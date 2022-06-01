Kaleidoscope of Delight
Walk through the open door
Into the kaleidoscope of delight.
Take a deep breath - take it all in.
Walk through the open door
Into a natural world of shapes and colors.
The cactus, the penstemon, and the daisy too.
Walk through the open door
Into the adventure of nature
The quail, the finch, and sweet Anna Hummingbird.
Walk through the open door
Into the kaleidoscope of enchantment...
The thrill of new life, the pleasure of space,
and the charm of the natural.
By Tonia Lauer
WHEN YOU CAN SEE
We walked down the mountain road
with hairpin curves, from Mt. Crested Butte
to the little village of Crested Butte,
our destination The Bakery for a special treat.
As the road twisted, my eyes caught
a view of the village far below,
and I commented to him,
“When you can see where you’re going
it doesn’t seem to take so long to get there.”
And then I was tickled at the profound statement
that had poured forth from my long-life experience
of planning ahead.
©Margaret Ann Adams
Home From McGee
Driving home from McGee Ranch
after a cloudless sunset,
the desert welcomes the blanket of night.
In the west, the mountains are etched
against a bright sky of leaving light.
To the east, the Santa Ritas become
dreamlike, then ghostlike, then hidden
behind the closing doors of dark.
All is magical. Stars begin to show.
An owl appears like a cat upon a pole.
A love song plays within our minds.
And our hearts swell and lift and glide,
like the owl now in flight,
dissolving into night.
By Syl Rex
Improving With Age
I feel the urge to speculate
on our need to enhance and decorate
all that on the surface lies —
our hair and body, face and eyes.
Age spots we cover with a soft brush
dipped in light powder, then in bright blush.
Lashes and lids are framed in black ink,
thinning lips painted full, lush, and pink.
Hair dyes and rinses do their best
to camouflage gray, highlight the rest.
And if we find that we have the cash
it’s off to Costa Rica we dash
to offload loose jowls, tighten the skin
on upper arms, tummy, eyelids, and chin.
In short, we do all that we can do
to improve upon the outside view.
And yet I wonder if it isn’t true
that there’s a greater need to renew
our minds and hearts,— what’s living inside —
and put mere skin-deep upgrades aside.
By Miriam Burt
SUBTLE BEAUTY
They're all around us,
ignored little beauties that
deserve a spotlight,
in some cases a photo,
in others tanka verses.
Today's example
uses both viewpoints,
a glamour photo
with tanka commentary
joined in pleasant company.
What a charming quirk
of physiology is
the little philtrum,
beautifully displayed here
by Ms. Anya Taylor-Joy.
It's between her nose
and the lovely Cupid's Bow
of her upper lip.
Its subtle attractiveness
is this dimple's only forte
And Anya's piercing
eyes also have a mystique
that's captivating,
as is that wave of brown hair
and those hands, sensing Checkmate!
From The Queen's Gambit,
as she dares the World's Chess Champ
to counter her move.
A wonderful complex film that gave her career a boost.
tanka by Richard Ramette
Wisdom
it wasn't a mountain but a high hill
crowned with tall pines and surrounded
by them for miles and miles
he sat there cross legged
like every guru in every cartoon
and his hair was just as long
but instead of a ratty robe he was dressed
in blue jeans and a ratty sweatshirt
yes, he had sandals on his feet
a pair of binoculars by his side
and with regularity he lifted them to his eyes
and scanned the trees for the birds
whose voices filled the otherwise empty air
and he would smile and make a note
on a small yellow pad recording
not his guests but his hosts
he was in their land and proud of it
proud that they welcomed him
were very aware of him
and tolerated his existence
he greeted my presence with a smile
"Can the Packers win this year?" I asked
he looked around him at his world
shrugged and whispered, "I don't care"
I went back down the hill having found pure truth.
By Grandpa Cal Lambert
FLIBBERTIGIBBET
Is everyone
Speed-talking
Or am I not
Hearing as fast
As I used to?
Bits and pieces
Shards of speech
I make out
Make no sense
I tried bookmarks
In my brain
But they got
Scorched —
A blaze of phrases
Raises palaver
To such a speed
Ihearlikethis
When I hear at all
The audacity!
What's the spoken
Speed limit anyhow?
By Corky Simpson
A Metamorphosis
Emerging from its cocoon
my creative spirit struggles to be free.
Questioning, challenging, searching,
My own truth evolving as I
individually defines myself.
A journey of wonder and discovery
an evoking of my inner muse,
Myself.
Perhaps nonconfomist.
Perhaps unpopular
My ideas at last expressed.
Dancing to my own song.
Finding a rhythm in my difference,
I search for new partners
to partake in my choreography.
Uncommon artists exchanging more than steps.
Approaching visibility on an
otherwise invisible planet,
becoming significant at these
insignificant points in time,
celebrating my reality in the
unreality of our “real world.”
This is evolution, this is progress
This is the process
of being and becoming,
of today and tomorrow,
of complacency and passion.
By C.A. Lash