Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Kaleidoscope of Delight

Walk through the open door

Into the kaleidoscope of delight.

Take a deep breath - take it all in.

Walk through the open door

Into a natural world of shapes and colors.

The cactus, the penstemon, and the daisy too.

Walk through the open door

Into the adventure of nature

The quail, the finch, and sweet Anna Hummingbird.

Walk through the open door

Into the kaleidoscope of enchantment...

The thrill of new life, the pleasure of space,

and the charm of the natural.

By Tonia Lauer

WHEN YOU CAN SEE

We walked down the mountain road

with hairpin curves, from Mt. Crested Butte

to the little village of Crested Butte,

our destination The Bakery for a special treat.

As the road twisted, my eyes caught

a view of the village far below,

and I commented to him,

“When you can see where you’re going

it doesn’t seem to take so long to get there.”

And then I was tickled at the profound statement

that had poured forth from my long-life experience

of planning ahead.

©Margaret Ann Adams

Home From McGee

Driving home from McGee Ranch

after a cloudless sunset,

the desert welcomes the blanket of night.

In the west, the mountains are etched

against a bright sky of leaving light.

To the east, the Santa Ritas become

dreamlike, then ghostlike, then hidden

behind the closing doors of dark.

All is magical. Stars begin to show.

An owl appears like a cat upon a pole.

A love song plays within our minds.

And our hearts swell and lift and glide,

like the owl now in flight,

dissolving into night.

By Syl Rex

Improving With Age

I feel the urge to speculate

on our need to enhance and decorate

all that on the surface lies —

our hair and body, face and eyes.

Age spots we cover with a soft brush

dipped in light powder, then in bright blush.

Lashes and lids are framed in black ink,

thinning lips painted full, lush, and pink.

Hair dyes and rinses do their best

to camouflage gray, highlight the rest.

And if we find that we have the cash

it’s off to Costa Rica we dash

to offload loose jowls, tighten the skin

on upper arms, tummy, eyelids, and chin.

In short, we do all that we can do

to improve upon the outside view.

And yet I wonder if it isn’t true

that there’s a greater need to renew

our minds and hearts,— what’s living inside —

and put mere skin-deep upgrades aside.

By Miriam Burt

SUBTLE BEAUTY

They're all around us,

ignored little beauties that

deserve a spotlight,

in some cases a photo,

in others tanka verses.

Today's example

uses both viewpoints,

a glamour photo

with tanka commentary

joined in pleasant company.

What a charming quirk

of physiology is

the little philtrum,

beautifully displayed here

by Ms. Anya Taylor-Joy.

It's between her nose

and the lovely Cupid's Bow

of her upper lip.

Its subtle attractiveness

is this dimple's only forte

And Anya's piercing

eyes also have a mystique

that's captivating,

as is that wave of brown hair

and those hands, sensing Checkmate!

From The Queen's Gambit,

as she dares the World's Chess Champ

to counter her move.

A wonderful complex film that gave her career a boost.

tanka by Richard Ramette

Wisdom

it wasn't a mountain but a high hill

crowned with tall pines and surrounded

by them for miles and miles

he sat there cross legged

like every guru in every cartoon

and his hair was just as long

but instead of a ratty robe he was dressed

in blue jeans and a ratty sweatshirt

yes, he had sandals on his feet

a pair of binoculars by his side

and with regularity he lifted them to his eyes

and scanned the trees for the birds

whose voices filled the otherwise empty air

and he would smile and make a note

on a small yellow pad recording

not his guests but his hosts

he was in their land and proud of it

proud that they welcomed him

were very aware of him

and tolerated his existence

he greeted my presence with a smile

"Can the Packers win this year?" I asked

he looked around him at his world

shrugged and whispered, "I don't care"

I went back down the hill having found pure truth.

By Grandpa Cal Lambert

FLIBBERTIGIBBET

Is everyone

Speed-talking

Or am I not

Hearing as fast

As I used to?

Bits and pieces

Shards of speech

I make out

Make no sense

I tried bookmarks

In my brain

But they got

Scorched —

A blaze of phrases

Raises palaver

To such a speed

Ihearlikethis

When I hear at all

The audacity!

What's the spoken

Speed limit anyhow?

By Corky Simpson

A Metamorphosis

Emerging from its cocoon

my creative spirit struggles to be free.

Questioning, challenging, searching,

My own truth evolving as I

individually defines myself.

A journey of wonder and discovery

an evoking of my inner muse,

Myself.

Perhaps nonconfomist.

Perhaps unpopular

My ideas at last expressed.

Dancing to my own song.

Finding a rhythm in my difference,

I search for new partners

to partake in my choreography.

Uncommon artists exchanging more than steps.

Approaching visibility on an

otherwise invisible planet,

becoming significant at these

insignificant points in time,

celebrating my reality in the

unreality of our “real world.”

This is evolution, this is progress

This is the process

of being and becoming,

of today and tomorrow,

of complacency and passion.

By C.A. Lash



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?