At the Pool
Abolish your afternoon napping.
Try this instead — double chins wagging,
bellies bulging, underarms flapping,
glutes dragging, and mammaries sagging:
Go walking in your neighborhood pool.
Wake yourself up at the nearest pool.
It’s tolerant of too tubby torsos,
accepting of skewed, displaced spines,
most of us weigh a bit more, so,
it welcomes our widening waistlines.
When old folks are striding in the pool,
we all feel almost buff at the pool.
Solace for sobbing sciatica,
succor for starving stamina,
the change can be quite dramatic, ah,
adding bone and muscle lamina.
When old folks exercise at the pool,
we’re all young again at the pool.
— Miriam Burt
Gifts of the Show
We are awakened to the beauty
As we run outside to see
The winds blowing in circular motion
The rains violently falling
The colors of the rainbow
Birthed passionately in the storm
A dance that night in the magic
In the joy of the magic
The lightning shadows our being
The glow touches our soul
We move together in the winds
Enjoying all the gifts of the show
By Lea Dingman
Tiny toenail clicks
My heart wears your collar and my clothes wear your hair.
I look and listen for you . . . but you are not there.
Your tiny toenail clicks used to look for me.
Now my heart weeps when I pass the spot you used to be.
Oh fur baby: you had such a beautiful soul!
Alas, I can’t bear the sight of your bowl.
Will I ever see you again, my friend?
Until that day comes, my heart I must mend.
By Deanna Berglund
Haiku
We may be stardust
remnants of cosmic fury
being reprocessed
By Rick Scifres
Darling Lady
Long time we’ve been part of each other
In house and garden
Along the many roads traveled through this life
Shared recall how each Allowed
The other space and time to be content
While breathing into the other’s life
Rejoiced in the sweetness of our breaths;
Matched tongues lived the times
Counted the nights the days the voyages
Recalled how at the dawning
We'd be found entranced
Could celebrate moments
Gained or if lost reject the pain.
Be found at first light
We two beloveds found at the core
Of memories won then choke up
At those lost while the years closed in
And we moved along the road
Aging as we went yet holding
A set of clasped hands
And smiling at the warmth
The sweet softness of the palm
Recalling rhythms learned
In one another’s bodies
As we matured
And still were matched by the years
That defined us in ways we
Could not have imagined And yet
Conceding as we grew
That we did well
Survived
Remained vital.
By VA Levine
A Metamorphosis
Emerging from its cocoon,
my creative spirit struggles to be free.
Questioning, challenging, searching.
My own truth evolving as I
individually define myself.
A journey of wonder and discovery,
an evoking of my inner muse,
Myself.
Perhaps nonconformist,
Perhaps unpopular,
My ideas at last expressed.
Dancing to my own song,
finding a rhythm in my difference,
I search for new partners
to partake in my choreography.
Uncommon artists exchanging more than steps.
Approaching visibility on an
otherwise invisible planet,
becoming significant at these
insignificant points in time,
celebrating my reality in the
unreality of our "real world".
This is evolution, this is progress.
This is the process
of being and becoming,
of today and tomorrow,
of complacency and passion.
This is living.
By C.A. Lash
Green Green Valley
Green Valley, Arizona really is green
Trails, paths, sidewalks, even cracks in between.
The right amount of rain was just enough
The plants and flowers are strutting their stuff.
Those weeds grow at the speed of light
As well as the bugs, mosquitos — creatures that bite.
All woke up, time to bloom and shine.
That glorious green, oh so divine.
Fascinating pillows of clouds, pure and white
Suddenly turn dark, causing worry and fright.
Flashes and roars, really quite a show!
Happy to see the rain, but the hail — No, No. No!
By Sally Boysen
REMINISCE
I remember your body
your muscle built body
bulging biceps
smooth white mountains
that my hands loved to roam
and me
tanned and firm
like a summer beach
I wonder about now
the changes
muscles like bread
left too long to rise
softly spilling
over the pan
and me
brittle sticks
on the forest floor
By Mary DeSmidt
Diminishing
I'm not actually starting, more like finishing
I'm not getting old, just diminishing
I've lost twenty pounds the last two years
only thing growing are fingernails and ears
Driver's license proclaims I'm five-foot-eight
I believe it dates from nineteen-ninety-eight
I've shrunk two inches these last two years
but my pot belly still here, thanks to the beers
Waist size and height size getting nearer the same
I hope I can still remember my name
'cause my memory is also getting much shorter
I think I left it somewhere south of the border
Good eyesight and hearing are part of my past
I can still walk, but not very fast
My friends waiting in heaven have probably thought
I've gone to the other place just where I ought.
By Grandpa Cal Lambert