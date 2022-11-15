Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run monthly in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. We can accept poems of up to 175 words. Keep politics out of it and remember, this is a family paper. 

You may submit your own poetry via email to dshearer@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

At the Pool

Abolish your afternoon napping.



