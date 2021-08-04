Old Memories
Fresh flowers cannot long survive.
They do not flourish, do not thrive.
Though housed with love and care in vases,
receiving reflected sunlit embraces,
they’re rootless, soil-less, beyond the sight
and nurturing reach of direct sunlight.
So the flowers fade, then shrivel and drop
their lonely petals on the table top.
Old memories though, don’t seem to die,
however doggedly you try.
You thrust them in a jar or pot,
or bury them beyond all thought.
Yet, somehow, stowed, and out of sight,
deprived of all they need for life,
they seem to feed on nothing more
than whatever gave them life before.
And so, though lacking light or air,
they bloom and blossom, everywhere.
Planted, rooted, in the mind,
your past and present, intertwined,
leaving little room, it seems
for newer, fresher hopes and dreams.
Enduring beyond all outside force:
With you forever, your water, your source.
By Miriam Burt
CHARLIE
Gone
and
yet
still present
You were the one
the composer
of our many days
around the table
and you
remain the one
adored
and unforgotten
still the presenter
and listener
the one
with the utmost
compassion
the most love
shown and carried
within your open embrace
I salute you
master
of all who sat within
your arms
You will live with us
through the days
that carry us along
with the melody of your song.
By VA Levine
San Cayetano
“What is the name of that mountain, Hans?”
we asked the realtor hosting the open house
as we stood looking south from the back patio.
His words were soft and low,
as though more thought than spoken.
“That is San Cayetano.
I live not far and look at it everyday.
I hope it will be the last sight I ever see.”
His words became the breeze
and floated like clouds drifting free.
We heard some time later that, indeed,
it was among what last he saw.
We know nothing other of him than this,
this expression of affection
for a mountain and this place.
But if we could, we would tell him:
We look at it too, Hans, everyday.
Everyday for you, for you. Thank you.
By Syl Rex
COMFORT
One scene of my childhood
that comforts me
is my mother darning socks
with her darning basket on her lap,
a sock stretched over her carved wooden darning egg,
as she sits in her armless rocker
down in the cool basement room
singing:
“There’s a land that is fairer than day.
And by faith we can see it afar;
For the Father waits over the way
To prepare us a dwelling place there.
In the sweet by and by,
We shall meet on that beautiful shore;
In the sweet by and by,
We shall meet on that beautiful shore.”
By Margaret Ann Adams
UNTITLED
It’s a great day for for a hike
Around the pond and down the pike
Or if I had thought this through
Taken my bicycle built for two.
If I had planned this a little sooner
Could have ridden my motor scooter
Maybe I should keep this all in my mind
Just stay cozy in bed and save my behind.
By Bob Cripe
A Speck in Time
My years are many
from my point of view
but they’re merely
a speck in time
compared to
the many years ago
when you created
the Earth and all living things
as well as the endless universe
with all the stars and planets.
I realize how insignificant I am
when compared to all
that You created.
I’m amazed to learn
that you know and love
insignificant me.
For I am but a speck of dust compared to the vastness of space.
I’m amazed to learn
that you know every hair on my head and love me as an individual.
It’s amazing to learn
that know and love me
for I am but a speck of dust compared to the rest of space.
Thank you Lord
for your love for me.
Amen
By George Riek
KALEIDOSCOPE
My life
Is a Kaleidoscope of colorful images,
shifting spaces. and broken pieces
There is no symmetry within the circle;
each part separate from from the other
yet bonded together.
I see through a narrow lens struggling
to hold onto a view that keeps changing
in spite of my effort
to keep a grip
Just a slight
movement on my part
causes me to lose sight of a picture
that can never be recaptured.
Memory is scattered
into a thousand pieces
I try… but recall only a few
All are lost and forgotten
none will remain
I keep turning the wheel
My sight blurred by pain ...
By Jan Ingram Smith
Ps and a couple Qs
it’s always with me a
Part of me now a
Pest
Particularly when I’m
Passive I
Ponder the future I
Persist in the
Present
Peace a
Personal
Pursuit a
Plan yes! what? A
Path
Procedures?
Pills?
Phooey just
Pain
By Mary DeSmidt