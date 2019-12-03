OUCH
Sewing instead of taking my afternoon nap
I yawned causing the sharp needle
To prick my gnarled finger
Aha my charming prince must be on his way
Bringing true love’s awakening kiss
He’s late
Short legs perhaps
Do I want him
A woman of my great age
Can easily handle little pricks
By Fran Fisher
No Stress
OK, I know that I'm old
But yet I've often been told
"You're looking really good."
Do people say this just because they think they should?
I sure have lived a lot of life and had my share of peace and strife
And cannot adequately measure the support and joy that still comes from my very dear wife.
My two daughters and my son stand out in any crowd,
They make me so happy and justifiably proud
That I could easily walk on a soft white cloud.
Our lovely grandchildren's pictures are displayed throughout our place.
We'd show a lot more if only we had the space.
What has happened, what brought me to this stage?
Could it be a result of my rather advanced age?
I felt amazed when I celebrated eighty years
And went through the normal concerns and fears.
Now that I've reached ninety I no longer feel stressed
Because, whether or not I deserve it, I have been truly blessed.
By Jerry Belenker
There I Am
I am looking at a tattered and
worn 1930s family photo album
where I find a photo of me when
I was six or seven
it is summer on an Iowa farm
because that's the only place
I ever was when I was six or seven
I am barefoot, wearing bib overalls,
no shirt grinning
sporting a bowl haircut parted in the middle
pointing a toy six-shooter at the camera
What am I thinking?
What do I know?
Who is holding the camera?
height of the Great Depression
cares are for others
I am smiling and look happy
not a worry in the world
the shadows tell me the sun is high
plenty of time before chores
By Cal Lambert
CONTEMPLATION
We drift through our lives
regularly inventing
new versions of self.
Many of these new-found "selves"
are just something to try out.
All living humans
enjoy this to some degree
and therefore enjoy
the “liveliness” of living
in an exploring manner.
The options dwindle
as one's hair becomes silver.
That's when we each ask,
"What can I possibly do
with this surfeit of leisure?"
Having accepted
that death is like a stopped clock
with a snapped mainspring,
I realize that my last
tick-tocks are precious to me.
I calmly treasure
the relaxed state of musing
about those moments
in peaceful contemplation
of how to express them well.
I like to reckon
that capturing my day dreams
in tanka verses
is worthwhile for the moment
and good for my legacy.
I suspect it's rare
for nonagenarians
to leave behind
records of their final thoughts
as amateur poetry.
But writing in verse
somehow helps me clarify
confusing ideas
that an aging mind "plays with"
while its pendulum winds down.
By Richard Ramette
Coyote Contempt
out from orchard cover
they crossed the river east
into the waning moonlight
to glimpse upon the beast
approaching in the distance
upright ears they’ve heard
with warnings of its coming
a disturbance is assured
iron tracks upon the earth
shining brightly on this night
the ground begins to tremble
and instincts call for flight
but deep within their nostrils
the smell of diesel foul
had nature find within them
the makings of a how-how-howl-l-l-l-l
By Don Gregory French
Them Ain’t Mountains!
South we drove from Tucson to Nogales,
'Ninety six was the year.
“Why would anyone want to live,” I mused,
“With fake mountains so awfully near?”
Mile after mile of geometric tailings.
Pyramids belong in Egypt, not in AZ.
Wedding cake tiers without celebration —
No, this place would not be for me.
Fast forward to the year twenty sixteen:
What? Green Valley is now our home!
Four more tiers added, yes, sunsets are sooner,
But surprisingly contented we’ve become.
The Valley of Green isn’t green, very much
But lo! what a sweep going east.
First named “Long Mountains” they were —
Now the Santa Ritas — our daily feast.
Look east, old folks, from which we’ve mostly come.
Recognize there’s nothing that we lack.
Simmer in the hot tub, absorb true mountains
And know the mine pits, yes, they have our back.
By Marilyn Jaeger
Christmas Dilemma
My head is spinning like a top on a string.
I can't seem to remember if I've done everything.
Are the gifts all wrapped with ribbons and bows?
I really think so, but God only knows.
So what do I do?
I think about you.
The stockings are hung, but there are lights to be strung.
The cards are half done, and the baking's begun.
So what do I do?
I think about you.
I've got tinsel in my hair and flour on my nose,
And I can't seem to remember where this holly wreath goes.
Did I plug in old Rudolph so his nose really glows?
So what do I do?
I think about you.
I should put the star on the top of the tree
And make some more pies; we'll need more than three.
Yes, Christmas draws near, and the world's full of cheer,
But my heart is blue just because you're not here.
So what should I do?
I'll think about you.
By Joey Thompson
Shew Biz
The famous Incognito.
Benito Incognito.
And do you know what happened to him?
No one does know.
That's why they named Incognito
After Benito.
He was the best there was.
Just don't loan him
Your pen!
By Michael Chernik
Cookie Man
I bragged to my aging brother, about a good, good longtime friend.
Explaining how we’d traveled, roads, over hills, and round the bend.
I said his name was Keith, and he sold products on a route.
Told of things we had in common, and stuff we cared about.
But age plays dirty tricks on folks, and brother lost the name.
I repeated how Keith sold cookies, and that fact might be his fame.
So years flowed by and visits ebbed, the distance was the thing.
But brother would search his mind, and then very happily he’d sing.
How’s your friend the cookie man? Gosh — I can’t recall his name.
You guys still friends and share a drink, darn — I can’t recall his name.
I’d retell my tales of Keith and I, old brother would smile and wink.
He’d say he’d had good friends also, thou nary a one would drink.
Six months later we would talk, again his memory he would scan.
And ask his often spoke phrase, How’s what’s his name, the cookie man?
I think old brother figured it out, if the same stories I then told.
We’re happy ones and full of fun, he could measure up our gold.
He would hear of our bonds, and figure out everything was fine.
How’s the cookie man, for him was more than just a simple line.
By Richard Cox