CREATIVE BLACKSMITH SCULPTURES Tubac Presidio hosts inspired exhibit

Raise your hand if you have ever admired the craft of sculptural metal pieces designed by blacksmiths. Do many hands go up?
Now through May 5, a creative and visually stimulating outdoor exhibit of sculptures by artistic blacksmiths is on display at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
Sculptures include a garden bench, botanical art, copper roses, a terrarium, a flamingo and many more creative pieces ideal for adding a handcrafted work of art to an outdoor space.
Ira Wiesenfeld, a blacksmith artist from Tucson, is one of many artists whose creative works are included.
“I took blacksmith classes and loved them. It was very fascinating to see how you can mold steel like clay. I like organic crafts, organic forms and creativity,” he pointed out.
Wiesenfeld is a 30-year member of the Arizona Artist Blacksmith Association and meets monthly with a sub-group in Tucson.
From November 2020 through April 2021, the group had some sculptural pieces at a Tubac Presidio exhibit titled “Exuberance.” Wiesenfeld knew it would be an ideal and spacious location for the current exhibit of botanical sculptures to stand out in a natural and outdoor setting.
“Sales started strong. We have 42 pieces on exhibit. As pieces sold, they’ve been replaced. Blacksmith artists are from around the state — Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, and a couple of blacksmiths are women,” he noted. Several artists have sold pieces, and he’s been lucky enough to have sold six of his works.
When visitors see a “must-have” sculptural piece, they can take it with them or arrange for delivery. Pieces vary in size from small garden-type accents to large pieces like a mesquite and iron bench made by Wiesenfeld or a huge “Southwest Rickshaw” by David Flynn that resembles a covered wagon.
The Tubac Presidio receives 30 percent of proceeds from all ironwork sales.
“We are so grateful to have this collection be on display at the Tubac Presidio. The Arizona Blacksmith Association Botanical Exhibit has brought visitors from all over Arizona,” said Presidio Director Shannon Stone. “We have had such a positive response to this collection. People love the playfulness and the creativity. They are in awe of the level of skill needed to execute such detail.
“This show is an all-around win for the artists and for the Presidio. It has turned our park into a space that accurately represents Tubac’s motto: ‘A place where art and history meet.’ We look forward to working with the Arizona Blacksmith Association very soon,” Stone said.
The Arizona Artist Blacksmith Association champions the education and artistic development of its members in the ancient and honorable skills of metalworking.
