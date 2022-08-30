CREATIVE JEWELRY MADE BY HAND: Talented jewelry makers excel

The next time a unique gift, or a treat to yourself, is needed, check out the artisan’s shop at Quail Creek that’s open to the public.
Inside the Arts & Tech building close to the Madera Clubhouse is the artsy work “shop” that features innovative earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pins and pendants made by creative residents.
A large window display inside shows the professional work where many residents have discovered their hidden talents that they now have time to explore and develop as a leisurely pursuit.
Unaware of her hidden artistic pursuits during her working years, Lisa Johnson at first joined the glass studio in the Arts & Tech building.
“I saw beautiful jewelry here and decided to explore it. I never thought I had any artistic ability and I wanted to learn,” Johnson recalls. “Now I can incorporate glass and jewelry into my work, and all earrings on display are my own designs.”
A colorful and varied selection of her earrings includes clay, copper, tin, glitter, dyes and beads that all are cut to shape.
Some pairs of earrings are particularly artistic as they have subtly different art on each side, making them reversible.
After discovering her latent talent, Johnson absolutely enjoys her craft.
“It’s creating beautiful pieces others can wear, enjoy and get compliments on. And I like learning from others,” she pointed out.
Steve Piepmeier — whose name is recognizable from the many photos he takes, many of which are published in the Green Valley News — is another artisan who enjoys spending time creating pieces in the jewelry studio in the Arts & Tech center.
“I enjoy photography and incorporating it into jewelry. I lived in Santa Fe for 19 years and my work is heavily influenced by Native Americans,” he said. A variety of his one-of-a-kind pieces include cabochons — gems that are shaped and polished but not faceted such as diamonds, emeralds and other precious stones.
Johnson's and Piepmeier’s jewelry, along with work by other Quail Creek artisans, will be on display and for sale to the public on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot between the Madera Clubhouse and the Arts & Tech Center. Admission is free. Cash or check is preferred. Some artisans accept credit cards.
Quail Creek is at the junction of Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard.
Johnson's jewelry also is available for sale at the Tubac Center of the Arts gift shop at 9 Plaza Road.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone