Cozy calorie-conscious dishes, tips for celebrations

Many celebrations are now held virtually, but sharing your favorite recipes and making them together can be a great way to feel close together while miles apart. With a few simple steps and recipe updates, you’ll be able to share new delicious and low-cal dishes with loved ones without having to abandon your personal wellness goals for 2021.
Smart ingredient updates
When looking at creating recipes, consider healthful ingredient swaps. For example, in some recipes for baked goods, unsweetened applesauce or ripe mashed bananas can be used as a substitute for butter. Another example is adding additional spice such as cinnamon or nutmeg for flavor in order to cut some of the sugar content. For dishes that require bread, opt for Sara Lee® Delightful® White made with Whole Grain Bread. This new option is healthy and delicious, high in fiber and 45 calories per slice, without sacrificing flavor.
Go for lean proteins
Make lean proteins a staple for your celebratory meals this season. Some examples might include turkey, chicken, beans, lentils and fish. If cooking meat, trim the fat and consider alternate preparation methods such as baking, sauteing and steaming. Finally, consider skipping sauces and gravies that are often high in saturated fat and sodium. If you want to add flavor, try fresh herbs that add a bit of zest without many additional calories.
Try new recipes
In addition to your favorites, consider new recipes for your winter festivities. And remember, celebrations can happen any time of day. For example, this recipe for Avocado, Egg and Spinach Sandwich is excellent for a joyful brunch or as a staple in your “new year, new you” eating regimen.
Another option is an afternoon gathering featuring appetizers. Consider these stuffed mushrooms for the perfect savory appetizer or starter for any meal!
Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Sandwich
Servings: 1
Time: 11 to 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 slices Sara Lee® Delightful® White made with Whole Grain Bread
1/2 avocado
1 lime
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
Ground black pepper
1/4 cup fresh spinach
1 egg white
1 teaspoon sweet pepper, minced
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese, grated
2 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Directions:
1. Toast bread.
2. In a small skillet over medium heat, saute sweet pepper in oil for two minutes and remove from pan. Place spinach and egg white in same oiled pan and continuously whisk over medium heat for about three minutes until egg is cooked through, and spinach is tender. Set aside.
3. Mash avocado with crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese (reserve a pinch), sauteed sweet peppers, a squeeze of lime juice and black pepper to taste. Blend together.
4. Spread avocado mixture on 1 slice of toast. Top with egg and spinach mixture, sliced tomatoes, reserved pinch of Parmesan cheese and ground black pepper.
5. Cap with second slice of bread. Enjoy!
Stuffed Mushrooms
Servings: 10
Time: 30+ minutes
Ingredients:
6 slices Sara Lee® Delightful® White made with Whole Grain Bread, cubed
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to drizzle
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
20 button mushrooms, stemmed and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup roast turkey, chopped
1 1/2 cups spinach, chopped
1 (5.2-ounce) block herbed cheese
1/2 cup breadcrumbs, plus more for sprinkling
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
Pinch salt
Pinch pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 300 F.
2. Combine bread cubes, olive oil and garlic powder in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Arrange on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Toss carefully and bake another 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.
3. Turn oven up to 350 F. In a large skillet, melt butter. Add onion, mushroom stems, garlic and turkey. Once onion is translucent, add spinach and cook just until wilted.
4. In a small bowl, mix together herbed cheese, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan and mushroom stem mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Stuff mushroom caps with bread mixture, sprinkle with more breadcrumbs and drizzle with olive oil.
6. Bake until mushrooms are deeply golden and cooked through (approximately 20 minutes).
