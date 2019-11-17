New public art installations are brightening up Sahuarita as the town celebrates its 25th anniversary of incorporation this year.
Several temporary public art pieces are being painted on four utility and electrical boxes throughout town to enhance the visual landscape in Sahuarita parks.
Mural painting began in October and all were completed this month. Three Southern Arizona artists — Ignacio Garcia, Wesley Fawcett Creigh, and Ghazal Ghazi — were chosen from a competitive field of applicants to design and create the murals.
Celebrating themes of Sahuarita culture, economy and landscape, these art works are a collaborative project between the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Department. From public art installations to community art festivals to culinary and music celebrations, the partnership will bring the arts center stage throughout town with a goal of bringing a new sense of beauty and pride to the community.
This public art installation is one of a number of upcoming community events set to debut in town thanks to the new partnership with the Alliance.
In early October, Ghazi created a prickly pear-inspired mural at North Santa Cruz Park, as well as two others at Anamax Park that included imagery inspired by the Sahuarita community garden.
In mid-October, Creigh painted two murals featuring two key aspects of Sahuarita’s local economy and offerings: the Whipple observatory south of town, and the pecan orchards.
In late October and early November, Garcia painted a large Saguaro flower mural on the electrical boxes at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park on Old Nogales Highway. Taking inspiration from Sahuarita’s namesake (roughly translating to “little Saguaro”), eye-catching, realistic looking flowers are featured.