REEL- ISTIC
The Majestic, the Ritz
Roxy, Lyric and Regent
Movie houses of my youth
But so much more
Classrooms of classic
Entertainment and Stars
First the Westerns ––
Roy and Gene, Hoppy and Wild Bill
Then the tough guys ––
Bogie, Raft and Cagney
And comedy features
Slapstick and cartoons
Laurel & Hardy, Abbott and Costello
Bugs Bunny, Porky and Popeye
What did we learn?
Well, good guys rode pretty horses
Detectives packed
Snub-nose pistols
Laurel & Hardy spilled the paint
Bugs talked Brooklynese
And Popeye ate spinach (yuck)
We left our worries outside
The ticket booth knowing
Homework could wait
Till tomorrow.
By Corky Simpson
Untitled
From my recliner
I watch the sunlight fading
on my kitchen wall.
Mountains are welcoming Sol
while night magic blinks awake.
“And now the purple
dusk of twilight time steals across
the meadows of my heart.”
Once again, I realize I've lived yet another day.
I try not to think
of things I've blithely ignored.
Maybe tomorrow
will bring me a renewed chance
to do what needs to be done.
And so, I brighten
at the prospect of having
good reasons to wake. "Never go to bed with a
completed Things-To-Do list!"
tanka by Richard Ramette
Survival of the Sweetest
On Earth, our birthplace,
for all lives under its sun,
nature shields sweetness.
Flowers have thorns, puppies teeth,
and kittens unsheath sharp claws.
a tanka by Miriam Burt
The Golden Strand
There's been songs of the yellow ribbon
and some of the black velvet band,
I don't think I've ever heard sung
of the pearls on a golden strand.
She wore them only on Sunday
and her dress was black as the night,
so the pearls and the gold stood out
as an evening star so bright.
She didn't wear them as a trophy
nor as spoils of a battle won
but to honor the man of a summer
whom she knew when she was young.
Like summer men around the world
he loved and left her there,
she never speaks of the time that was
nor the man and the memories they share.
So sing your songs of other things
than the pearls on a golden strand,
those were happier days for her
who hopes you can understand.
By Grandpa Cal Lambert
Untitled
I sit back
And I relax
And watch the Kute TV
Whatever happens
I surely know that
God take care of me
I ask, I trust, I contemplate
I do my chores
I meditate...
The sadness sometimes
overwhelms me
I praise the Helpers
that I see …
The day will come
When we'll all be free!
By Bev Duncan
Desert Flower
Diva of the desert,
Perched on your prickly stage,
Swirling your red skirt
Like a flamenco dancer
In the shimmering desert heat,
The staccato beat of castanets
Keep time with your joyous “oles,”
A saucy retort to thorns and sun.
You, my desert flower,
Are no shrinking violet.
You are the hot, insistent call
To all that is wild in me.
By Elizabeth Parks
WHEN COUPLES TALK
That trip we took
across New Mexico
where we stopped to eat
and I asked for a Caesar salad without the dressing
and the server said, “B-b-b-but then it wouldn’t be a Caesar salad—
where I found the bracelet to replace the one
that was stolen at the Miami airport.
We talked about having to leave our home with the beautiful view
to go to our office every workday.
And then we started to talk about moving the office
from Tucson Blvd to our home—if Tim could do some remodeling.
And that’s the way things evolve sometimes
as couples talk when they drive across a state.
©Margaret Ann Adams
To my Wild Rose
A wild rose was once
A thorn not to flaunt.
Till water and sun,
Brought bloom like none.
A color so brilliant
With scent so resilient..
Birds dare not resist,
Where bees hold their trysts.
The bush held her dear,
Until suddenly clear,
The prized flower of all,
Let her petals befall.
Nature’s clear course,
Is to unfurl her force,
So others may know,
How wild roses Grow.
By Maria Robinson