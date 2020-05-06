CATS

Cats sleep in the morning

afternoon and night

and for these creatures

that seems

only right

But in the evening

they’ll rouse themselves

and seek to be your friend

before the lion like yawn appears

and they go to sleep again

By Kat Hakanson

Covid19

I talk more on the phone

or convene on the Zoom

sit for hours at the keyboard

in the stillness of my room.

I’ve dusted and cleaned

floors worn by the broom

my pantry’s well-stocked

so too much I’ll consume.

But when I feel challenged

by dire feelings of doom

I get out, take a walk

enjoy the desert bloom.

The scent of orange blossoms

such sweet, sweet perfume

eases my angst

and lifts my gloom.

Yes, I just need to be patient

as awaiting life from the womb

for this crisis will pass

and my life will resume.

By Bonnie Papenfuss

A SOCIETY THAT CARES ABOUT PEOPLE

I know that family is our first society

and living in it teaches us about the larger society.

I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cared about people,

invited the extended family and friends to feel comfortable in our home

where we engaged in civil discourse.

Which career one chooses is based on what matters to that person.

I chose teaching students and later counseling adults

for my life’s work because I love to watch people overcome challenges,

and I never even thought of a career based on income only.

I like the Native American version of the golden rule:

“Live in harmony, for we are all related.”

Harmony is not everyone on the same note,

but on different notes that sound well and work well together.

©Margaret Ann Adams

LOVE IN LIFE’S TWILIGHT

We found each other in the twilight of life,

In the valley of lingering dreams;

The shadows were dark, but our hearts were light,

We walked hand in hand toward the looming night,

Enjoying the sun’s dying beams.

We remembered a time in the long-vanished past

When our bodies were young and strong;

We worked and we played from morning till night,

We crossed every ocean, we scaled every height,

Thinking nothing could stop us for long.

But the burdens of life and the passing of years

At length took their toll on our dreams;

We slackened our pace, we acknowledged our pains,

We learned that in time one’s capacity wanes,

And we learned that forbearance redeems.

But even in twilight our hearts are still young,

Still pulsing with dreams unfulfilled;

We’ll climb smaller mountains, we’ll sail calmer seas,

We’ll bask in the twilight, we’ll savor the breeze,

Till at last our spent hearts will be stilled.

By Bill Halverson

A Poem A Day

"Poetry, writing poetry, good or bad

has expanded my expiration date."

— Thank you, Mark Twain

Trying and actually succeeding most times

to write a poem a day

has given a reason to the day

has given a reason to my life

a goal a challenge a pledge to myself

some I have been proud of

some have been enjoyed by others

some have been particularly awful

from September, 2018,

through September, 2019,

I wrote 509 poems

how do I know they are poems?

because I called them that

some days I have written none at all

others have produced two or three

I don't mind

I continue to try

I try to continue

now and then there is one I like

and I feel good the rest of the day

'one a day' does not really explain

what actually occurs

the brain stirs

the mind quickens

and something happens

sometimes not always

but I enjoy it

even when I fail to accomplish it

I think about it

a poem a day

By Cal Lambert

COVID-19 Couplet

Shying at shadows

We react upon hearing

A cough while shopping.

Will a grim spectre

Find us unprepared while

It spares the next aisle?

By Susan S. Ford

Riding on a Train

Riding on a train, many cities passing by,

past forests and streams, like dreams they fly.

Peacefulness embraces like a forgotten lullaby.

portrayals of beautiful sketches that pacify.

Echos of the past, my fate is unknown,

in a well-spring of thought and dreams I own.

Alone I sit as blurred images rush be,

Do they represent something foreknown?

Strange voices speak in quiet monotone.

Is their message about mistakes, I must atone?

I dwell in a contrary place, I seem to condone.

a dark tunnel stops the dance, now I am alone

By Jim Hassell

UNTITLED

Today is the first of April, a time to have some fun.

But these days are over as the virus has us on the run.

The only game we can play today is card game Solitaire.

We used to play with partners now no one's in the chair.

We have to adjust our living and spend our time inside.

Now we play "keep away" and find places to hide.

Is our Maker trying to tell us to put all our "things" aside.

And put our trust in our creator with Jesus by our side?

By Bob Cripe

