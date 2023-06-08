Each year, the Country Club of Green Valley awards scholarships to graduating seniors who have played on their high school golf teams. This year’s $1,000 scholarship recipients were Jonah Carlson and Madison Martinez and both are members of the 2023 graduating class from Sahuarita High School. Jonah and Madison received their awards in a brief ceremony at CCGV on May 25.

image0 (1).jpeg

Sahuarita High School graduate Jonah Carlson received a scholarship from CCGV. 

Jonah is the son of Jonathan and Leah Carlson and was recommended for the scholarship by Head Boys Golf Coach at SHS, Steve Fanning. Jonah served as Team Captain in his senior year and competed most of the year as the team’s #2 player. Coach Fanning said Jonah showed tremendous improvement throughout the season and set a great example for his teammates. Jonah plans to attend Eastern Arizona College followed by Grand Canyon University and to major in Film Production – Post Production.

image0.jpeg

Recent graduate Madison Martinez received a scholarship to help further her post-secondary education. 


