CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Disagreement
I am a Christian whose faith is quite strong,
Then I met another who said I was wrong.
We have the same Bible; we read the same words,
Yet the message I hear is quite different from hers.
I think she’s too literal, she thinks I’m unsaved,
If I didn’t like this neighbor, I’d be quite outraged.
She professes the Truth, claims it’s one I don’t know,
If I was Jewish or Muslim, would we still say “hello”?
It doesn’t seem humble, boasting “I know God best,”
To puff oneself up and discount all the rest.
So you stick to your God and I’ll stick to mine.
If we discuss it no further, we’ll get along fine.
By Kathleen Vishner
Blue Moon
Blue moon rising
Do you feel the pull
Urging to move out
To howl at the moon
Blue moon talking
Look at me
Stop what you are doing
Come out and see
A gift of the night
To dance to my tune
Free to be me and rise along
With that perfectly beautiful Blue Moon
By Lea Dingman
FAREWELL TO A T-SHIRT
It wasn’t easy
Saying goodbye
To Old Blue
Prized T-Shirt
Converting now
To sacred compost
Old Blue wore a flag
Commemorating
Something patriotic
Perhaps a war
Old Blue fought
His share
I knew his time
Had come when
Old Blue tried
To be sleeveless
Gaping holes forming
Under each arm
And it was time
So long, old friend
Sorry about all those
Stains and tatters.
By Corky Simpson
Every day’s an upper, when you’ve got good friends around.
The downer days haunt you when all you see is frowns.
So, when you see frowns coming, look the other way.
There are smiles around the corner, that make a happy day.
If you can’t say something nice, keep it to yourself.
Go back to your apartment and put it on an out-of-the way shelf.
By Bob Cripe
Hold on
Kick me not, when I am down,
Gently push, as I meet ground.
In arrogance if I seem bound,
Pour water till its grip is drowned.
Scream only when I do not hear,
Despite your pleas in deafened ears.
I might still dance in ways unclear,
My mind and yours in different spheres.
Don’t blame or judge my acts too briskly,
When imperfections show up quickly.
My words at times seem rather prickly,
As lifelong wounds pile on so thickly.
A tender touch with easy smile,
Removes the pain of heartless vile.
Repaving roads of bumpy miles,
Restoring plans to stay the while.
By Maria Robinson
DIMINISHMENT
I sure have noticed
persistent declines in my
capabilities
for walking, reading, hearing,
remembering, penmanship.
No, it’s NOT all right!
But on the other hand,
“I yam what I yam!”
(A bit of Popeye’s wisdom
urging my self-acceptance.)
But diminishment
is not incapacity.
I have a walker,
a lighted magnifier,
hearing aids and computer.
My diminished skills
call on imagination
and let me live well.
Though tasks now take me longer,
I have plenty of free time.
tanka by Richard Ramette
HAIKU
Aged jagged mountains
circle flat dry desert floor
hugging old Tucson
By Trudy Munding
Lady Autumn
The wind is sharp, like the shadows
that come late and leave early.
The rain comes, turning glass to cellophane,
distorting things like a funhouse mirror.
The hummer’s sweet sop lays empty.
The sand hill’s open-tomb cries fall from their gathering spirals.
The apples are blushing now
and the grapes burst in bruised purple.
The dock lays on shore like the remains of a leviathan,
its bleached steel bones splayed in fossilized forms.
The tops of trees hint at color,
dropping a few leaves as memories.
The seasonal inhabitants have left the beach hollow from their summer cacophony.
It is time for the natives to reclaim it.
The fox’s clawed paw prints and the otter’s clawless ones
etch over the webbed prints of goose and sea gull.
The talons of the eagle, all bump and ridge and blade,
are occasionally embedded over wing scuffs or scales.
Autumn, always the diva, throws a wild color and light show as it leaves
for the wings… so somber winter can take center stage.
By Lisbeth Lutz