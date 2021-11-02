CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Editor's Note

Wanted: Your poems!

Here's an opportunity to share one or more of your poetic creations with friends and neighbors via our website, www.gvnews.com, and on occasion in our Get Out! features section.

If you love composing original poetry, or have fond memories of it from days gone by, the Green Valley News invites you to share your verses.

Selected poems will run once a month in the print edition of the newspaper's Get Out! Section, and those and more will run on the website at www.gvnews.com. Remember that we're a family newspaper, so keep your submissions suitable for all ages. And no politics, please. We can accept poems of up to 175 words apiece.

You may submit your own poetry via email to kwalenga@gvnews.com or drop off a typed copy at the newspaper office in the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 24.

So put on your thinking caps, let your creative writing juices flow, and submit to us some original poems. We look forward to hearing from you!

Karen Walenga, features section coordinator

Disagreement

I am a Christian whose faith is quite strong,

Then I met another who said I was wrong.

We have the same Bible; we read the same words,

Yet the message I hear is quite different from hers.

I think she’s too literal, she thinks I’m unsaved,

If I didn’t like this neighbor, I’d be quite outraged.

She professes the Truth, claims it’s one I don’t know,

If I was Jewish or Muslim, would we still say “hello”?

It doesn’t seem humble, boasting “I know God best,”

To puff oneself up and discount all the rest.

So you stick to your God and I’ll stick to mine.

If we discuss it no further, we’ll get along fine.

By Kathleen Vishner

Blue Moon

Blue moon rising

Do you feel the pull

Urging to move out

To howl at the moon

Blue moon talking

Look at me

Stop what you are doing

Come out and see

A gift of the night

To dance to my tune

Free to be me and rise along

With that perfectly beautiful Blue Moon

By Lea Dingman

FAREWELL TO A T-SHIRT

It wasn’t easy

Saying goodbye

To Old Blue

Prized T-Shirt

Converting now

To sacred compost

Old Blue wore a flag

Commemorating

Something patriotic

Perhaps a war

Old Blue fought

His share

I knew his time

Had come when

Old Blue tried

To be sleeveless

Gaping holes forming

Under each arm

And it was time

So long, old friend

Sorry about all those

Stains and tatters.

By Corky Simpson

Every day’s an upper, when you’ve got good friends around.

The downer days haunt you when all you see is frowns.

So, when you see frowns coming, look the other way.

There are smiles around the corner, that make a happy day.

If you can’t say something nice, keep it to yourself.

Go back to your apartment and put it on an out-of-the way shelf.

By Bob Cripe

Hold on

Kick me not, when I am down,

Gently push, as I meet ground.

In arrogance if I seem bound,

Pour water till its grip is drowned.

Scream only when I do not hear,

Despite your pleas in deafened ears.

I might still dance in ways unclear,

My mind and yours in different spheres.

Don’t blame or judge my acts too briskly,

When imperfections show up quickly.

My words at times seem rather prickly,

As lifelong wounds pile on so thickly.

A tender touch with easy smile,

Removes the pain of heartless vile.

Repaving roads of bumpy miles,

Restoring plans to stay the while.

By Maria Robinson

DIMINISHMENT

I sure have noticed

persistent declines in my

capabilities

for walking, reading, hearing,

remembering, penmanship.

No, it’s NOT all right!

But on the other hand,

“I yam what I yam!”

(A bit of Popeye’s wisdom

urging my self-acceptance.)

But diminishment

is not incapacity.

I have a walker,

a lighted magnifier,

hearing aids and computer.

My diminished skills

call on imagination

and let me live well.

Though tasks now take me longer,

I have plenty of free time.

tanka by Richard Ramette

HAIKU

Aged jagged mountains

circle flat dry desert floor

hugging old Tucson

By Trudy Munding

Lady Autumn

The wind is sharp, like the shadows

that come late and leave early.

The rain comes, turning glass to cellophane,

distorting things like a funhouse mirror.

The hummer’s sweet sop lays empty.

The sand hill’s open-tomb cries fall from their gathering spirals.

The apples are blushing now

and the grapes burst in bruised purple.

The dock lays on shore like the remains of a leviathan,

its bleached steel bones splayed in fossilized forms.

The tops of trees hint at color,

dropping a few leaves as memories.

The seasonal inhabitants have left the beach hollow from their summer cacophony.

It is time for the natives to reclaim it.

The fox’s clawed paw prints and the otter’s clawless ones

etch over the webbed prints of goose and sea gull.

The talons of the eagle, all bump and ridge and blade,

are occasionally embedded over wing scuffs or scales.

Autumn, always the diva, throws a wild color and light show as it leaves

for the wings… so somber winter can take center stage.

By Lisbeth Lutz

Tags