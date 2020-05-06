CATS
Cats sleep in the morning
afternoon and night
and for these creatures
that seems
only right
But in the evening
they’ll rouse themselves
and seek to be your friend
before the lion like yawn appears
and they go to sleep again
By Kat Hakanson
Covid19
I talk more on the phone
or convene on the Zoom
sit for hours at the keyboard
in the stillness of my room.
I’ve dusted and cleaned
floors worn by the broom
my pantry’s well-stocked
so too much I’ll consume.
But when I feel challenged
by dire feelings of doom
I get out, take a walk
enjoy the desert bloom.
The scent of orange blossoms
such sweet, sweet perfume
eases my angst
and lifts my gloom.
Yes, I just need to be patient
as awaiting life from the womb
for this crisis will pass
and my life will resume.
By Bonnie Papenfuss
A SOCIETY THAT CARES ABOUT PEOPLE
I know that family is our first society
and living in it teaches us about the larger society.
I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cared about people,
invited the extended family and friends to feel comfortable in our home
where we engaged in civil discourse.
Which career one chooses is based on what matters to that person.
I chose teaching students and later counseling adults
for my life’s work because I love to watch people overcome challenges,
and I never even thought of a career based on income only.
I like the Native American version of the golden rule:
“Live in harmony, for we are all related.”
Harmony is not everyone on the same note,
but on different notes that sound well and work well together.
©Margaret Ann Adams
LOVE IN LIFE’S TWILIGHT
We found each other in the twilight of life,
In the valley of lingering dreams;
The shadows were dark, but our hearts were light,
We walked hand in hand toward the looming night,
Enjoying the sun’s dying beams.
We remembered a time in the long-vanished past
When our bodies were young and strong;
We worked and we played from morning till night,
We crossed every ocean, we scaled every height,
Thinking nothing could stop us for long.
But the burdens of life and the passing of years
At length took their toll on our dreams;
We slackened our pace, we acknowledged our pains,
We learned that in time one’s capacity wanes,
And we learned that forbearance redeems.
But even in twilight our hearts are still young,
Still pulsing with dreams unfulfilled;
We’ll climb smaller mountains, we’ll sail calmer seas,
We’ll bask in the twilight, we’ll savor the breeze,
Till at last our spent hearts will be stilled.
By Bill Halverson
A Poem A Day
"Poetry, writing poetry, good or bad
has expanded my expiration date."
— Thank you, Mark Twain
Trying and actually succeeding most times
to write a poem a day
has given a reason to the day
has given a reason to my life
a goal a challenge a pledge to myself
some I have been proud of
some have been enjoyed by others
some have been particularly awful
from September, 2018,
through September, 2019,
I wrote 509 poems
how do I know they are poems?
because I called them that
some days I have written none at all
others have produced two or three
I don't mind
I continue to try
I try to continue
now and then there is one I like
and I feel good the rest of the day
'one a day' does not really explain
what actually occurs
the brain stirs
the mind quickens
and something happens
sometimes not always
but I enjoy it
even when I fail to accomplish it
I think about it
a poem a day
By Cal Lambert
COVID-19 Couplet
Shying at shadows
We react upon hearing
A cough while shopping.
Will a grim spectre
Find us unprepared while
It spares the next aisle?
By Susan S. Ford
Riding on a Train
Riding on a train, many cities passing by,
past forests and streams, like dreams they fly.
Peacefulness embraces like a forgotten lullaby.
portrayals of beautiful sketches that pacify.
Echos of the past, my fate is unknown,
in a well-spring of thought and dreams I own.
Alone I sit as blurred images rush be,
Do they represent something foreknown?
Strange voices speak in quiet monotone.
Is their message about mistakes, I must atone?
I dwell in a contrary place, I seem to condone.
a dark tunnel stops the dance, now I am alone
By Jim Hassell
UNTITLED
Today is the first of April, a time to have some fun.
But these days are over as the virus has us on the run.
The only game we can play today is card game Solitaire.
We used to play with partners now no one's in the chair.
We have to adjust our living and spend our time inside.
Now we play "keep away" and find places to hide.
Is our Maker trying to tell us to put all our "things" aside.
And put our trust in our creator with Jesus by our side?
By Bob Cripe