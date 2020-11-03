OPEN ME FIRST

A self-assembled

Ten-tier

Rolling shoe rack

Would be the perfect

Christmas present

For somebody

You don't like.

By Corky Simpson

Coronavirus Poem

We live in a scary

World today

It's different than

Before

No more hugs kissing

Our happiness gone away

Like never before

The virus has taken our

Loved ones away

Families suffering

Like never before

The fear of the unknown

Has arrived

The worry of what will happen

Tomorrow to you and me

Coronavirus on our mind's

Coronavirus everywhere

Our lives in danger

Like never before

We practice social distancing

Every day to keep the virus

At bay as we shop in different ways

Were asked to stay at home

Like never before

When will this

Virus ever go away

But I promise

I'll love and pray for everyone

Suffering

Every day

By David P. Carroll

ROCKS, STONES, PEOPLE

Consider rocks and stones.

In human terms we are voiceless;

nevertheless we have something to say.

Some people think we are complacent

or aloof, but we are simply self-contained,

because we know all about

pressure, stress and fracture.

We are really very companionable,

quiet and solid, never shouting

or jumping around to get your attention.

Perhaps you'll find that this stone or that rock

would fit well along a flower bed or among

some potted plants, or, cleaned and polished,

on a table or in a pocket, and, in response,

take it home with you.

It might be too big, though, so you could

spend some time with it just to let it know

it's noticed and appreciated.

Whether you take it or don't, it's okay.

Rocks and stones have been around

a long time, and we understand a lot.

We have very accepting natures, and

we won't think less of you.

But if you do get a message from one of us,

try to pay attention.

If you don't, it will be your loss.

By Janice Rogers

Haiku on Aging

My walks are slower,

but I always make it home,

eventually.

My hearing is great,

but as I age I wonder

why others mumble?

Metabolism.

Always slow, getting slower;

much like my jogging.

Managing my health

has become a fulltime job

now that I'm retired.

By Rick Scifres

THIS WINDOW I SIT BY AS I WRITE

my peripheral vision picking up

the slightest movement outside,

affords me a view

of which I never tire,

and not only sights, but sounds

for the Mexican ravens are back —

not singing tunes yet, just checking in.

I see grounds men raking leaves,

the UPS truck leaving,

one of my friends driving in,

the tram arriving.

And the backdrop is

the still green Chinese Elm trees,

and other smaller ones,

the orang-y tile roof over the carports,

and through the lacy green leaves of the trees

the blue, blue sky of autumn.

Copyright © 2020 Margaret Ann Adams

Thanksgiving

We should bow and give thanks every day

For what God has given and doesn't take away.

The many blessings we daily receive

As we recall it's very hard to believe.

As we enter the month of November

Thanksgiving  is a day to remember.

So thank you God for this plentiful day.

As we bow our heads and together pray.

Amen

By Bob Cripe

Expression ( first amendment)

Hope does not betray,

Offering shelter, not just cliche.

Taken chances won’t dismay,

Careful choices don’t always sway.

How did it all come down to this?

Is it simply hit or miss?

Who gets to give the winner’s kiss,

While declaring what is bliss?

Dive into moments of the cause

As noise does often drown the pause.

Giving rise to grinding jaws,

Or heads bound up with bloody gauze.

Is it all about a declaration,

Judging all the conversations?

Will that induce more separation,

Or bring us all to liberation?

One man’s fated breath,

Could induce our social death!

Let’s build solutions from the riots.

Abstain from daily Hatred diets!

By Maria Robinson

The Old Soldier

His back is bowed and he moves slowly

His white hair gleams in the sun

As he walks to stand beneath the flag

To have his picture taken

He pushes his walker out of view

And stands straight as he can

To honor his country and his service

This old soldier on Veterans Day

By Teresa Goorian

Monitor Yourself!

These days my horizon

is limited to and lies in

numerous miniature faces

occupying virtual spaces

on my computer screen.

After hours spent in zoom groups,

surviving many “oohs” and “oops,”

here’s advice I’d like to impart.

Please read before you start

your odyssey into zoom land.

Facial features are in focus

but the camera’s locus

goes no further than mid torso,

revealing little more, so

it’s good to think on this:

You’re tiny, but not hazy,

so if you’re feeling lazy,

consider first what will be seen

there upon your PC’s screen

before thinking about the rest. To wit:

Visual definition is so brutal

you need to know it’s futile

to sneak a finger up your nose

and then suppose that no one knows.

Everyone sees, everyone knows.

And, please, be on alert,

at a minimum put on a shirt.

Remember the smile on your lips

overshadows what’s covering your hips.

No one will see them unless

you get up and walk about

to let the puppy out,

or pour yourself more coffee,

or look for that quote on Gaddafi

that’s your contribution to the group.

Finally, keep in mind,

when your mate comes up behind

and says “we’re out of milk,”

or laughs at Lawrence Welk

waltzing on COZI TV,

know that you and all you do

are open to view,

unless “stop video” is pressed,

making you invisible to the rest.

But yet you still can be heard.

So, if you seek to block any sound

coming from you and from what’s around

you, you need to press the “mute”

and you won’t be heard, to boot:

You’ll be a ghost in your zoom group!

By Miriam Burt

