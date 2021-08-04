Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Old Memories

Fresh flowers cannot long survive.

They do not flourish, do not thrive.

Though housed with love and care in vases,

receiving reflected sunlit embraces,

they’re rootless, soil-less, beyond the sight

and nurturing reach of direct sunlight.

So the flowers fade, then shrivel and drop

their lonely petals on the table top.

Old memories though, don’t seem to die,

however doggedly you try.

You thrust them in a jar or pot,

or bury them beyond all thought.

Yet, somehow, stowed, and out of sight,

deprived of all they need for life,

they seem to feed on nothing more

than whatever gave them life before.

And so, though lacking light or air,

they bloom and blossom, everywhere.

Planted, rooted, in the mind,

your past and present, intertwined,

leaving little room, it seems

for newer, fresher hopes and dreams.

Enduring beyond all outside force:

With you forever, your water, your source.

By Miriam Burt

CHARLIE

Gone

and

yet

still present

You were the one

the composer

of our many days

around the table

and you

remain the one

adored

and unforgotten

still the presenter

and listener

the one

with the utmost

compassion

the most love

shown and carried

within your open embrace

I salute you

master

of all who sat within

your arms

You will live with us

through the days

that carry us along

with the melody of your song.

By VA Levine

San Cayetano

“What is the name of that mountain, Hans?”

we asked the realtor hosting the open house

as we stood looking south from the back patio.

His words were soft and low,

as though more thought than spoken.

“That is San Cayetano.

I live not far and look at it everyday.

I hope it will be the last sight I ever see.”

His words became the breeze

and floated like clouds drifting free.

We heard some time later that, indeed,

it was among what last he saw.

We know nothing other of him than this,

this expression of affection

for a mountain and this place.

But if we could, we would tell him:

We look at it too, Hans, everyday.

Everyday for you, for you. Thank you.

By Syl Rex

COMFORT

One scene of my childhood

that comforts me

is my mother darning socks

with her darning basket on her lap,

a sock stretched over her carved wooden darning egg,

as she sits in her armless rocker

down in the cool basement room

singing:

“There’s a land that is fairer than day.

And by faith we can see it afar;

For the Father waits over the way

To prepare us a dwelling place there.

In the sweet by and by,

We shall meet on that beautiful shore;

In the sweet by and by,

We shall meet on that beautiful shore.”

Lyrics courtesy of Internet

By Margaret Ann Adams

UNTITLED

It’s a great day for for a hike

Around the pond and down the pike

Or if I had thought this through

Taken my bicycle built for two.

If I had planned this a little sooner

Could have ridden my motor scooter

Maybe I should keep this all in my mind

Just stay cozy in bed and save my behind.

By Bob Cripe

A Speck in Time

My years are many

from my point of view

but they’re merely

a speck in time

compared to

the many years ago

when you created

the Earth and all living things

as well as the endless universe

with all the stars and planets.

I realize how insignificant I am

when compared to all

that You created.

I’m amazed to learn

that you know and love

insignificant me.

For I am but a speck of dust compared to the vastness of space.

I’m amazed to learn

that you know every hair on my head and love me as an individual.

It’s amazing to learn

that know and love me

for I am but a speck of dust compared to the rest of space.

Thank you Lord

for your love for me.

Amen

By George Riek

KALEIDOSCOPE

My life

Is a Kaleidoscope of colorful images,

shifting spaces. and broken pieces

There is no symmetry within the circle;

each part separate from from the other

yet bonded together.

I see through a narrow lens struggling

to hold onto a view that keeps changing

in spite of my effort

to keep a grip

Just a slight

movement on my part

causes me to lose sight of a picture

that can never be recaptured.

Memory is scattered

into a thousand pieces

I try… but recall only a few

All are lost and forgotten

none will remain

I keep turning the wheel

My sight blurred by pain ...

By Jan Ingram Smith

Ps and a couple Qs

it’s always with me a

Part of me now a

Pest

Particularly when I’m

Passive I

Ponder the future I

Persist in the

Present

Peace a

Personal

Pursuit a

Plan yes! what? A

Path

Procedures?

Pills?

Phooey just

Pain

By Mary DeSmidt

