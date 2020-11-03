OPEN ME FIRST
A self-assembled
Ten-tier
Rolling shoe rack
Would be the perfect
Christmas present
For somebody
You don't like.
By Corky Simpson
Coronavirus Poem
We live in a scary
World today
It's different than
Before
No more hugs kissing
Our happiness gone away
Like never before
The virus has taken our
Loved ones away
Families suffering
Like never before
The fear of the unknown
Has arrived
The worry of what will happen
Tomorrow to you and me
Coronavirus on our mind's
Coronavirus everywhere
Our lives in danger
Like never before
We practice social distancing
Every day to keep the virus
At bay as we shop in different ways
Were asked to stay at home
Like never before
When will this
Virus ever go away
But I promise
I'll love and pray for everyone
Suffering
Every day
By David P. Carroll
ROCKS, STONES, PEOPLE
Consider rocks and stones.
In human terms we are voiceless;
nevertheless we have something to say.
Some people think we are complacent
or aloof, but we are simply self-contained,
because we know all about
pressure, stress and fracture.
We are really very companionable,
quiet and solid, never shouting
or jumping around to get your attention.
Perhaps you'll find that this stone or that rock
would fit well along a flower bed or among
some potted plants, or, cleaned and polished,
on a table or in a pocket, and, in response,
take it home with you.
It might be too big, though, so you could
spend some time with it just to let it know
it's noticed and appreciated.
Whether you take it or don't, it's okay.
Rocks and stones have been around
a long time, and we understand a lot.
We have very accepting natures, and
we won't think less of you.
But if you do get a message from one of us,
try to pay attention.
If you don't, it will be your loss.
By Janice Rogers
Haiku on Aging
My walks are slower,
but I always make it home,
eventually.
My hearing is great,
but as I age I wonder
why others mumble?
Metabolism.
Always slow, getting slower;
much like my jogging.
Managing my health
has become a fulltime job
now that I'm retired.
By Rick Scifres
THIS WINDOW I SIT BY AS I WRITE
my peripheral vision picking up
the slightest movement outside,
affords me a view
of which I never tire,
and not only sights, but sounds
for the Mexican ravens are back —
not singing tunes yet, just checking in.
I see grounds men raking leaves,
the UPS truck leaving,
one of my friends driving in,
the tram arriving.
And the backdrop is
the still green Chinese Elm trees,
and other smaller ones,
the orang-y tile roof over the carports,
and through the lacy green leaves of the trees
the blue, blue sky of autumn.
Copyright © 2020 Margaret Ann Adams
Thanksgiving
We should bow and give thanks every day
For what God has given and doesn't take away.
The many blessings we daily receive
As we recall it's very hard to believe.
As we enter the month of November
Thanksgiving is a day to remember.
So thank you God for this plentiful day.
As we bow our heads and together pray.
Amen
By Bob Cripe
Expression ( first amendment)
Hope does not betray,
Offering shelter, not just cliche.
Taken chances won’t dismay,
Careful choices don’t always sway.
How did it all come down to this?
Is it simply hit or miss?
Who gets to give the winner’s kiss,
While declaring what is bliss?
Dive into moments of the cause
As noise does often drown the pause.
Giving rise to grinding jaws,
Or heads bound up with bloody gauze.
Is it all about a declaration,
Judging all the conversations?
Will that induce more separation,
Or bring us all to liberation?
One man’s fated breath,
Could induce our social death!
Let’s build solutions from the riots.
Abstain from daily Hatred diets!
By Maria Robinson
The Old Soldier
His back is bowed and he moves slowly
His white hair gleams in the sun
As he walks to stand beneath the flag
To have his picture taken
He pushes his walker out of view
And stands straight as he can
To honor his country and his service
This old soldier on Veterans Day
By Teresa Goorian
Monitor Yourself!
These days my horizon
is limited to and lies in
numerous miniature faces
occupying virtual spaces
on my computer screen.
After hours spent in zoom groups,
surviving many “oohs” and “oops,”
here’s advice I’d like to impart.
Please read before you start
your odyssey into zoom land.
Facial features are in focus
but the camera’s locus
goes no further than mid torso,
revealing little more, so
it’s good to think on this:
You’re tiny, but not hazy,
so if you’re feeling lazy,
consider first what will be seen
there upon your PC’s screen
before thinking about the rest. To wit:
Visual definition is so brutal
you need to know it’s futile
to sneak a finger up your nose
and then suppose that no one knows.
Everyone sees, everyone knows.
And, please, be on alert,
at a minimum put on a shirt.
Remember the smile on your lips
overshadows what’s covering your hips.
No one will see them unless
you get up and walk about
to let the puppy out,
or pour yourself more coffee,
or look for that quote on Gaddafi
that’s your contribution to the group.
Finally, keep in mind,
when your mate comes up behind
and says “we’re out of milk,”
or laughs at Lawrence Welk
waltzing on COZI TV,
know that you and all you do
are open to view,
unless “stop video” is pressed,
making you invisible to the rest.
But yet you still can be heard.
So, if you seek to block any sound
coming from you and from what’s around
you, you need to press the “mute”
and you won’t be heard, to boot:
You’ll be a ghost in your zoom group!
By Miriam Burt