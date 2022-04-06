Purchase Access

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

REEL- ISTIC

The Majestic, the Ritz

Roxy, Lyric and Regent

Movie houses of my youth

But so much more

Classrooms of classic

Entertainment and Stars

First the Westerns ––

Roy and Gene, Hoppy and Wild Bill

Then the tough guys ––

Bogie, Raft and Cagney

And comedy features

Slapstick and cartoons

Laurel & Hardy, Abbott and Costello

Bugs Bunny, Porky and Popeye

What did we learn?

Well, good guys rode pretty horses

Detectives packed

Snub-nose pistols

Laurel & Hardy spilled the paint

Bugs talked Brooklynese

And Popeye ate spinach (yuck)

We left our worries outside

The ticket booth knowing

Homework could wait

Till tomorrow.

By Corky Simpson

Untitled

From my recliner

I watch the sunlight fading

on my kitchen wall.

Mountains are welcoming Sol

while night magic blinks awake.

“And now the purple

dusk of twilight time steals across

the meadows of my heart.”

Once again, I realize I've lived yet another day.

I try not to think

of things I've blithely ignored.

Maybe tomorrow

will bring me a renewed chance

to do what needs to be done.

And so, I brighten

at the prospect of having

good reasons to wake. "Never go to bed with a

completed Things-To-Do list!"

tanka by Richard Ramette

Survival of the Sweetest

On Earth, our birthplace,

for all lives under its sun,

nature shields sweetness.

Flowers have thorns, puppies teeth,

and kittens unsheath sharp claws.

a tanka by Miriam Burt

The Golden Strand

There's been songs of the yellow ribbon

and some of the black velvet band,

I don't think I've ever heard sung

of the pearls on a golden strand.

She wore them only on Sunday

and her dress was black as the night,

so the pearls and the gold stood out

as an evening star so bright.

She didn't wear them as a trophy

nor as spoils of a battle won

but to honor the man of a summer

whom she knew when she was young.

Like summer men around the world

he loved and left her there,

she never speaks of the time that was

nor the man and the memories they share.

So sing your songs of other things

than the pearls on a golden strand,

those were happier days for her

who hopes you can understand.

By Grandpa Cal Lambert

Untitled

I sit back

And I relax

And watch the Kute TV

Whatever happens

I surely know that

God take care of me

I ask, I trust, I contemplate

I do my chores

I meditate...

The sadness sometimes

overwhelms me

I praise the Helpers

that I see …

The day will come

When we'll all be free!

By Bev Duncan

Desert Flower

Diva of the desert,

Perched on your prickly stage,

Swirling your red skirt

Like a flamenco dancer

In the shimmering desert heat,

The staccato beat of castanets

Keep time with your joyous “oles,”

A saucy retort to thorns and sun.

You, my desert flower,

Are no shrinking violet.

You are the hot, insistent call

To all that is wild in me.

By Elizabeth Parks

WHEN COUPLES TALK

That trip we took

across New Mexico

where we stopped to eat

and I asked for a Caesar salad without the dressing

and the server said, “B-b-b-but then it wouldn’t be a Caesar salad—

where I found the bracelet to replace the one

that was stolen at the Miami airport.

We talked about having to leave our home with the beautiful view

to go to our office every workday.

And then we started to talk about moving the office

from Tucson Blvd to our home—if Tim could do some remodeling.

And that’s the way things evolve sometimes

as couples talk when they drive across a state.

©Margaret Ann Adams

To my Wild Rose

A wild rose was once

A thorn not to flaunt.

Till water and sun,

Brought bloom like none.

A color so brilliant

With scent so resilient..

Birds dare not resist,

Where bees hold their trysts.

The bush held her dear,

Until suddenly clear,

The prized flower of all,

Let her petals befall.

Nature’s clear course,

Is to unfurl her force,

So others may know,

How wild roses Grow.

By Maria Robinson



Did You Know?

In 1984, Robert and Walter Wick, owners of Green Valley News parent company Wick Communications, established the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University.

The center has a vast online presence with exhibits, instruction and sharing. You can get there at: www.kent.edu/wick.