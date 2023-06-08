Each year, the Country Club of Green Valley awards scholarships to graduating seniors who have played on their high school golf teams. This year’s $1,000 scholarship recipients were Jonah Carlson and Madison Martinez and both are members of the 2023 graduating class from Sahuarita High School. Jonah and Madison received their awards in a brief ceremony at CCGV on May 25.
Jonah is the son of Jonathan and Leah Carlson and was recommended for the scholarship by Head Boys Golf Coach at SHS, Steve Fanning. Jonah served as Team Captain in his senior year and competed most of the year as the team’s #2 player. Coach Fanning said Jonah showed tremendous improvement throughout the season and set a great example for his teammates. Jonah plans to attend Eastern Arizona College followed by Grand Canyon University and to major in Film Production – Post Production.
Madison (Madi) is the daughter of Kim Lesperance and was recommended for the scholarship by Head Girls Golf Coach at SHS, Scott Jessee. Madi is the first 4-year letter woman in SHS Girls Golf history and she played all four years as the #1 or #2 player on the team. Coach Jessee described Madi as an outstanding student who is also very involved in the local community. She served as the Student Board Member this past year for Girls Golf of Green Valley – Sahuarita. Madi plans to attend Grand Canyon University and to major in Forensic Psychology.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone