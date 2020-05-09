CREATIVE SPARKS: Exploring array of artistic avenues

For Linda Sparks, a creative zest has long been within her. Now in her senior years, she feels like she’s reliving her childhood that included ingenuity in a variety of forms.
As a youngster she remembers taking four years of private art lessons, but grew frustrated that she couldn’t make a horse look like a horse. So she quit.
Successive interests included 40 years in the dog-show world — breeding, exhibiting, and 27 years of judging. It was the judging that brought her art clearly into focus.
“It honed my eye for balance, perspective, symmetry, etc. There was knitting, crewel, furniture design and collecting western and American Indian art. After moving to Green Valley, I got intensely into clay art and photography,” Sparks said of her multi-faceted art talents.
Hoping to renew her oil painting skills about five years ago, she began taking lessons with Green Valley artist Rich Metcalf, who talked her into starting with pastels.
“I didn’t even know what a pastel was,” she quipped.
Next came a year-and-a-half of weekly private lessons with Nanci Sheppard, another Green Valley artist and member of the Santa Rita Art League.
“I also went to classes anywhere I could find them, even did week-long workshops with nationally famous artists. I was only pastel painting wildlife and never expected to change.
“And then Nanci did a workshop on portraits. My focus swung wide and I accepted the challenge,” Sparks explained. That resulted in her achieving a heightened level of pastel portrait expertise.
At this time in her artistic life, Sparks sees herself as a pastel artist, but has interests in carving and stamping leather.
As she says, “Who knows?”
Western wizardry
Friend and fellow portrait artist Serene Rein referred to Sparks this way: “Linda is a very bright woman with an interesting, varied background who still takes guided photography trips to fascinating locations and who has presented some shows where she chats with us as we enjoy her wizardry.
“She does portraits, but other subjects too. She works often and her place is filled with more of her art than you can imagine,” Rein remarked.
When it comes to favorite subjects, Sparks enjoys “western anything” — birds, animals, wildlife and portraits, with a special focus reverting back to childhood — western TV stars.
“Who could resist stroking their fingers over those lovely faces. And just for fun I’m currently doing cowboy gear — boots, butts, and bats (wing chaps),” Sparks wisecracked.
As talented an artist as Sparks may appear to non-artists, she admits she can’t create an image in her head; she needs to look at an image to re-create it.
“I’m a pretty decent copier, so my first goal is to make my pastel look like the subject, then hope it’s interesting enough, composed enough and pretty enough to look at,” she explained.
“Painting for me is pretty much all in my head. The country music is blaring away and I’m on some mountain or prairie somewhere in Nevada or Wyoming in about the year 1866.”
And the painting goes on!
