully pass;
Fast food wrappers, with box or bag,
(Even some things that make us gag!)
Wrappers and straws, lids, forks, spoons, cups
Broken collars for someone’s pups,
A tennis shoe, a black flipflop,
Toy cars and trucks, a broken top,
A plastic holder for contact lens,
Parts from mechanical pencils and pens,
Foil wrappers glittering like a gem,
Car registration for RFM,
Blue Solo cups, Fry’s store receipt,
A condom in the middle of a street,
All sizes liquor bottles, a glass syringe,
(We make no judgments about a binge!)
Bud Lite, Modelo, Miller, too,
McDonald’s, McCafe, Dutch Bros brew,
Epic Polar Pop in big styrofoam—
(Do folks litter like this at home?)
We’ve picked up a shattered Corelle plate,
A box from pizza someone ate,
All size batteries, to AAA,
Plastic bags from garbage trucks blown away,
Tootsie pops, ice cream, popsicle sticks,
Cigarette butts and vaping “fix,”
Some lighters that have no more fire,
Even a yellow pacifier.
Expired yard sale signs on box, bag, brick,
Disposable masks and gloves – ick!
At times clothes, a hacksaw blade,
Streamers from a graduation parade,
Bits of packing tape, barbed wire, string,
Why, we’ve found nearly everything!
(We do not pick up doggy poo,
But we’ve met marvelous folks who do!)
We maintained distance from a snake;
We found some cash, but it was fake:
My husband from bushes, with walking stick
Pulled out some bills he pocketed quick.
The twenties didn’t say “Federal Reserve Note;”
On the hundred, someone in Chinese wrote.
He determined it counterfeit ’fore day’s end—
A hundred eighty dollars no one will spend!
On the other hand, I’ve found 26 cents,
Quite spendable, but with nicks and dents.
Of balls we’ve found a wide array;
In our clay pots they’re on display—
Any ball for which there’s a game.
Some folks tell us streets aren’t the same;
They stop and thank us for what we do.
That’s how we’re making a difference, too!
By Sara La Setta